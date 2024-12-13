2024 NZ Suzuki International Series Dates

Round One – Taupo

A handful of riders just out having fun and enjoying themselves, or a serious race class where handlebar-to-handlebar battling should be expected. The Adventure Bikes class, included in the Suzuki International Series for the first time this season, could so easily live up to both these interpretations.

The racing was fast and frenetic in all the various bike categories at the first of three rounds in the 2024 Suzuki International Series in Taupo last weekend and the newly-minted Adventure Bikes class was no exception.

This racing was highly anticipated, particularly since the class included a handful of former and current New Zealand champions from other bike categories.

The current national champion in the supermoto class (for modified dirt bikes) is Whanganui’s former international star Richie Dibben and his entry into the class on board an 800cc parallel twin Suzuki V-Strom bike possibly made him a strong favourite for the win, and that’s actually how it turned out too, with Dibben qualifying fastest then finishing 1-2-1 in the three Adventure Bikes races over the two days.

This was enough to give him the edge over fellow Suzuki stalwart Sloan Frost, the Lower Hutt man on another Suzuki V-Strom bike, a 1050cc v-twin version.

Multi-time former New Zealand superbike champion Frost finished 2-1-2, to claim overall runner-up, while New Plymouth’s multi-time former New Zealand formula three champion Rodney O’Connor took his GASGAS machine to complete the Adventure Bikes podium.

“The Adventure Bikes class all came about thanks to an idea from Suzuki New Zealand and what a lot of fun it has been,” said Frost.

“I’ve raced all sorts of bikes over the years, and I always want to win, but this was a new experience for me to race an adventure bike,” said the 43-year-old.

“I even rode the Suzuki V-Strom into town in Taupo to pick up some things … it had a number plate and everything, so was totally road legal.

“Then I went racing it and was super surprised by the bike. Neither Richie nor I were sure what the limits of the bike might be, but we got progressively faster each occasion we were on the racetrack. It’s such a forgiving bike and easy to ride.”

Suzuki International Series organiser Alan ‘Flea’ Willacy was equally satisfied by the reception that this new Adventure Bikes class received.

“We can see this class growing in stature, with these bikes popular across all of the country and Suzuki leading the way with their V-Strom model machine.”

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Dibben double-classed at the weekend, also racing in his more-familiar supermoto class (for modified dirt bikes), although he did really have his work cut out trying to tame visiting British rider Davey Todd, the 29-year-old a class winner at the Isle of Man earlier this year.

North Yorkshireman Todd and Kiwi hero Dibben were out on identical Suzuki RM-Z450 bikes and the two of them battled handlebar-to-handlebar at the front of the field, a long way ahead of the chasing bunch.

Whakatane’s Mike Kyle finished 3-3-3 to complete the supermoto podium, while fourth overall was another Suzuki star, Whanganui’s Roger Bland, who finished 4-4-5 in the supermoto class at Taupo.

Round two of the series is set for Manfeild, on the outskirts of Feilding, this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Started in 2008, this year’s 16th annual Suzuki International Series (it skipped a year in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) climaxes as usual with the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit public street race event in Whanganui on Boxing Day (December 26).

Other class leaders after the first round of three in the 2024 Suzuki International Series in Taupo at the weekend were Whakatane’s Mitch Rees (formula one/superbikes); Canterbury’s Jake Lewis (formulatwo/Supersport 600); Taupo’s Karl Hooper (formula three); Waiuku’s Hamish Simpson (Supersport 300); Wellington’s Malcolm Beilski (Formula Sport, Senior); Whanganui’s Jeff Croot (Formula Sport, junior); Glen Eden’s Daniel Mettam (Post Classics, Pre 95, Senior);Tauranga’s Darrick Kattenberg (Post Classics, Pre 95, Junior); Hastings’ Gian Louie (Post Classics, Pre 89, Senior); Auckland’s Scott Findlay (Post Classics, Pre 89, Junior); Panmure’s Adam Unsworth and Whanganui’s Bryce Rose (F1 sidecars); Whanganui’s Tracey Bryan and Kendal Dunlop (F2 sidecars).

