2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations

International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – Day Two

Images by Future7Media & Pole Position Communication

The second day of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations (ISDE) in Bergamo, Italy, saw the host nation rise to the occasion, powering into the overall lead after another intense day of competition.

Backed by a home crowd and brimming with confidence, Italy also stamped their dominance on the Junior World Trophy, underlining their strength across the categories.

Meanwhile, in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy, the United States kept their grip on the top spot. The defending champions once again showcased their consistency and pace, ensuring they remain the benchmark for the rest of the field.

With four days of competition still ahead, the battle for glory is beginning to take shape – and it’s Italy that holds the early advantage on home soil. Read on for a recap from day two.

Day Two saw the pace frantic from the off, a repeat of the Loop One – Val Cavallina course, now in dry conditions, meant the racing line was bedded in immediately.

World Trophy

Starting the day with a 34-second deficit to France, Italy immediately went on the attack as their rivals faltered. Almost eliminating France’s lead, they closed the gap to just two seconds on the opening special test.

Another powerful effort on the second special test saw them move into the overall race lead by 26 seconds, and as they exited the third special test to complete lap one of two, Italy were now 35 seconds clear.

Clearly riding with a new wave of momentum, Italy focused on building that advantage throughout the remainder of the day. With France unable to retaliate, Italy closed out Day Two with a 1m47s lead in the World Trophy classification.

Andrea Verona – Italy

“It’s been a positive day for us and we are now leading the World Trophy classification. The goal was to take the lead and we were able to do that and also pull a nice gap over France. Personally, I felt I rode a bit too slow on the first test, but then got in a big fight for the overall win after that. On the last test, I lost the rear of the bike in the corner and crashed. But, you know, the feeling is good in the team and we will keep on pushing tomorrow for more.”

For France, it was not the day they had initially hoped for. Losing the lead to Italy, they have some ground to make up tomorrow to bring themselves back into contention for the top position.

They will also need to keep a watchful eye on a hard-charging Sweden. The Swedes hold their top-three placing of third and closed the gap to France from one-minute-and-forty-five seconds to just thirty-nine seconds.

Behind the leading trio of Italy, France and Sweden, there was plenty of change for the reminder of the top five.

Sixth on Day One, Australia leapfrogged up the leader board to a strong fourth, with the United States fifth, and Spain falling to sixth.

However, only 34-seconds separate Australia and Spain, with the United States sandwiched between them, meaning positions are likely to change again as the week progresses.

World Trophy Team Standings after Stage Two – Top 10

Pos Team Day2 Total/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 2:03’52.70 4:15’51.11 2 TEAM FRANCE 2:06’14.13 +1’47.33 3 TEAM SWEDEN 2:05’07.12 +2’26.11 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:05’59.45 +4’22.29 5 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:06’38.88 +4’33.91 6 TEAM SPAIN 2:07’15.00 +4’56.63 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:08’54.16 +11’27.35 8 TEAM FINLAND 2:09’55.58 +11’40.14 9 TEAM CHILE 2:10’17.52 +13’49.08 10 TEAM AUSTRIA 2:12’44.96 +16’59.89

Individual Class Leaders

In the outright individual classification, Day Two saw Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM 250 EXC-F) sweep all six special tests. The Spaniard hit the ground running on the opening special test, taking the win by two seconds over Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda CRF250).

However, as the day progressed, it was Verona who got closest to Garcia, with the duo often split by fractions of a second throughout the day. Finally, a small crash from Verona gave Garcia the breathing room he needed to take the Day Two win.

Josep Garcia – Spain

“I knew today that there would be pressure with all the top guys starting at the front,” admitted Garcia. “The tests were drier and not as technical as they were in the rain, so the times were much tighter. I’m happy to come away with the win after a great fight like that.”

Racing his way into third, Australia’s Kyron Bacon enjoyed a great day at the office, clocking in numerous top-five times on the four-stroke 300 Kawasaki.

A few mistakes from Bernardini ultimately proved costly, ending his day two seconds behind Bacon in fourth. Shadowing him home for fifth, Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph) ensured three Italians placed inside the top five on Day Two.

At the end of day two, Garcia leads the individual standings, 31.3s clear of Verona, with Bernardini 1m12s off the leader.

Bacon is the top Aussie in eighth overall after a sterling second day saw the Kawasaki rider finish third outright on Monday.

Jonte Reynders (KMT 350 EXC-F) and Josh Strang (Beta 480) are currently ranked 16th and 17th, respectively.

Strang was running strong before a crash stunted his progress, but he still carded the 21st quickest time of the day on Monday, while Reynders was 15th.

Daniel Milner (KTM 350 EXC-F) ranks 19th outright after finishing 13th quickest on day two.

Junior Trophy rider Angus Riordan (KMT 250 EXC-F) was actually the second quickest Aussie on Monday, finishing 12th and holding down 25th place overall. Jye Dickson (Beta 430) is 33rd and Korey McMahon (KTM 500 EXC-F) 42nd.

E1, E2, E3 & Women

Garcia made it two wins from two starts in Enduro1, with Bernardini and Lesiardo completing the top three. Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Triumph) took fourth, with Australia’s Angus Riordan (KTM) fifth.

Despite missing out on the overall victory, Verona could be content with the Enduro2 win on Day Two. Thanks to his impressive ride, Bacon ended his day second in Enduro2.

The United States’ Grant Davis (KTM) edged out Sweden’s Albin Norrbin (Fantic) by two seconds to take third. With Norrbin fourth, the United States’ Dante Oliveira (KTM) completed the top five. Milner and Reynders landed outside the top-five in sixth and eighth respectively for the day. Jye Dickson 13th.

