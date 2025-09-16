Taiyo Aksu on top

Australian teenager Taiyo Aksu has stormed to his first win in the ultra-competitive ESBK Stock600 class, bouncing back from a run of bad luck to stand on the top step at Estoril in Portugal.

It’s been a mentally testing stretch for the traditionally cheerful-by-character youngster, with technical issues and crashes denying him a breakthrough despite showing front-running pace all season. But on Sunday, riding for ARCO University Yamaha, Aksu finally got the monkey off his back.

Qualifying second, Aksu looked set to win Saturday’s opening race before a mechanical failure forced his retirement while leading. Determined to make amends, his team worked late into the night, replacing several components to ensure he had the best possible shot on Sunday.

After being forced to take avoiding action when another rider crashed in front of him on the opening lap, Aksu found himself back in tenth. Undeterred, he carved his way back through the field before taking the lead with just a few laps to go and holding firm under pressure to take an emotional first international victory.

“We had pace all weekend, and so I am really happy with how we finished,” Aksu said. “It hurt a lot to retire on Saturday after leading from the start, but that gave me even more motivation for Sunday. I almost got taken out on the first lap of the second race, lost so many places, but with a few laps to g,o I was able to take the lead and hold on. To get my first win in the Spanish championship on my father’s birthday makes it even more special.”

The result keeps Aksu’s hopes of finishing in the top three overall alive heading into the season finale at Jerez in November.

“I want to thank the whole team for their work, everyone that supports me, my manager, my mum and dad and my little brother, I would not be here without you all,” he added. “I’ll enjoy this for a couple of days, but my mind is already on Jerez. I’ll be giving it everything to end the year on a high.”