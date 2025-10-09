Tayla Relph

2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship

2024 marked a landmark moment for women’s motorcycle racing with the launch of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR). Among the international field that year was Tayla Relph, proudly flying the Aussie flag on the world stage.

Now in her second season, Tayla has tackled the challenges of competing in a European-based series. From racing on some of the world’s most iconic circuits to managing the financial and logistical realities that come with it.

With the 2025 season finale just around the corner, we caught up with her to reflect on her WorldWCR campaign, talk through the realities behind the paddock glamour, and hear where she’s setting her sights for the future.

Season reflections

Trevor Hedge: Tayla, this year has been another milestone for women’s racing with WorldWCR continuing to grow. From your perspective, how has the season gone so far, both in terms of results and your personal experience competing on the world stage?

Tayla Relph: “It’s been a year… I think that’s the best way to word it! We knew the championship would be faster in its second year, but we didn’t anticipate just how much the level would grow. The talent pool expanded drastically with new riders, and overall, everyone is so much faster, myself included! Last year’s top six is the equivalent of a top 10 this year.

“I’ve been quicker at every circuit, sometimes over 15 seconds faster in total race time compared to 2024, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far with a sixth in Assen and a seventh at Donington in a stacked field. My biggest weakness has been finding instant speed on Fridays; however, we made strong progress at Magny-Cours after putting in a lot of work during the summer break.

“On a personal level, year two has still brought challenges, but the biggest shift is that Ted (partner and ex-racer Ted Collins) and I are no longer just trying to survive and race in a World Championship. We’ve built a solid base and support system, and Europe genuinely feels like home now, which means we can fully focus on racing. I have a huge amount of respect for Aussies like Senna Agius, Joel Kelso, and any Aussie who’s made the same move; from the outside, it looks like sunshine and rainbows, but it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done mentally, emotionally, and physically. You don’t understand it until you live it. I am just lucky that I get to live it and go through the emotions with Ted by my side!”

Approaching the finale

Trev: We’re now heading into the final round of the season. What are your expectations and goals for the weekend? Is it about chasing a specific result, or more about consolidating everything you’ve learned across the year?

Tayla: “Honestly, I am so excited for Jerez. We just wrapped up two days of testing there, albeit in horrid conditions and with not a lot of laps completed, but it was really positive. I managed to lap much faster than my best race time last year, which in testing terms is incredible for us. We never get anywhere near our race times during test weekends, let alone set personal best laps. But, now I just have to make sure I do that time in Free Practice.

“We never really have a specific goal in mind, I mean every racer just wants to get on the podium, but our main focus is always to lower that gap to the leaders. If my testing time is anything to go by, we are at the lead groups race pace from last year. A few extra tenths and we can be in that lead group fight, which is my main goal and focus in Jerez.

“I am a completely different racer compared to what I was 12 months ago (sometimes I have to remind myself that I came out of a five-year retirement due to implications of Crohn’s Disease), and our test at Jerez last weekend really solidified just how much I have grown in the last 12 months – I think this will be an exciting season finale for us and Australia!”

The financial reality of racing

Trev: Fans often see the racing but don’t always get a clear picture of what it takes to get there. Can you explain what the entry fee for WorldWCR is, and what that fee actually covers? What sort of support do the organisers provide as part of that package?

Tayla: “This season’s entry fee costs were a little bit more expensive than last year. The entry fee this year was 26,000€ or 1,000€ more than last year ($46,000 AUD). This covers you for one race bike (the same race bikes we used last year, we’re not on new machinery this year), the entry fee for six rounds, Pirelli tyres (we use three new sets per weekend), and Clinica Mobile Medical Services. We don’t get to keep the tyres we use and pay for during a race weekend, even though our Superpole tyres have a maximum of 12 laps on them! So we can’t reuse these for any testing purposes.”

“On top of that, you also have to pay two deposits, which don’t account towards anything. You have to pay a €10,000 deposit to DORNA, which secures your seat in WorldWCR, and then you also have to pay a €4,000 deposit to JiR Yamaha [another new cost for 2025] – which doesn’t account for anything, it’s just their way of ensuring every rider pays their crash bills and entry fees. Once the season has finished and you have paid all of your debts, you then get that deposit money back, but have to pay it the following year if you wish to continue in the championship.

“So all up, you’re looking at an upfront cost of €40,000 in total, which is around $75,000 AUD. That’s just to line up on the grid for 12 races.”

Team responsibilities and extra costs

Trev: Of course, the entry fee is just one piece of the puzzle. Beyond that, what additional costs and responsibilities fall on you and your team; things like travel, mechanics, tyres, spares, and the day-to-day running of the effort?

Tayla: “We pay for everything else out of pocket – paying for a testing bike, testing days, tyres, transport, accommodation, food, crash bills during a race weekend and any testing and training crashes, flights, everything like you would as if you were racing in ASBK!

“Everything in Europe costs nearly double than what you would pay in Australia. Sometimes track days cost us $600 AUD per day, and tyres are double the price in Europe than what they cost in Australia, fuel and tolls also. This is something that we didn’t account for last year because we had no clue just how expensive it was to ride over here, so we made sure we accounted for that in our 2025 budget, which is ultimately why you see me riding a lot more this year if you follow me on social media.

“Without putting an exact figure on it, we spend nearly double on our testing program than what it costs us to race in the World Championship – but, the testing is vital to perform at our best, given the minimal track time we receive on race weekends. We always said if we’re going to do it, we’re going to put in 110% and cut no corners. I am super lucky to have the sponsors I do who help pay for this, like Full Throttle Co., Blue Marlin Pools East Racing, and GJ Gardner Homes, who were my major sponsor this season, as well as my smaller partners.

