Suzuki SV-7GX

Suzuki has announced the SV-7GX, a new middleweight crossover model set to arrive in the second quarter of 2027. The SV-7GX combines elements of the SV650’s proven V-twin platform with the ergonomics and practicality of an adventure tourer.

The SV-7GX straddles the line between the naked SV650 and the popular V-Strom adventure-touring platform, delivering something new based on the same hugely successful and well-proven fundamentals as its siblings.

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the SV-7GX is Suzuki’s 645 cc liquid-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine, an engine with over 25 years of development history. It has always been a willing performer that has stood out more and more as time has marched on. As comparable models all adopted the parallel-twin layout, the SV has retained the direct feel that only a V-Twin can provide.

For the new model, it gains ride-by-wire throttle, selectable drive modes, traction control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The updated airbox, injectors, and 2-into-1 exhaust are designed to meet Euro 5+ standards, while SCEM cylinder plating, coated pistons, and improved cooling contribute to long-term durability.

The claimed maximum power is 54 kW (72.4 hp) at 8500 rpm, while the torque figure is 64 Nm at 6800 rpm. Wet weight is 211 kg.

Chassis and Ergonomics

The SV-7GX uses a steel trellis frame and a 17.4-litre fuel tank, providing a longer touring range than the SV650.

Suspension comprises 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock rear with seven-step preload adjustment.

Braking is handled by dual 290 mm front discs with four-piston calipers and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by ABS.

New 10-spoke 17-inch aluminium wheels are fitted with Pirelli Angel GT II tyres.

The seating position is upright, with a wide 740 mm aluminium handlebar, a 795 mm seat height, with rider and passenger seats designed for improved comfort.

Touring equipment includes an adjustable windscreen, knuckle covers, and a rear carrier with grab rails.

Electronics and Display

The SV-7GX features Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), integrating SDMS, traction control, ABS and a bidirectional quick-shifter. Other standard systems include Low RPM Assist and Easy Start, designed to aid smoother take-offs and restarts.

A 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display provides multiple viewing layouts and integrates with Suzuki Ride Connect+ for smartphone-based navigation, call and message notifications, and trip data logging. A USB-C port delivers 5V/3A power output.

Lighting and Equipment

The lighting is fully LED, featuring a projector headlight, running lights, and turn indicators. The display can also show fuel consumption, temperature, trip data, maintenance reminders, and ride mode status.

Availability

The Suzuki SV-7GX is expected to arrive in global markets from the second quarter of 2027. Australian release details and pricing have yet to be confirmed.