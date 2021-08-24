Motorcycle Recall Notice – Suzuki ATVs
PRA No. – 2021/18856
Campaign number – SRC21-01
Published date – 23 Mar 2021
Supplier – Suzuki Australia Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Suzuki dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 2 Mar 2018 – 5 Nov 2020
Suzuki ATVs MY2019-2021 Vehicles
LT-A750XPM0
LT-A500XM0
LT-A500XPM0
LT-Z50M0-M1
LT-Z90M0-M1
LT-A400F-M0
LT-F400F-M0
LT-F300FK4
Model Years 2019-2021
490 affected vehicles
What are the defects?
The products do not comply with the Consumer Goods (Quad Bikes) Safety Standard 2019.
The quad bikes have not been fitted with the required reflectors, compliance certificate labels, hang tags. Required information is missing from the owner’s manuals.
What are the hazards?
If the quad bike is not fitted with required reflectors or if users are not provided with information relating to the stability of the quad bike, there is an increased risk of serious injury or death to the user.
What should consumers do?
Affected owners will be contacted by direct mail. Affected owners should contact their nearest authorised Suzuki dealer to arrange for an inspection and repair of the vehicle.
For more information, consumers can find their nearest authorised Suzuki Dealer at https://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/range/atv/
Motorcycle Recall Notice – Suzuki Burgman 200
PRA No. – REC-001684
Campaign number – SRC21-05
Date last published – 19 August 2021
Supplier details – Suzuki Australia Pty Limited
Suzuki Motorcycle Models
Model – UH200 (Burgman 200)
Year range – 2018 – 2020
Affected units – 60
What are the defects?
The fuel hose may not meet specification, which could result in a fuel leak.
What are the hazards?
If a fuel leak occurs, this may cause an engine fire, which could result in injury or death to vehicle occupants and bystanders and/or damage to property.
What should consumers do?
Affected consumers will be contacted by Suzuki Australia to arrange an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge. Consumers can contact their nearest authorised Suzuki dealer service department to arrange to have the recall carried out.
Contact name – Suzuki Dealer Service Department
Contact website – http://www.suzuki.com.au