“We live in our van 80% of the time, sleep and shower at race tracks, and if we’re not there, we’re sleeping in a random free car park. Shane and Megan Kinderis from S1000K Racing (Next Gen Motorsports), allow us to live in their French home residence for free the other 20% of the time.

“In terms of my team, everyone is 100% volunteer-based; no one is getting paid to be there, everyone is paying to be there. I truly wish that I had the budget to pay my team, and I really do hope that is something I can do in the future.”

Comparing with the bigger outfits

Trev: In the WorldWCR paddock there’s a real mix. Some independent racers like yourself and some much larger, better-funded teams. How does your program stack up against those bigger outfits, and what challenges does that difference create over the course of a season?

Tayla: “I know in racing you have to have a lot of self-belief, but I genuinely believe our team, our team set up, and our testing program is one of the best in the WorldWCR paddock. All of the funding we get, we invest directly into our racing, our testing, our bike maintenance, and our team outfit. Yes, there are some teams with a big budget, fancy trucks and well-known mechanics and crew chiefs, but honestly, with the minority of things you can change on the Yamaha R7, that isn’t always an advantage.

“My Full Throttle Racing Team stacks up high in the rankings of what a professional, hard-working team looks like in WorldWCR, and I am so proud of everyone in my team. Ted [Collins] and Nick Primmer have put so much work and research into being one of the best Crew Chiefs and mechanics in WorldWCR, and I think you only have to watch one of my AMX Superstores YouTube Vlogs, that are filmed by my Dad, to see that.

“But what our team lacks is the physical funding. That is the only thing right now where I can pinpoint how I have to approach my weekend differently than the girl sitting next to me. One single crash can mean the difference of me not racing again – I mean, last year at the Cremona round, I was told my ECU was going to be turned off as I had an unpaid crash bill from being taken out in Portimao, and I physically didn’t have the funds to pay it. Yamaha Australia assisted me in the final hours. I had my ECU reinstated, and the next day, I achieved my first World Championship podium. I don’t think many of the factory-backed girls have had to experience the stress or feeling of that!

“On the other end of that, many of the girls get to just be racers and put 110% of their focus into just that… I, on the other hand, have to be everything; I have to look after logistics, testing schedules, funding, marketing, PR campaigns, social media, budgeting, accounting, training; everything. And by no means is that me complaining, because I love having the flexibility and freedom to do things the way we want to, but sometimes I just think having one job to focus on, and not having to worry about the financial stress behind each decision, could make a massive difference to my results.”

Lessons learned and looking forward

Trev: With your second WorldWCR season nearly complete, what’s been the biggest lesson you’ve taken from the experience?

Tayla: “Go all in. Don’t speed in France. And read your pit board… haha. Nah, honestly, I have learned so much that it’s hard to summarise in one little interview. What I have learned, and I guess finally allowed myself to understand and accept truly, is that women are genetically built differently than men, and that is okay to admit.

“WorldWCR has been such an eye-opening and raw experience that has been life-changing for not just me, but everyone on the grid. I have learned to love this sense of beauty and gratitude that I no longer stand out on the grid just because of my gender. I no longer feel out of place, or different, and I’ve learned to no longer feel a sense of guilt that, “I’m just getting interviewed because I’m a girl”, and I no longer get that daily feeling that I have to prove, “Girls can be fast too.”

“When I’m talking to someone, I can now proudly say “I race in a World Championship” and I can see the instant respect I get, whereas in the past, I’ve felt I needed to validate my ability in the sport by telling people my results for them to take me seriously if they don’t know who I am. Anyone who thought women’s racing would be a joke only needs to watch the last lap battles in the front two groups of WorldWCR to understand it’s some of the fiercest and exciting races to watch.

“Seeing a female on the top step of the podium in a World Championship now is just as normalised as what it is to see Marquez win a race. We aren’t different anymore, and our results aren’t making headlines just because of our gender.”

Trev: Looking ahead, what are your ambitions for next year?

Tayla: “We are working hard on 2026 and hopefully we have a direction soon for next year. I want to race at the front, I know I have the ability to race at the front, but what we’re lacking is the funding. We’re doing everything we can to change that. You never know Trev, it might be an extended interview 2.0 in a few months’ time when we have some plans in place!

“All I can say right now is; I don’t want to just race, I don’t want to be there just to make up the numbers, I want to hear the Australian anthem on the top step of the podium. I need the funding, the networks, and the tools to get myself there, and trust me when I say that Ted and I are putting 100% of our efforts and resources in to making that happen.”

Closing

Tayla Relph’s journey in WorldWCR has been as much about resilience and growth as it has about lap times and results. Competing internationally is no easy feat, particularly without the deep resources of the championship’s bigger outfits. Yet her determination highlights both the opportunities and the hurdles Australian riders face when stepping into Europe’s racing cauldron.

2025 WorldWCR Standings after Round Five

Maria Herrera 210 Beatriz Neila 204 Roberta Ponziani 136 Chloe Jones 133 Sara Sanchez 111 Lucie Boudesseul 87 Pakita Ruiz 80 Avalon Lewis 72 Astrid Madrigal 68 Tayla Relph 59 Natalia Rivera 42 Jessica Howden 39 Mallory Dobbs 26 Ornella Ongaro 24 Isis Carreno 21 Lucy Michel 18 Justine Pedemonte 17 Emily Bondi 15 Line Vieillard 12 Sara Varon 9 Adela Ourednickova 8 Chun Mei Liu 5 Denise Dal Zotto 4

Provisional 2026 WorldWCR Calendar