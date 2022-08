2022 Suzuka 8 Hours

Following the 43rd Suzuka 8Hours race, which is part of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, technical controls were performed on the machines that were classified in the first ten positions.

Some parts were sealed and brought back to FIM headquarters in order to carry out more detailed analyses and to be compared with the homologation reference parts.

The results of the race remained provisional until all these parts were inspected by the FIM.

These additional inspections have now been completed and the 10 machines subjected to inspection were all found to be compliant with the FIM Technical Regulations.

The classification of the 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours race is therefore confirmed as below.

2022 Suzuka 8 Hours Results

Pos Team Bike Cat Laps Time 1 Team HRC Honda EWC 214 08h02:09.131 2 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H Kawasaki EWC 213 08h:02:15.180 3 Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki EWC 212 08h03:31.961 4 S-PULSE DREAM RACING – ITEC Suzuki EWC 210 08h02:54.775 5 TOHO Racing Honda EWC 210 08h03:42.462 6 Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA Honda EWC 210 08h04:12.555 7 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha EWC 209 08h03:40.730 8 Team ATJ with JAPAN POST Honda EWC 208 08h02:10.855 9 TEAM KODAMA Yamaha EWC 208 08h02:29.010 10 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda EWC 208 08h02:33.132 11 Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA Honda EWC 208 08h03:30.441 12 GOSHI Racing Honda EWC 206 08h03:16.441 13 Kawasaki Plaza Racing Team Kawasaki SsT 205 08h02:17.004 14 SANMEI Team TARO PLUSONE BMW EWC 204 08h02:36.056 15 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE Kawasaki EWC 203 08h03:12.199 16 NCXX RACING with RIDERS CLUB Yamaha SsT 202 08h03:03.945 17 TONE RT SYNCEDGE 4413 BMW BMW SsT 202 08h03:22.798 18 TERAMOTO@J-TRIP Racing Suzuki SsT 202 08h03:54.412 19 Honda Hamamatsu ESCARGOT RT Honda EWC 202 08h04:00.280 20 KRP SANYOKOGYO&RS-ITOH Kawasaki EWC 200 08h03:30.741 21 ADVANCE MC & FOC CLAYMORE EDGE with DOGHOUSE Suzuki EWC 198 08h03:23.882 22 TransMapRacing with ACE CAFE Suzuki EWC 198 08h04:22.582 23 TEAM HANSHIN RIDING SCHOOL Kawasaki SsT 195 08h04:12.508 24 Honda Blue Helmets MSC Kumamoto & Asaka Honda EWC 193 08h02:36.186 25 Murayama. Honda Dream. RT Honda EWC 193 08h04:07.774 26 Team BIZENSEIKI Kirimoto Techno Works Kawasaki SsT 192 08h03:08.113 27 AKENO SPEED.YAMAHA Yamaha SsT 188 08h03:15.329 28 YSS Mercury with TKm Kawasaki SsT 187 08h04:26.530 29 CLUB NEXT & Honda Dream TAKASAKI Honda EWC 184 08h02:41.789 30 Honda Sofukai Suzuka Racing Team Honda EWC 183 08h03:52.396 31 Honda Soyukai Tochigi Racing & Dream RT Honda EWC 173 08h03:45.145 32 Team MATSUNAGA KDC & YSP NAGOYA KITA Yamaha SsT 170 08h02:26.932 33 Auto Race UBE KEN RACING YIC Kawasaki EWC 169 08h02:54.535 34 K’sWORKS RACING Yamaha SsT 165 08:h03:16.327 35 Shinshu activation project Team NAGANO BMW EWC 160 08:h3:55.004 36 Team de”LIGHT Ducati EWC 155 08:h2:18.813 37 Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing Honda EWC 153 08h4:00.350 38 OGURA CLUTCH ORC with RIDE IN Yamaha EWC 149 08h03:27.137 39 Hamamatsu Team TITAN Suzuki SsT 144 08h02:53.466 40 IRF with AZURLANE Yamaha EWC 144 08h04:29.244 41 EVA RT 01 Webike TRICKSTAR Kawasaki EWC 142 08h02:10.411 42 Honda Ryokuyoukai Kumamoto Racing Honda SsT 139 08h02:54.964 43 SDG Honda Racing Honda EWC 139 08h04:04.194 44 T.MOTOKIDS TAKADA I.W. NAC Yamaha SsT 89 08h02:47.845 45 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW EWC 96 03h46:58.843

FIM EWC Teams Standings

Yoshimura SERT Motul – 127 F.C.C. TSR Honda – 104 YART Yamaha – 93 Tati Beringer – 75 BMW Motorrad – 64 Team Bolliger – 56 LRP Poland – 42 Vilaitis Racing Igol – 38 Team HRC – 35 Wojcik Racing – 33

FIM EWC Manufacturers Points

Kawasaki – 124 Yamaha – 112 Suzuki – 104 Honda – 103 BMW – 80 Ducati – 17

2022 FIM Endurance World Championship Calendar