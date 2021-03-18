Workshop Coordinator and Marketing Support

Suzuki Motorcycle/Marine

An opportunity exists to join Suzuki Australia’s Head Office in Laverton North as a Workshop Coordinator & Marketing Support – Motorcycle/Marine Division.

If you are looking for a career path with a professional organisation that has the fun factor and you love motorcycles and boating then this job is for you. This role involves preparation and maintenance of Suzuki’s motorcycle press fleet and the administration associated with controlling the fleet. On occasions, there will be some basic marine servicing work at the Melbourne workshop.

It’s not all day on the tools with this role and once the workshop jobs are complete you will be working inside the office with the other staff from the marketing team. There you will support the team working on wider marketing projects. Occasionally you will be required at weekend activations such as Suzuki ride days, boats shows or events like the Australian MotoGP.

The selected applicant will hold a current trade certificate, a background in the motorcycle or automotive business (ideally with experience in a comparable role), and be an excellent communicator. Marine qualifications are favourable though the role is primarily motorcycle focused.

You must be able to work with limited supervision, have PC literacy, as well as holding a current driver’s license for both vehicle and motorcycle. Tertiary qualifications in related fields will be viewed favourably.

A detailed position description is available by contacting Suzuki Human Resources p: 03 99315500 or e: hr@suzuki.com.au

Applications should be addressed to HR, Suzuki Australia Pty. Ltd, e: hr@suzuki.com.au.

Closing date for applications is 31 March 2021.