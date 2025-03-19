Superbike Advocates Racing

2026 British Superbike Assault

Carl Fogarty will take on the role of Team Principal as he reunites with Ducati for the new Superbike Advocates Racing Team.

The Australian-owned outfit will work in conjunction with the experienced Jackson Racing squad when they join the British Superbike Championship in 2026.

Carl Fogarty

“I am looking forward to being back racing! I am older and wiser now than when I ran a team before, and that was a development bike, but this time, we will be on a proven bike that can win. We want to hit the ground running straight away and be in a position to win races from the off. “I love the racing in BSB. It is my favourite of the three championships I follow – MotoGP, World Superbikes and BSB. That’s because of how close the racing is, the nature of the circuits that they race on, the power of the bikes and the way that the electronics don’t interfere with the riders; they control it, and I can relate to that from when I raced. “I’m happy to be part of this, and with my racing knowledge and experience, being involved with this race team is incredibly exciting.”

Lecha Khouri is the driving force behind Superbike Advocates, who with Advocates Racing already own several racing teams, including the outfit that Glenn Allerton currently races for in the Australian Superbike Championship.

Lecha Khouri

“This news of Carl Fogarty joining Superbike Advocates Racing in BSB for 2026 is absolutely exciting He is a true legend in his own right, a past champion with Ducati, and one of my favorite riders of all time, so this is a dream come true for our team. This new venture will elevate our brand to new heights while delivering thrilling entertainment to fans worldwide. It’s an exciting adventure, and this is just the beginning so stay tuned!”

Stuart Higgs – BSB Series Director

“I warmly welcome Carl and Lech a to BSB and wish them every success with the project The timing is significant as we enter the 30th anniversary of the halcyon period of Superbikes that Carl Fogarty was at the forefront of and the 30th anniversary of the start of the modem era of BSB as well. The 2025 season is hugely anticipated, so to then be building already for the 2026 season is really

positive and exciting”

Superbike Advocates Racing have dropped no hints as to who will ride their machines in 2026.