ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

Superbike Qualifying

The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) concludes at The Bend in South Australia this weekend.

Friday morning was wet. The track dried for the afternoon sessions but riders were still plagued by stiff blustery winds.

Seasoned veteran Anthony West proved quickest on Friday with a 1m50.850, quipping afterwards – “The crash at the last ASBK race must have knocked some speed into me.”

DesmoSport Ducati riders Broc Pearson and Troy Herfoss both experienced bike problems on Friday, particularly the reigning champ. Herfoss got all of half a dozen laps in on Friday, and even those laps were affected by gremlins.

The Saturday Superbike action kicked off with a 20-minute FP4 session which got underway around 1000.

Anthony West was on top throughout before being displaced by Josh Waters in the dying seconds. The championship leader setting the FP4 benchmark at 1m51.407. The track was not that fast this morning due to a fairly low track temperature and gusty winds again adding to the challenge. Mike Jones was third quickest in the morning session ahead of Arthur Sissis.

Troy Herfoss got a couple of laps in before returning to the pits. Exiting again in the closing stages of the FP4 session to put a 1m52.366 on the board to finish FP4 in fifth ahead of Cam Dunker, Max Stauffer and Broc Pearson. John Lytras and Ty Lynch rounded out the FP4 top ten just ahead of Superbike debutante Tom Toparis.

The qualifying benchmark was set around this 18-turn, 4.95 kilometre circuit last year at 1m49.889s by Troy Herfoss on his way to winning the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship that same weekend. The current race lap record is 1m50.529, also set last year by Herfoss on the Penrite Honda. The track is clearly slower this weekend.

Pirelli Superbike Q1

The DesmoSport Ducati worked when it counted. Troy Herfoss put in a 1m50.793 on his third lap of the session to rank top ahead of Anthony West, Mike Jones and Josh Waters at the halfway point of the 20-minute session.

While West, Jones, Waters and Stauffer all returned to the pits after putting in a time that left them confident would be good enough to progress to Q2, Herfoss continued to circulate. After missing so much track time with problems yesterday that was hardly surprising.

Pirelli Superbike Q1 Times

Troy Herfoss 1m50.793 Anthony West 1m50.841 Mike Jones 1m51.000 Josh Waters 1m51.826 Max Stauffer 1m52.123 Broc Pearson 1m52.203 Arthur Sissis 1m52.533 John Lytras 1m53.188 Cam Dunker 1m53.452 Tom Toparis 1m53.546 Ty Lynch 1m53.729 Ryan Yanko 1m55.358 Charles Holding 1m55.624 Josh Soderland 1m56.197 Michael Kemp 1m57.759 Noel Mahon 1m57.824 Declan Carberry 1m57.842 Brad Raethel 1m58.387 Michael Edwards 1m59.480 Paul Linkenbagh 1m59.988

Pirelli Superbike Q2

Troy Herfoss, Mike Jones and Arthur Sissis all straight into the 1m50.8s on their first flying lap. Anthony West fourth early on with a 1m50.956. Josh Waters fifth ahead of John Lytras, Max Stauffer and Broc Pearson. Riders then returned to the pits where many of them slotted in a new rear tyre before heading out for one final crack at pole position and the important championship point that comes with it.

Mike Jones the first to improve, a 1m50.487 to move into P1. Josh Waters then went second quickest with a 1m50.691. Troy Herfoss didn’t manage to improve on his early time, mentioning that the second tyre didn’t feel quite right, but that early marker still good enough for a front row start.

With pole position Mike Jones reduces Waters’ lead to 25-points, a single race win, and we have three races this weekend with 75-points up for grabs. Game on!

Local hero Arthur Sissis heads row two with Anthony West and Max Stauffer alongside him.

John Lytras a sensational seventh place. The Queenslander is a privateer in the true sense of the word and has never been here before on a Superbike.

Broc Pearson will be disappointed to be down in eighth place. Rounding out that third row is Cam Dunker, another rider that is turning a wheel at The Bend on a Superbike for the first time this weekend.

Superbike debutante Tom Toparis rounded out the top ten ahead of Ty Lynch. The local suffering a crash at turn one halfway through the session. Toparis making his return from injury this weekend.

The first Superbike race will take place on Saturday afternoon at 1500. Race One will be held over nine-laps while Sunday’s two bouts will be raced over 11-laps.

Conditions are forecast to be fine with afternoon temperatures in the mid 20s for the remainder of the weekend.

