V-Strom 1000XT gets free Voyager luggage for limited time

Suzuki’s great value sports-adventure machine, the V-Strom 1000XT is available in Australian dealers now, and there’s never been a better time to check one out, with a bonus Voyager luggage kit, valued at $2,599 now being offered with new bike purchases.

That Voyager Pack is everything you need for a full set-up when it comes to touring or adventure, with a combined capacity of 112 litres, split between the top box and panniers.

The genuine Suzuki aluminium luggage includes a 38 L top box, made of 1.5 mm aluminium and with ribbed side-wall contours for strength, while the lid incorporates four tie-down points adding further utility.

The dual 37 L quick-release waterproof side-cases match and also run stainless steel latches, fibre-glass reinforced plastic corner covers and integrated tie-down points. That quick-release system also allows the whole lid to be removed, for access or cleaning.

All three pieces and mounting points are lockable by key, while lock sets and all required mounting bracketry are included in the kit, making for the all-in-one solution.

The 2021 V-Strom 1050XT retains the same thumping 1037cc, 90° V-twin, DOHC V-Twin engine from earlier iterations and delivers 79 kW (106 hp) at 8500 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.

The cross-tourer is also equipped with a host of electronic rider aids such as three selectable engine output maps, three-mode traction control, two-mode lean angle-sensitive ABS and combined brakes with slope-dependent, load-dependent, hill hold and cruise control systems.

It’s currently available in three colour options: Metallic Oort Grey/Glass Sparkle Black, a steely grey with blue decals, grey seat, and blue spoked wheels; Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange, paying tribute to the original DR-BIG and DR-Z Paris-Dakar racer; and finally the Glass Sparkle Black colour scheme sporting subtle grey and gold accents and gold spoked wheels.

The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT is available now for a recommended retail price of $21,490 Ride Away including 12 months registration and if you’re interested you can head to the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website (suzukimotorcycles.com.au) and used the ‘Build Your Bike’ feature.