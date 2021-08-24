Motorcycle Recall Notice – Suzuki ATVs

PRA No. – 2021/18856

Campaign number – SRC21-01

Published date – 23 Mar 2021

Supplier – Suzuki Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Suzuki dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 2 Mar 2018 – 5 Nov 2020

Suzuki ATVs MY2019-2021 Vehicles

LT-A750XPM0

LT-A500XM0

LT-A500XPM0

LT-Z50M0-M1

LT-Z90M0-M1

LT-A400F-M0

LT-F400F-M0

LT-F300FK4

Model Years 2019-2021

490 affected vehicles

Click here for VIN List

What are the defects?

The products do not comply with the Consumer Goods (Quad Bikes) Safety Standard 2019.

The quad bikes have not been fitted with the required reflectors, compliance certificate labels, hang tags. Required information is missing from the owner’s manuals.

What are the hazards?

If the quad bike is not fitted with required reflectors or if users are not provided with information relating to the stability of the quad bike, there is an increased risk of serious injury or death to the user.

What should consumers do?

Affected owners will be contacted by direct mail. Affected owners should contact their nearest authorised Suzuki dealer to arrange for an inspection and repair of the vehicle.

For more information, consumers can find their nearest authorised Suzuki Dealer at https://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/range/atv/

Motorcycle Recall Notice – Suzuki Burgman 200

PRA No. – REC-001684

Campaign number – SRC21-05

Date last published – 19 August 2021

Supplier details – Suzuki Australia Pty Limited

Suzuki Motorcycle Models

Model – UH200 (Burgman 200)

Year range – 2018 – 2020

Affected units – 60

Click here for VIN List

What are the defects?

The fuel hose may not meet specification, which could result in a fuel leak.

What are the hazards?

If a fuel leak occurs, this may cause an engine fire, which could result in injury or death to vehicle occupants and bystanders and/or damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Affected consumers will be contacted by Suzuki Australia to arrange an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge. Consumers can contact their nearest authorised Suzuki dealer service department to arrange to have the recall carried out.

Contact name – Suzuki Dealer Service Department

Contact website – http://www.suzuki.com.au