It was a win for Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) in Enduro3. Fending off the French, he took the victory over France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) by just four seconds, with Roussaly’s teammate Leo Le Quere (TM MOTO) third.

Australia’s Josh Strang (Beta) ended his day less than one-second back in fourth, with Belgium’s Eric Willems (TM MOTO) fifth, Korey McMahon sixth.

The Women’s category saw the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) victorious on Day Two. Richards won all but one of the day’s six special tests to top the standings by a sizeable twenty-five seconds.

Australia’s Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) enjoyed a strong ride on Day Two, with the eighteen-year-old racing her way to second position. The United States’ Korie Steede (Husqvarna) gave chase, finishing two seconds behind in third.

Australia’s Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) was fourth, with the United States’ Rachel Gutish beating Canada’s Shelby Turner (GASGAS) by one-second to claim fifth. Madison Healey dropping to 23rd.

Overall Top 20 – After Stage Two

Pos RIDER Cl. Nat. Total/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP 1:02’27.75 2 VERONA Andrea E2 ITA +31.30 3 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 ITA +1’12.49 4 LESIARDO Morgan E1 ITA +1’28.73 5 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA +1’29.53 6 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA +1’32.73 7 PERSSON Mikael E1 SWE +1’42.97 8 BACON Kyron (JWT) E2 AUS +1’44.81 9 CRISTINO Kevin (JWT) E3 ITA +1’59.03 10 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA +1’59.66 11 NORRBIN Albin E2 SWE +2’03.62 12 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 USA +2’05.64 13 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA +2’09.62 14 SEMB Axel E2 SWE +2’12.28 15 NEURAUTER Lukas E2 AUT +2’14.07 16 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS +2’16.72 17 STRANG Josh E3 AUS +2’18.82 18 NAVARRO Sergio E2 ESP +2’21.39 19 MILNER Daniel E2 AUS +2’25.90 20 VERZEROLI Manuel (JWT) E1 ITA +2’26.34

Junior World Trophy

The Junior World Trophy classification saw Italy maintain their lead in the 6DAYS Italia but face a new challenge with Australia moving up to second, while also closing in on the Italians.

Australia look to now have found their rhythm in this year’s race and firmly applied the pressure to Italy on Day Two. With only 36 seconds splitting both teams, Italy cannot afford to ease off on Day Three.

Kyron Bacon – Australia

“I surprised myself getting inside the top three today. Today was a lot of fun though, the tracks were in really good condition after yesterday’s rain. As a team we worked hard and we are keen for the next few days to come now.”

Like their World Trophy counterparts, Day Two was not so kind to France in the Junior World Trophy standings. Losing time to both Italy and Australia, they slipped to third overall. With Day Three set to bring a new course, they will hope the fresh special tests will play to their advantage.

The United States hold fourth, 1m13s behind France, but nearly two minutes clear of Spain in fifth.

Junior World Trophy After Stage Two – Top 10

Pos Team D2 Total/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:34’34.76 3:15’11.40 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:34’08.50 +36.55 3 TEAM FRANCE 1:35’51.68 +2’00.03 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:35’17. 91 +3’13.62 5 TEAM SPAIN 1:37’14.25 +5’10.04 6 TEAM SWEDEN 1:39’25.62 +10’20.97 7 TEAM CHILE 1:38’19.90 +10’39.21 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:40’41. 21 +13’54.06 9 TEAM SLOVENIA 1:43’14.01 +17’16.65 10 TEAM FIM EUROPE 1:45’09.60 +18’51.39

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

There was no stopping the United States in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy competition, who increased their lead by ten minutes to 16m17s. The defending champions look strong and confident on the Italian terrain, setting a benchmark that very few of their classmates can match.

However, it was the fight for the runner-up result which proved exciting on Day Two. After a strong start to their day, Australia’s Madison Healey (KTM) ran into trouble on the second special test, losing over five minutes.

That allowed France to move into second overall. Australia regrouped and fought hard to reel France back in, closing the gap from an initial three minutes down to one-minute-and-seventeen-seconds.

Mauricette Brisebard – France

“The day was good. With the sun, conditions were a lot better than yesterday. The first test was tough with a lot of ruts, but tomorrow, we have new tests so we will keep pushing and try to strengthen our position in the race.”

Italy are a distant fourth behind Australia but maintain a comfortable advantage over Great Britain in fifth. Chile and Slovakia are locked in a battle for sixth, with Chile holding the upper hand over Slovakia.

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy – Stage Two Results

Pos Team D2 Total/Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:47’07.48 3:42’57.11 2 TEAM FRANCE 1:56’18.74 +16’17.91 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:57’13.55 +17’00.39 4 TEAM ITALY 1:56’30.89 +24’58.10 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:58’38.27 +31’03.88 6 TEAM CHILE 1:59’36.44 +46’58.41 7 TEAM SLOVAKIA 2:10’30.33 +48’51.94 8 TEAM CANADA 2:07’47.52 +52’12.97 9 TEAM GERMANY 4:34’33.56 +3:29’05.69

Club Team Award

In the Club Team Award competition, MC Italia A continue to lead the way, extending their advantage to 3m42d on Day Two. Team Rabaconda pushed past BBM – Racing Time to move into second. The Missouri Mudders are just eleven seconds behind BBM – Racing Time in fourth. GTBN round out the top five. Oyster Bay Australia MCC finished day two in 10th overall, with riders Ben Kearns, Simon Cox and Dylan MacDonald.

Gottbros Team almost doubled their lead in the Veteran Club Team to eleven-minutes-and-thirty-five-seconds on Day Two over Motosport Bozkov 2 in second. Moto Club Nave remain in third, with Team Canada – Veteran fourth and Team Germany Club Veteran fifth. Randy Mastin Memorial lead the Women’s Club Team class.