2025 FIM EWC

Round Three – Suzuka 8 Hour

Suzuki has confirmed their participation in the 46th Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race 2025, which makes up the third round of the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) across the first weekend in August.

Following on from 2024, Team Suzuki CN Challenge will continue to participate in the Experimental Class, and this year will be powered by 100 per cent sustainable fuel, up from 40 per cent last year.

Team Suzuki CN Challenge, which is composed of Suzuki employees, will take on the challenge of exceeding the previous year’s result of eighth place overall.

To further accelerate the development of environmental performance technologies through competition under the demanding conditions of endurance racing, Suzuki will work with higher targets to aim for technical feedback for future products.

Toshihiro Suzuki – Suzuki Representative Director and President

“Although it was a whole new challenge for the company in the previous year’s participation, thanks to the support of partner companies, including Yoshimura Japan, as well as enthusiastic cheers from our fans, we were able to achieve eighth place overall. We will continue to participate this year in the Suzuka 8 Hours as a part of the company’s technology development in the sustainability field. This not only means that we’re simply continuing our activity, but we’re also having the purpose of overcoming various issues by setting higher goals, and I believe that by making products as one team along with our partner companies, it would lead to realising a better future. I kindly ask for everyone’s cheers.”

Tsuyoshi Tanaka – Executive General Manager, Suzuki Motorcycle Operations

“Last year, Team Suzuki CN Challenge completed the severe endurance racing of Suzuka 8 Hours while reducing environmental loads, and by doing so, we were able to take one significant step toward the future of internal combustion and motorsports. While overcoming the issues revealed from our previous activity, this year we will expand the use of sustainable items and make efforts for technology development toward taking on the challenge of further sustainability performance. We will challenge in this year’s Suzuka 8 Hours by going beyond the field of CN (Carbon Neutrality) and holding a theme of broadly reducing environmental loads. I ask for your kind support.”

2025 Team Suzuki CN Challenge GSX-R1000R

Sustainable items to be used