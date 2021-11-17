FREE UPGRADE
To the Intelligent Lithium Fast Charger
Get Amped⚡
Super SOCO Australia is giving you the opportunity to get a free* upgrade to the intelligent lithium fast charger worth $599 with every new TC MAX!
Equipped with some of the latest technologies, the Super SOCO TC MAX celebrates the rebirth of the classic café racer culture from the 50’s, and initiates a new era of electric motion. As a registrable electric moped with a top speed of <100km/h, the TC MAX is your ultimate daily commuter. Just twist and go!
Talk to your Super SOCO Dealer today about getting on board the Green Team! No noise, no fuel, no heat… just cool running all the way.
Now available at your nearest Super SOCO dealership! Head in-store, or visit our website to secure your new TC MAX + bonus intelligent lithium fast charger today.
Visit the Super SOCO website for full specs and terms & conditions.
*Bonus Upgraded Fast Charger Terms & Conditions:
By purchasing a new 2021 TC Max customers are entitled to receive a free upgrade to one (1) intelligent lithium fast charger (worth $599.95 AUD). Fast chargers are available whilst stocks last. Fast Charger promotion starts on 11th November and ends on 15th December 2021. Offer is not valid on used or demonstrator units, and only applicable to new TC MAX units. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes Phantom Black models delivered before 1st July 2021.
Fast Charger Specs:
Recharge Time: 4-5 hours* (these are approximates and may vary).
Power: 72v 10amp