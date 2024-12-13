2024 NZ Suzuki International Series Dates
Round One – Taupo
A handful of riders just out having fun and enjoying themselves, or a serious race class where handlebar-to-handlebar battling should be expected. The Adventure Bikes class, included in the Suzuki International Series for the first time this season, could so easily live up to both these interpretations.
The racing was fast and frenetic in all the various bike categories at the first of three rounds in the 2024 Suzuki International Series in Taupo last weekend and the newly-minted Adventure Bikes class was no exception.
This racing was highly anticipated, particularly since the class included a handful of former and current New Zealand champions from other bike categories.
The current national champion in the supermoto class (for modified dirt bikes) is Whanganui’s former international star Richie Dibben and his entry into the class on board an 800cc parallel twin Suzuki V-Strom bike possibly made him a strong favourite for the win, and that’s actually how it turned out too, with Dibben qualifying fastest then finishing 1-2-1 in the three Adventure Bikes races over the two days.
This was enough to give him the edge over fellow Suzuki stalwart Sloan Frost, the Lower Hutt man on another Suzuki V-Strom bike, a 1050cc v-twin version.
Multi-time former New Zealand superbike champion Frost finished 2-1-2, to claim overall runner-up, while New Plymouth’s multi-time former New Zealand formula three champion Rodney O’Connor took his GASGAS machine to complete the Adventure Bikes podium.
“The Adventure Bikes class all came about thanks to an idea from Suzuki New Zealand and what a lot of fun it has been,” said Frost.
“I’ve raced all sorts of bikes over the years, and I always want to win, but this was a new experience for me to race an adventure bike,” said the 43-year-old.
“I even rode the Suzuki V-Strom into town in Taupo to pick up some things … it had a number plate and everything, so was totally road legal.
“Then I went racing it and was super surprised by the bike. Neither Richie nor I were sure what the limits of the bike might be, but we got progressively faster each occasion we were on the racetrack. It’s such a forgiving bike and easy to ride.”
Suzuki International Series organiser Alan ‘Flea’ Willacy was equally satisfied by the reception that this new Adventure Bikes class received.
“We can see this class growing in stature, with these bikes popular across all of the country and Suzuki leading the way with their V-Strom model machine.”
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Dibben double-classed at the weekend, also racing in his more-familiar supermoto class (for modified dirt bikes), although he did really have his work cut out trying to tame visiting British rider Davey Todd, the 29-year-old a class winner at the Isle of Man earlier this year.
North Yorkshireman Todd and Kiwi hero Dibben were out on identical Suzuki RM-Z450 bikes and the two of them battled handlebar-to-handlebar at the front of the field, a long way ahead of the chasing bunch.
Whakatane’s Mike Kyle finished 3-3-3 to complete the supermoto podium, while fourth overall was another Suzuki star, Whanganui’s Roger Bland, who finished 4-4-5 in the supermoto class at Taupo.
Round two of the series is set for Manfeild, on the outskirts of Feilding, this coming Saturday and Sunday.
Started in 2008, this year’s 16th annual Suzuki International Series (it skipped a year in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) climaxes as usual with the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit public street race event in Whanganui on Boxing Day (December 26).
Other class leaders after the first round of three in the 2024 Suzuki International Series in Taupo at the weekend were Whakatane’s Mitch Rees (formula one/superbikes); Canterbury’s Jake Lewis (formulatwo/Supersport 600); Taupo’s Karl Hooper (formula three); Waiuku’s Hamish Simpson (Supersport 300); Wellington’s Malcolm Beilski (Formula Sport, Senior); Whanganui’s Jeff Croot (Formula Sport, junior); Glen Eden’s Daniel Mettam (Post Classics, Pre 95, Senior);Tauranga’s Darrick Kattenberg (Post Classics, Pre 95, Junior); Hastings’ Gian Louie (Post Classics, Pre 89, Senior); Auckland’s Scott Findlay (Post Classics, Pre 89, Junior); Panmure’s Adam Unsworth and Whanganui’s Bryce Rose (F1 sidecars); Whanganui’s Tracey Bryan and Kendal Dunlop (F2 sidecars).
