100th Anniversary GSX-R pricing revealed

We recently showcased the recent announcement of the pending arrival of a 100th Anniversary limited edition GSX-R1000 but Suzuki Australia have now also confirmed that, unlike most other markets who no longer sell GSX-R600 and GSX-R750 models due to tightened emissions legislation, Australia will get the 100th Anniversary treatment across the entire GSX-R range of models, which for us means GSX-R1000, GSX-R750 and GSX-R600.

The flagship superbike sports the same retro-inspired livery as the GSX-RR MotoGP machine, with the traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme paying homage to Suzuki’s early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s.

The 100th Anniversary Limited Edition GSX-R1000R will be strictly limited to 30 units and will be available from January 2021 for a manufacturer’s recommended retail price of $26,990 Ride Away.

The GSX-R1000R shares more than just paint with the GP racer, and utilises the same variable valve timing system to boost both torque and peak power. It also gets a comprehensive suite of electronics, which includes 10 traction control modes, a quickshifter and auto-blipper, launch control, and lean angle-sensitive ABS.

The 100th Anniversary Limited Edition GSX-R750 will be strictly limited to 50 units and will be available from January 2021 for a manufacturer’s recommended retail price of $17,490 Ride Away.

The 2021 GSX-R750 runs a 750cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant, with fully adjustable 41 mm Showa BPF forks fully adjustable Showa shock, Brembo four piston calipers and a generous increase in power over the 600, with only a small weight increase.

The 100th Anniversary Limited Edition GSX-R600 will be strictly limited to 10 units and will be available from January 2021 for a manufacturer’s recommended retail price of $16,490 Ride Away.

The traditional Suzuki supersport offering, the GSX-R600 runs a 599 cc in-line four-cylinder engine, sharing features with the larger GSX-R750 like Suzuki’s Drive Mode Selector system, dual throttle valves, an exhaust tuning valve, ram-air system and immobiliser for security.

With high demand and limited supply, Suzuki Australia will take orders for this range exclusively online via the Build Your Bike feature at suzukimotorcycles.com.au (link)

Riders unable to complete the online order themselves should visit their nearest Suzuki motorcycle dealership, who will be able to help guide them through the online ordering process onsite at the dealership.