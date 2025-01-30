ASBK 2025

Superbike Masters

Superbike Masters brings a truly unique flavour to the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK), and it’s making a return in 2025 over three sensational rounds.

For the third year in succession, Superbike Masters will begin its season under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park (March 28-29) before heading to Morgan Park (June 13-15) – the category’s first visit to the tight and twisty 2.96km circuit which should make for some hotly contested racing.

The Bend (November 7-9) will again bookend the Superbike Masters season, after what was an extraordinary final round in 2024 where Victorian Ryan Taylor came from the clouds on his Suzuki GSX-R1100 to win the title after previous front-runners Keo Watson and Jack Passfield (both Yamaha FZR1000) were sidelined by injury and mechanical woes respectively.

The class winners in 2024 were Michael Berti Mendez (Ducati, Period 5 F1), Ross Dobson (Suzuki, Period 5 Unlimited), Ryan Taylor (Period 6 Formula 1300) and Phillip Burke (Honda, Period 6 Formula 750cc).

In 2025, Superbike Masters will again be open to Period 5 and Period 6 models spanning from 1973 to 1990, a golden era which produced some of the most ground-breaking two- and four-stroke grand prix and production bikes of all time.

All races during the season will be livestreamed on the ASBK website and ASBK Facebook page, so fans who can’t make it trackside don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

As well as the on-track activity, there will also be static displays of classic models at the rounds, allowing spectators to get up close with motorcycle racing exotica.

“After a thrilling finish to the 2024 Superbike Masters, we are looking forward to continuing with the ASBK Championship in 2025,” said Superbike Masters coordinator Scott Webster.

“And for many competitors, it will be a new frontier with Morgan Park included in the series for the first time – an exciting challenge that will undoubtedly add another layer of intrigue.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of old and new faces in Superbike Masters this year, and we encourage spectators to take advantage of free access into the ASBK paddock to check out the P5 and P6 machines – they are immaculately prepared and really something special.”