Adventure Bikes by GIVI (Short Track) Results
|Adventure Bikes by GIVI (Short Track) Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Richie Dibben
|73
|1
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Sloan Frost
|69
|–
|22
|22
|25
|3
|Rodney O’Connor
|60
|–
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Jordan Burley
|54
|–
|18
|18
|18
|5
|Mark Bramley
|47
|–
|15
|16
|16
|6
|Craig Flood
|46
|–
|16
|15
|15
|7
|Heath Botica
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
F1 – Whites Powersport SHOEI Premium Helmets Results
|F1 – Whites Powersport SHOEI Premium Helmets Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Mitch Rees
|73
|1
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Davey Todd
|69
|–
|22
|25
|22
|3
|Tony Rees
|60
|–
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Alastair Hoogenboezem
|52
|–
|18
|16
|18
|5
|Peter Hickman
|50
|–
|16
|18
|16
|6
|Rogan Chandler
|45
|–
|15
|15
|15
|7
|Dale Finch
|42
|–
|14
|14
|14
|8
|Rhys Lindsay
|35
|–
|11
|12
|12
|9
|Isaac Markham-Barrett
|29
|–
|9
|11
|9
|10
|Marcus Read-Bloomfield
|27
|–
|8
|9
|10
|11
|Scott Moir
|26
|–
|13
|13
|–
|12
|Dave Sharp
|25
|–
|12
|–
|13
|13
|Matt Drayson
|24
|–
|7
|10
|7
|14
|Ray Clee
|22
|–
|6
|8
|8
|15
|Richard Markham-Barrett
|21
|–
|10
|–
|11
F2 by Darbi Ipone Results
|F2 by Darbi Ipone Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Jake Lewis
|73
|1
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Luca Durning
|69
|–
|22
|25
|22
|3
|Morgan McLaren-Wood
|60
|–
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Ashton Hughes
|52
|–
|18
|18
|16
|5
|Zak Fuller
|49
|–
|15
|16
|18
|6
|Dillon Telford
|46
|–
|16
|15
|15
|7
|Haydn Fordyce
|42
|–
|14
|14
|14
|8
|Justin Scott
|37
|–
|12
|13
|12
|9
|Wolfgang Schuster
|33
|–
|8
|12
|13
|10
|Taylor Mason
|32
|–
|11
|10
|11
|11
|Paul Jenkins
|30
|–
|13
|11
|6
|12
|Tahana Parker
|27
|–
|10
|7
|10
|13
|Dylan Byrne
|27
|–
|9
|9
|9
|14
|Jordan Walters
|21
|–
|7
|6
|8
|15
|Hamish Tarr
|21
|–
|6
|8
|7
|16
|Karl Hooper
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
F3 by i-Tools Results
|F3 by i-Tools Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Karl Hooper
|76
|1
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Isaac Markham-Barrett
|66
|–
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Tyler King
|60
|–
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Luke Ryder
|52
|–
|18
|16
|18
|5
|Nathan Jane
|48
|–
|15
|18
|15
|6
|Jesse Stroud
|44
|–
|13
|15
|16
|7
|Ashley Payne
|37
|–
|10
|13
|14
|8
|Azlan Blackwell
|37
|–
|12
|12
|13
|9
|Scott Findlay
|30
|–
|9
|10
|11
|10
|Bruce Telford
|28
|–
|14
|14
|–
|11
|Rob E Edwards
|28
|–
|8
|8
|12
|12
|Keiran Mair
|22
|–
|11
|11
|–
|13
|Shaun Parker
|22
|–
|7
|7
|8
|14
|Ray Clee
|20
|–
|4
|6
|10
|15
|Billee Fuller
|18
|–
|–
|9
|9
|16
|Johnathan Cianci
|17
|–
|6
|4
|7
|17
|Dillon Telford
|16
|–
|16
|–
|–
|18
|Sam Johnstone
|15
|–
|5
|5
|5
|19
|Chris Smith
|12
|–
|3
|3
|6
|20
|Paul Simpson
|8
|–
|2
|2
|4
Formula Sport Junior & Senior by Q West Boat Builders Results
|Formula Sport Junior by Q West Boat Builders Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Jeff Croot
|73
|1
|25
|25
|22
|2
|Blane Hannah
|62
|–
|20
|22
|20
|3
|Fabiano Paiva Santos
|56
|–
|18
|20
|18
|4
|Kurt Hughes
|50
|–
|16
|18
|16
|5
|Callum Wilson
|47
|–
|22
|–
|25
|Formula Sport Senior by Q West Boat Builders Round Results
|1
|Malcolm Bielski
|67
|–
|20
|22
|25
|2
|William Crosby
|60
|–
|18
|20
|22
|3
|Heath Botica
|56
|–
|22
|16
|18
|4
|Luke Temple
|54
|–
|16
|18
|20
|5
|Richard Markham-Barrett
|51
|1
|25
|25
|–
|6
|Jason Bardell
|43
|–
|15
|14
|14
|7
|Shane Miller
|42
|–
|13
|13
|16
|8
|John Oliver
|41
|–
|11
|15
|15
|9
|Shanon Dellow
|35
|–
|10
|12
|13
|10
|Ian Reed
|35
|–
|12
|11
|12
|11
|Mark Temple
|28
|–
|8
|9
|11
|12
|Ronan Bullock
|23
|–
|6
|8
|9
|13
|Abbin Abraham
|19
|–
|9
|10
|–
|14
|John Webster
|17
|–
|7
|–
|10
|15
|Sam Willacy
|14
|–
|14
|–
|–
Modern Sidecars F1/F2 by Carl Cox Motorsport Results
