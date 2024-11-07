Suzuki DR-Z4S

For almost a quarter of a century, Suzuki’s DR-Z400 has remained a favourite among Australian motorcyclists. Over the past 24 years, well over 21,000 DR-Z400E models have rolled out of Suzuki dealerships here in Australia. It is a similar success story across the Tasman.

The DR-Z400E earned my money more than once, and I’ve made some unforgettable memories on them, whether tearing through the Western Australian bush or hitting the Supermoto track.

When the DR-Z400E debuted in 2000, it was a trailblazer with features like electric start, water cooling, and performance that set it apart from most mainstream enduro options that had gone before. It was Australia’s new XR, so to speak.

Over time, the DR-Z’s performance was eventually eclipsed as enduro enthusiasts gravitated toward more specialised, high-performance models, as many riders started seeking tougher terrain and challenges. The DR-Z400E became more of a trail bike, rather than the performance option it had once been.

Yet, sales figures have shown that the DR-Z continues to deliver exactly what many Aussies want: an honest, reliable, and affordable ride that’s great for off-road fun while dependable enough for occasional commuting. This balance has ensured that the DR-Z400E is one of Australia’s best-loved motorcycles right through to the present day, despite being almost completely unchanged since inception.

This week, though, Suzuki pulled the covers off the next generation DR-Z, the DR-Z4S, which, while ushering in a host of changes, is still essentially the same bike when all is said and done.

The primary reasoning behind the shift has been to update the 398 cc engine to comply with the Euro5+ standards. Euro5+ not only limits emissions and sound, but also mandates such things as ABS and traction control. Thus the new DR-Z4S meets all those requirements to ensure it can continue to be sold around the world.

Fuel-injection and ride-by-wire is used for the first time in DR-Z history with a 42 mm throttle body, ten-hole injectors and twin spark plugs.

A dual-stage catalytic convertor helps to try and ensure the DR-Z only emits unicorn farts, but unfortunately, also heavily contributes towards a ten-kilogram weight penalty, pushing the wet weight up from around 140 kg to just over 150 kg. Aftermarket exhausts will be popular…

The engine retains dry-sump architecture but sports a significantly improved new cylinder head and combustion changer design.

Titanium intake valves are now lifted higher thanks to a new camshaft and are paired with hollow sodium-filled exhaust valves.

As you would expect, the air-box is all new, but retains the side access that helps facilitate easy filter access.

The combination of new piston and crankcase design reduces mechanical loss by up to 20 per cent. This contributes to smoother engine operation, increased power output right through the rev range and improved fuel economy.

Those efficiency gains will be amplified by the move from a seven-litre tank to a more generous 8.7-litres in the new model.

While the peak torque and power figures are fractionally lower than those of its predecessor, the new model revs longer and stronger in the upper rpm ranges. The peak numbers are 38 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm.

A new radiator with a larger fan will help ensure the DR-Z4S keeps its cool when the going gets tough in the bush.

A slip-assist clutch is adopted, but unfortunately, the DR-4S has not gained the extra cog in the gearbox that we all wanted and remains a five-speed.

The twin-spar steel frame, aluminium sub-frame and alloy swing-arm are all new, and the seat promises to be more comfortable along with the wider pegs.

The rider triangle has also been altered slightly.

A small alloy bash-plate helps protect the underneath of the engine.

KYB provide the adjustable forks and shock with 280 mm of front travel and 296 mm of rear wheel travel. Compression and rebound is adjustable at both ends.

A compact new instrument panel is much more comprehensive than the simple but effective solution used before. It includes a gear position indicator and all the functionality you would expect to interact with the riding modes and their corresponding traction control modes via new switch-gear.

ABS can be deactivated, though the exact process and whether the system retains this setting after key-off is yet to be determined.

One of the most stark visual differences that immediately separates the DR-Z4S from its predecessor is the minimalist LED headlight. The rear light and indicators are now also all LED.

The DR-Z4S is slated to arrive in Aussie Suzuki dealerships during the third-quarter of 2025, with pricing to be announced closer to that date. For reference, the current DR-Z400E model retails for $10,490 ride away.

The DR-Z4S will also be joined by an SM variant that sports street-sized 17-inch rims/tyres and a much more powerful front brake.

Now we have got about nine months to wait until we can get our hands on one…

Suzuki DR-Z4S Specifications

2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S Specifications [DR-Z4SM] Engine type Four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC Bore x stroke 90 x 62.6 mm Engine displacement 398 cc Peak power 38 PS (28 kW) @ 8000 rpm Peak torque 37 Nm @ 6500 rpm Compression ratio 11.1:1 Fuel system Fuel injection, RbW, STCS, SDMS (TC/Ride Modes) Starter system Electric Lubrication system Dry sump Transmission Five-speed constant mesh Suspension Front KYB USD fork, compression, rebound adjustable, 280 mm travel [260mm] Suspension Rear Link type, KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, 296 mm travel [277 mm] Rake/trail 27.5°/109 mm [26.5°/95 mm] Brake Front 270 mm disc brake, axial mount caliper, ABS [310 mm] Brake Rear 240 mm disc brake, axial mount caliper, ABS Tyres 80/100-21M/C51P, 120/80-18M/C62P tubed [120/70R-17M/C58H, 140/70R-17M/C66H tubed] Wheels 21/18 inch [17/17 inch] Overall length 2270 mm [2195 mm] Overall width 885 mm Overall height 1235 mm [1190 mm] Wheel base 1495 mm [1465 mm] Ground clearance 300 mm [260 mm] Seat height 920 mm [890 mm] Kerb mass 151 kg [154 kg] Ignition system Electronic ignition Fuel tank capacity 8.7 L Oil capacity (overhaul) 1.9 L

Suzuki DR-Z4S Images