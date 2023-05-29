*Super SOCO Super SALE Terms & Conditions:

The promotion starts on 26th May 2023 and ends on 30th June 2023. Offer applicable on new models only, and not used or demonstrator vehicles. Offer reduces the ride away price of the Super SOCO TC model by $1,500. Offer also gives customers a bonus fast charger. TC models must be road registered by June 30 2023, and cannot be registered thereafter.

TC Café: Was $5,490 ride away, now $3,990 ride away

Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Any aspects of this promotion is not redeemable for cash. Offer is available online through www.vmotosoco.com.au and in-store at Super SOCO dealerships. Please contact your dealer for more information. Offer available whilst stocks last, and offer can end at any time.

Max Range: is calculated at 45km/h with a 75kg rider.

Max Speed: is dependent on rider weight, road conditions, weather conditions

Driving Super SOCO models on your car license is strictly dependent on some of Australia’s states/territories laws.

You can only ride the TC model (not TC MAX) on your car license in Western Australia, South Australia, and Queensland only, as the TC is classified as a LA Category vehicle <50cc and <50km/h. In all other states or territories, you must hold a valid and approved motorcycle license to ride any of Super SOCO’s range.



