2025 FIM WCR

While the full line-up of riders selected for the 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship is yet to be formally announced, there is one Aussie rider who’s spot has been confirmed.

27-year-old Tayla Relph has confirmed her official selection for the 2025 WorldWCR championship and is readying for her second year on the world stage.

The Victorian rider made an impressive mark in her first year in the World Championship, which included a maiden podium at the fourth round in Cremona, Italy. Relph also finished the year in 7th overall, and first non-European.

“What an honour it is to be selected once again for the 2025 WorldWCR championship!” Relph said.

“Every rider had to reapply for the championship, so our spot has never been 100 per cent set in stone until we received official confirmation a few days ago.

“This year was a massive adjustment for us; we were thrown into the deep end with so many things, I mean as well as learning how to race in the World Championship, we also had to adapt to a whole new way of living in Europe and had to set ourselves up from nothing,” Relph concluded.

The 2025 WorldWCR season will consist of six rounds with each rider once again competing on identically prepped Yamaha YZF-R7’s.

The opening round will take place at TT Circuit Assen in April, and the series will conclude at Jerez in October.

Now that her spot has been officially confirmed in WorldWCR, Tayla is seeking dedicated sponsors to come on board and support her World Championship campaign. If you or someone you know wants to help, Tayla can be contacted at [email protected].