Adventure Bikes by GIVI (Short Track) Results

Adventure Bikes by GIVI (Short Track) Round Results

Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Richie Dibben 73 1 25 25 22 2 Sloan Frost 69 – 22 22 25 3 Rodney O’Connor 60 – 20 20 20 4 Jordan Burley 54 – 18 18 18 5 Mark Bramley 47 – 15 16 16 6 Craig Flood 46 – 16 15 15 7 Heath Botica – – – – –

F1 – Whites Powersport SHOEI Premium Helmets Results

F1 – Whites Powersport SHOEI Premium Helmets Round Results

Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Mitch Rees 73 1 25 22 25 2 Davey Todd 69 – 22 25 22 3 Tony Rees 60 – 20 20 20 4 Alastair Hoogenboezem 52 – 18 16 18 5 Peter Hickman 50 – 16 18 16 6 Rogan Chandler 45 – 15 15 15 7 Dale Finch 42 – 14 14 14 8 Rhys Lindsay 35 – 11 12 12 9 Isaac Markham-Barrett 29 – 9 11 9 10 Marcus Read-Bloomfield 27 – 8 9 10 11 Scott Moir 26 – 13 13 – 12 Dave Sharp 25 – 12 – 13 13 Matt Drayson 24 – 7 10 7 14 Ray Clee 22 – 6 8 8 15 Richard Markham-Barrett 21 – 10 – 11

F2 by Darbi Ipone Results

F2 by Darbi Ipone Round Results

Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Jake Lewis 73 1 25 22 25 2 Luca Durning 69 – 22 25 22 3 Morgan McLaren-Wood 60 – 20 20 20 4 Ashton Hughes 52 – 18 18 16 5 Zak Fuller 49 – 15 16 18 6 Dillon Telford 46 – 16 15 15 7 Haydn Fordyce 42 – 14 14 14 8 Justin Scott 37 – 12 13 12 9 Wolfgang Schuster 33 – 8 12 13 10 Taylor Mason 32 – 11 10 11 11 Paul Jenkins 30 – 13 11 6 12 Tahana Parker 27 – 10 7 10 13 Dylan Byrne 27 – 9 9 9 14 Jordan Walters 21 – 7 6 8 15 Hamish Tarr 21 – 6 8 7 16 Karl Hooper – – – – –

F3 by i-Tools Results

F3 by i-Tools Round Results

Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Karl Hooper 76 1 25 25 25 2 Isaac Markham-Barrett 66 – 22 22 22 3 Tyler King 60 – 20 20 20 4 Luke Ryder 52 – 18 16 18 5 Nathan Jane 48 – 15 18 15 6 Jesse Stroud 44 – 13 15 16 7 Ashley Payne 37 – 10 13 14 8 Azlan Blackwell 37 – 12 12 13 9 Scott Findlay 30 – 9 10 11 10 Bruce Telford 28 – 14 14 – 11 Rob E Edwards 28 – 8 8 12 12 Keiran Mair 22 – 11 11 – 13 Shaun Parker 22 – 7 7 8 14 Ray Clee 20 – 4 6 10 15 Billee Fuller 18 – – 9 9 16 Johnathan Cianci 17 – 6 4 7 17 Dillon Telford 16 – 16 – – 18 Sam Johnstone 15 – 5 5 5 19 Chris Smith 12 – 3 3 6 20 Paul Simpson 8 – 2 2 4

Formula Sport Junior & Senior by Q West Boat Builders Results

Formula Sport Junior by Q West Boat Builders Round Results Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Jeff Croot 73 1 25 25 22 2 Blane Hannah 62 – 20 22 20 3 Fabiano Paiva Santos 56 – 18 20 18 4 Kurt Hughes 50 – 16 18 16 5 Callum Wilson 47 – 22 – 25 Formula Sport Senior by Q West Boat Builders Round Results 1 Malcolm Bielski 67 – 20 22 25 2 William Crosby 60 – 18 20 22 3 Heath Botica 56 – 22 16 18 4 Luke Temple 54 – 16 18 20 5 Richard Markham-Barrett 51 1 25 25 – 6 Jason Bardell 43 – 15 14 14 7 Shane Miller 42 – 13 13 16 8 John Oliver 41 – 11 15 15 9 Shanon Dellow 35 – 10 12 13 10 Ian Reed 35 – 12 11 12 11 Mark Temple 28 – 8 9 11 12 Ronan Bullock 23 – 6 8 9 13 Abbin Abraham 19 – 9 10 – 14 John Webster 17 – 7 – 10 15 Sam Willacy 14 – 14 – –