Pirelli Superbike Qualifying 2 Results

Mike Jones 1m50.487 Josh Waters 1m50.691 Troy Herfoss 1m50.846 Arthur Sissis 1m50.872 Anthony West 1m50.956 Max Stauffer 1m51.249 John Lytras 1m51.430 Broc Pearson 1m51.727 Cam Dunker 1m51.774 Tom Toparis 1m53.632 Ty Lynch 1m53.751 Ryan Yanko 1m55.501

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 256.5 2 M Jones Yam 231.5 3 B Pearson Duc 219.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 161 6 C Dunker Yam 149.5 7 A West Yam 148.5 8 A Sissis Yam 145.5 9 G Allerton BMW 137 10 J Lytras Yam 107 11 H Voight Duc 107 12 P Hardwick Kaw 101 13 R Yanko Duc 97 14 J Soderland Yam 90.5 15 T Herfoss Duc 84 16 B Staring Yam 69 17 T Lynch Yam 66 18 M Edwards Yam 48 19 P Linkenbagh Yam 36 20 M Kemp Yam 35 21 M Walters Apr 32 22 D Declan BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

Michelin Supersport Qualifying

Local star Olly Simpson topped the opening 25-minute Supersport qualifying session ahead of Archie McDonald, Jack Mahaffy and Tom Bramich. Championship leader Jonathan Nahlous was fifth in the morning session ahead of Jack Favelle, Jake Farnsworth and Hayden Nelson.

The Q1 benchmark set by Simpson was a 1m55.326, seven-tenths off the Supersport lap record set here last year by Harrison Voight. A fairly cold track tearing up tyres.

Many riders took their time in Q2, waiting until the dying minutes of the session to go out and set a time. Archie McDonald made it count when he did, a 1m54.683 on his fifth lap looked as though it would stand the test of time for pole position.

Olly Simpson had other ideas though, a 1m54.609 to the South Australian on his seventh lap besting McDonald by just under a tenth, and setting a new Supersport qualifying lap record in the process.

Championship leader Jonathan Nahlous secured a front row start and can potentially wrap up the Australian Supersport Championship this afternoon.

Nahlous almost nine-tenths slower than Simpson and no doubt playing it somewhat safe while it was clear Simpson and McDonald left nothing on the table to get down to that lap record pace.

Jack Mahaffy heads the second row alongside Tom Bramich and Jack Favelle.

While Nahlous has a 40-point lead, the fight for second place in the championship is incredibly tight with only eight-points covering Simpson, Bramich, Farnsworth and McDonald.

Michelin Supersport Qualifying Results

Olly Simpson 1m54.609 Archie McDonald 1m54.683 Jonathan Nahlous 1m55.482 Jack Mahaffy 1m55.626 Tom Bramich 1m55.934 (Q1) Jack Favelle 1m56.062 Jake Farnsworth 1m56.448 Hayden Nelson 1m56.925 Glenn Nelson 1m57.401 Brandon Demmery 1m57.608 Ryder Gilbert 1m58.037 Sam Pezzetta 1m58.195 Marcus Hamod 1m58.296 Luca Durning 1m58.486 Hunter Ford 1m58.995 Callum Morrison 2m00.620 Callum Barker 2m01.754 Cooper Rowntree 2m02.662 Brock Quinlan 2m03.521 (Q1)

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 J Nahlous Yam 20 17 238 2 O Simpson Yam 17 198 3 T Bramich Yam 16 13 195 4 J Farnsworth Yam 9 15 193 5 A McDonald Yam 1 25 190 6 J Mahaffy Yam 25 20 152 7 H Nelson Kaw 18 18 152 8 J Favelle Yam 13 11 144 9 G Nelson Yam 12 14 132 10 B Demmery Kaw 10 12 123 11 M Hamod Hon 11 10 123 12 T Toparis Yam 97 13 C Rowntree Yam 6 8 72 14 M Chiodo Hon 72 15 C Turner Yam 71 16 J Hatch Kaw 60 17 S Condon Yam 15 16 54 18 H Ford Yam 14 48 19 S Nicholson Yam 45 20 D Rosmalen Yam 26 21 M Nikolis Yam 26 22 C Snowsill Yam 24 23 L Sanders Yam 24 24 S Boldrini Yam 7 7 18 25 J Huddlestone Yam 18 26 S Pezzetta Yam 18 27 C Morrison Yam 8 9 17 28 J Quinn Yam 17 29 B Wilson Yam 15 30 C Rende Yam 15 31 Z Johnson Yam 12 32 C Barker Kaw 11 33 L Jhonston Yam 10 34 N Mahon Yam 9 35 L Durning Yam 7 36 K O’donnell Kaw 1

ASBK Final TV Schedule