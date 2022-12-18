For a limited time on the TC and CUx Smart Scooter!

Get Amped⚡

For a limited time only, get a bonus upgrade to the intelligent lithium fast charger worth $349.95 with every new TC Cafe Racer or CUx Smart Scooter!

Equipped with some of the latest technologies, the Super SOCO TC Cafe Racer and CUx Smart Scooter celebrate a new era of electric motion. T

These perfect inner-city commuters are designed to take out the hassle of daily commuting. Just twist and go!

In stock now at your nearest Super SOCO dealership.

Head in-store, or visit our website to secure your new TC or CUx + bonus intelligent lithium fast charger today.