Modern Sidecars F1/F2 by Carl Cox Motorsport Results

Modern Sidecars F1 by Carl Cox Motorsport Round Results Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Adam Unsworth & Bryce Rose 76 1 25 25 25 2 Phillip Law & Angus Ravenwood 66 – 22 22 22 3 Peter Bradder & Vincent Kerslake 38 – 20 – 18 4 Darryl Williams & Paul Jenkins 20 – – – 20 5 Barry Smith & Stu Dawe – – – – – 6 Darryl Williams & Danny Sommerville – – – – – Modern Sidecars F2 by Carl Cox Motorsport Round Results 1 Tracey Bryan & Kendal Dunlop 75 – 25 25 25 2 Bruce Roberts & Tim Swainson 62 – 20 20 22 3 Glen & Jan Spencer 60 – 18 22 20 4 Peter & Michael Dowman 23 1 22 – –

Post Classics Pre 89/95 Jnr & Snr by Inferno Designs Results

Post Classic Pre-89 Junior Round Results Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Scott Findlay 72 – 25 22 25 2 Dean Bentley 62 – 22 18 22 3 Martin Gray 60 – 20 20 20 4 Tim Kendall 47 – 16 15 16 5 Mark Hodson 34 – – 16 18 6 Nathan Jane 26 1 – 25 – 7 Andrew Ross 18 – 18 – – 8 Marc McKenzie – – – – – Post Classic Pre-89 Senior Round Results 1 Gian Louie 76 1 25 25 25 2 Barry Long 44 – 22 – 22 Post Classic Pre-95 Junior Round Results 1 Darrick Kattenberg 76 1 25 25 25 2 Eddie Kattenberg 66 – 22 22 22 3 Peter Smith 60 – 20 20 20 Post Classic Pre-95 Senior Round Results 1 Daniel Mettam 76 1 25 25 25 2 Jay Lawrence 66 – 22 22 22

Super Motard by Bike Torque – Short Track Results

Super Motard by Bike Torque – Short Track Round Results

Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Richie Dibben 73 1 25 22 25 2 Davey Todd 69 – 22 25 22 3 Mike Kyle 60 – 20 20 20 4 Roger Bland 52 – 18 18 16 5 Will Young 50 – 16 16 18 6 Mitch Rowe 41 – 15 15 11 7 Alex Luff-Scott 39 – 12 12 15 8 Mark Oliver 37 – 10 14 13 9 Chris Andrews 36 – 14 13 9 10 James Clarke 34 – 11 11 12 11 Craig Scott (Cudge) 33 – 13 10 10 12 Tony Hirini 25 – 9 9 7 13 Luke Martin 24 – 4 6 14 14 Jonathan Grady 24 – 8 8 8 15 Marc McKenzie 20 – 7 7 6 16 James Carley 16 – 6 5 5 17 Donald Standen 8 – 5 – 3 18 Rob E Edwards 8 – – 4 4

Supersport 300 by Stihl Shop Wanganui Results

Supersport 300 by Stihl Shop Wanganui Round Results

Pos Competitor Total Q R1 R2 R3 1 Hamish Simpson 73 1 22 25 25 2 Tyler King 67 – 25 22 20 3 Cameron Leslie 54 – 20 18 16 4 Logan Rowell 51 – 18 20 13 5 Keiran Mair 42 – 16 16 10 6 Chris Smith 37 – 14 15 8 7 Lincoln Wright 32 – 11 14 7 8 Megan Kemp 31 – 13 13 5 9 Ramachandran Gnanasekaran 29 – 12 11 6 10 Nixon Frost 26 – 15 – 11 11 Royd Walker-Holt 22 – 9 10 3 12 Simon Beard 16 – – 12 4 13 Andrew Ansell 15.055 – 6 9 0.055 14 Thomas Hutchings 14 – 5 8 1 15 Sebastian Mitchell 12 – 10 – 2 16 Alexander Le Comte 11.053 – 4 7 0.053 17 Diego Petrucci 9 – – – 9 18 Debbie Tapper 9 – 3 6 – 19 Georgia Elvin 8.054 – 8 – 0.054 20 Luke Martin 7 – 7 – –

The 2024 Suzuki International Series is supported by Suzuki New Zealand, Mondiale VGL, Auto Super Shoppe Tawa, Givi, I-Tools, Bridgestone tyres, Sharp As Linehaul Ltd Whanganui, TSS Motorcycles, Ipone, Inferno Design and Digital, Kiwibike Motorcycle Insurance Specialists, Cemetery Circuit Ltd.

2024 NZ Suzuki International Series Dates

• Round 1, Taupo, Dec 7th and 8th;

• Round 2, Manfeild, Feilding, Dec 14th and 15th;

• Round 3, Whanganui’s Cemetery Circuit, Dec 26th.