|Modern Sidecars F1 by Carl Cox Motorsport Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Adam Unsworth & Bryce Rose
|76
|1
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Phillip Law & Angus Ravenwood
|66
|–
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Peter Bradder & Vincent Kerslake
|38
|–
|20
|–
|18
|4
|Darryl Williams & Paul Jenkins
|20
|–
|–
|–
|20
|5
|Barry Smith & Stu Dawe
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6
|Darryl Williams & Danny Sommerville
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Modern Sidecars F2 by Carl Cox Motorsport Round Results
|1
|Tracey Bryan & Kendal Dunlop
|75
|–
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Bruce Roberts & Tim Swainson
|62
|–
|20
|20
|22
|3
|Glen & Jan Spencer
|60
|–
|18
|22
|20
|4
|Peter & Michael Dowman
|23
|1
|22
|–
|–
Post Classics Pre 89/95 Jnr & Snr by Inferno Designs Results
|Post Classic Pre-89 Junior Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Scott Findlay
|72
|–
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Dean Bentley
|62
|–
|22
|18
|22
|3
|Martin Gray
|60
|–
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Tim Kendall
|47
|–
|16
|15
|16
|5
|Mark Hodson
|34
|–
|–
|16
|18
|6
|Nathan Jane
|26
|1
|–
|25
|–
|7
|Andrew Ross
|18
|–
|18
|–
|–
|8
|Marc McKenzie
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Post Classic Pre-89 Senior Round Results
|1
|Gian Louie
|76
|1
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Barry Long
|44
|–
|22
|–
|22
|Post Classic Pre-95 Junior Round Results
|1
|Darrick Kattenberg
|76
|1
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Eddie Kattenberg
|66
|–
|22
|22
|22
|3
|Peter Smith
|60
|–
|20
|20
|20
|Post Classic Pre-95 Senior Round Results
|1
|Daniel Mettam
|76
|1
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Jay Lawrence
|66
|–
|22
|22
|22
Super Motard by Bike Torque – Short Track Results
|Super Motard by Bike Torque – Short Track Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Richie Dibben
|73
|1
|25
|22
|25
|2
|Davey Todd
|69
|–
|22
|25
|22
|3
|Mike Kyle
|60
|–
|20
|20
|20
|4
|Roger Bland
|52
|–
|18
|18
|16
|5
|Will Young
|50
|–
|16
|16
|18
|6
|Mitch Rowe
|41
|–
|15
|15
|11
|7
|Alex Luff-Scott
|39
|–
|12
|12
|15
|8
|Mark Oliver
|37
|–
|10
|14
|13
|9
|Chris Andrews
|36
|–
|14
|13
|9
|10
|James Clarke
|34
|–
|11
|11
|12
|11
|Craig Scott (Cudge)
|33
|–
|13
|10
|10
|12
|Tony Hirini
|25
|–
|9
|9
|7
|13
|Luke Martin
|24
|–
|4
|6
|14
|14
|Jonathan Grady
|24
|–
|8
|8
|8
|15
|Marc McKenzie
|20
|–
|7
|7
|6
|16
|James Carley
|16
|–
|6
|5
|5
|17
|Donald Standen
|8
|–
|5
|–
|3
|18
|Rob E Edwards
|8
|–
|–
|4
|4
Supersport 300 by Stihl Shop Wanganui Results
|Supersport 300 by Stihl Shop Wanganui Round Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total
|Q
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Hamish Simpson
|73
|1
|22
|25
|25
|2
|Tyler King
|67
|–
|25
|22
|20
|3
|Cameron Leslie
|54
|–
|20
|18
|16
|4
|Logan Rowell
|51
|–
|18
|20
|13
|5
|Keiran Mair
|42
|–
|16
|16
|10
|6
|Chris Smith
|37
|–
|14
|15
|8
|7
|Lincoln Wright
|32
|–
|11
|14
|7
|8
|Megan Kemp
|31
|–
|13
|13
|5
|9
|Ramachandran Gnanasekaran
|29
|–
|12
|11
|6
|10
|Nixon Frost
|26
|–
|15
|–
|11
|11
|Royd Walker-Holt
|22
|–
|9
|10
|3
|12
|Simon Beard
|16
|–
|–
|12
|4
|13
|Andrew Ansell
|15.055
|–
|6
|9
|0.055
|14
|Thomas Hutchings
|14
|–
|5
|8
|1
|15
|Sebastian Mitchell
|12
|–
|10
|–
|2
|16
|Alexander Le Comte
|11.053
|–
|4
|7
|0.053
|17
|Diego Petrucci
|9
|–
|–
|–
|9
|18
|Debbie Tapper
|9
|–
|3
|6
|–
|19
|Georgia Elvin
|8.054
|–
|8
|–
|0.054
|20
|Luke Martin
|7
|–
|7
|–
|–
The 2024 Suzuki International Series is supported by Suzuki New Zealand, Mondiale VGL, Auto Super Shoppe Tawa, Givi, I-Tools, Bridgestone tyres, Sharp As Linehaul Ltd Whanganui, TSS Motorcycles, Ipone, Inferno Design and Digital, Kiwibike Motorcycle Insurance Specialists, Cemetery Circuit Ltd.
• Round 1, Taupo, Dec 7th and 8th;
• Round 2, Manfeild, Feilding, Dec 14th and 15th;
• Round 3, Whanganui’s Cemetery Circuit, Dec 26th.