2021 SWM RS 300 R and RS 500 R

Italian off-road motorcycle marque SWM has updated its enduro range with sharper styling and new throttle mapping for a smoother power delivery in their 2021 models.

Priced from $8590 (RS 300R) and $9290 (RS 500R) plus on-road costs these models will be available from your nearest SWM dealer from December 2020. The MY21 RS 300 R and RS 500 R four-stroke models are distinguished by their striking yellow frames and black/charcoal graphics.

Powering the SWM RS 300R is a 297 cc four-stroke single that packs a punch and provides mid-size versatility to conquer trails, climbs or run hard on the track.

The RS 500R, features a 501 cc displacement, making it ideal for open-class performance packaged with friendly, predictable trail-bike compliance.

Both MY21 models also benefit from Euro4 engine mapping; a strengthened sub-frame; new plastics, headlight and indicators as well as a recontoured seat ergonomics for enhanced comfort.

As with the previous models, the MY21 RS 300R and RS 500R feature high-quality componentry including Mikuni fuel injection, KYB suspension, Brembo brakes and Michelin Enduro Competition IV tyres. Fuel capacity is 7.2 litres for each.

Manufactured at SWM’s production facility in Lombardia, Italy, the MY21 SWM RS 300R and RS 500R are backed by a six-month parts and labour warranty.

Michael Poynton – SWM Australia Director

“Not everybody wants or needs a high-strung, race-ready enduro bike to hit the trails and have fun, and that’s exactly where SWM fits the bill with its winning combination of history, quality and reliability served up with a budget-beating price tag. From $8590 and $9290 (PORC) and now distinguished by their striking yellow and black liveries, these SWMs offer the quintessential bang for your bucks. Happy trails.”