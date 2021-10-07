Suzuki 3 year Warranty

Suzuki Australia has launched a 3 Year Warranty program on its rage of Boulevard, GSX-R, GSX-S, Hayabusa, SV and V-STROM models 250cc and above purchased after 1st October 2021*.

Suzuki is the first Japanese motorcycle manufacturer to extend the standard 2-year, unlimited kilometre warranty by an additional year on more than one range of road motorcycles sold in Australia.

“We’re thrilled to support our dedicated and loyal customers by providing an additional 12 months of warranty on the majority of our road motorcycle range,” said, Lewis Croft, National Marketing Manager – Motorcycles.

“The supplementary warranty period is a testament to Suzuki’s superior design, materials, components and development that goes into each product. Additionally, we have backdated the eligibility date to the 1st of July 2021 to ensure we included our Gen III Hayabusa customers. This new warranty program underscores our confidence in the latest-generation of Suzuki motorcycle product,” concluded Croft.

To qualify, owners simply need to ensure their applicable Suzuki motorcycle is serviced and maintained in accordance with the product service scheduled as outlined in their owner’s manual based on time or mileage, whichever occurs first.

Service inspections must also be performed exclusively by an authorised Suzuki Motorcycle dealer or appointed Suzuki Service agent using only genuine Suzuki parts and ECSTAR oil.

Interested customers are encouraged to visit suzukimotorcycles.com.au/owners/warranty/

for further information.

Full list of Suzuki applicable models as at 1/10/21

Boulevard S40

Boulevard C50T

Boulevard M109R

GSX-S750

GSX-S1000

GSX-S1000F

GSX-S1000GT

GSX-R750

GSX-R1000

GSX-R1000R

Hayabusa

KATANA

SV650 / Learner Approved

V-Strom 650XT / Learner Approved

V-STROM 1050XT

*Terms & Conditions Apply