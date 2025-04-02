SW-Motech Pro Tank Bag

SW-MOTECH continue to impress with their modern PRO series tank bags, combining sleek aesthetics with real-world functionality. But the real kicker? The innovative magnetic guide system in their tank rings. It’s a game-changer.

Traditional tank bags can be fiddly to mount, often requiring multiple attempts to align clips or mounting points. SW-MOTECH’s latest innovation makes that frustration a thing of the past. Their model-specific PRO Tank Ring combines a mechanical snap lock with their patented magnet technology. Powerful guide magnets position the luggage perfectly, while a spring mechanism securely locks the Top Ring with an audible snap. A red pull strap releases the quick fastener for easy removal.

The PRO Tank Bags themselves are as stylish as they are robust, featuring premium materials like durable, UV-resistant 1680D ballistic nylon, subtle reflective details for visibility, and a modular MOLLE system for added versatility. They even boast 100% waterproof options!

The PRO Top Ring requires no drilling and comes pre-installed on the PRO Tank Bag Series. It slides on a guide rail under the bag and locks into any position to fit the bike or rider. Riders can also easily switch the tank bag to another motorcycle by adjusting the ring’s position.

Now available in multiple shapes and sizes to suit flat or sloped tank motorcycles. If you’re in the market for a tank bag that exudes quality while making your riding experience smoother, the SW-MOTECH PRO range should be at the top of your list.

For more information visit: https://houseofpowersports.com.au/sw-motech-australia/tank-bags/