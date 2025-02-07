ASBK 2025

Team BWR

TeamBWR has unveiled a youthful line-up to compete in the 2025 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), with Liam Waters debuting in Australian Supersport alongside Japanese racer Shinya Mikami at Phillip Island. South Australian twins Seth and Ethan Dellow will compete for the team on Yamaha R3s.

Waters, 20, is a proven talent in the ASBK paddock. The Queensland-based racer showed immense promise during his tenure in the Supersport 300, R3 Cup, and Moto3 classes. 2025 marks his return to racing after a three-year hiatus and his first campaign onboard the Yamaha R6.

“I’m super excited to have signed for TeamBWR,” Waters explained. “The team has been very supportive and I’m excited to start working and racing, The decision to jump back into ASBK was a choice I wanted to make even though it was quite a late call, I’m super excited to jump onto a bigger bike and start learning. This season for me will be about having fun, progressing, and getting to know the ins and outs of the class. It’s been a few years since I last raced nationally so I’m not putting too much pressure on myself just looking to progress steadily.”

Seth and Ethan Dellow enter this year’s ASBK following a successful 2024 season in South Australia, the pair finishing first and second, respectively, in the Junior category. The 15-year-old “300 twins” now make the step to compete full-time in the Australian championship in both the Supersport 300 and R3 Cup classes.

“I’m excited to join TeamBWR,” Seth Dellow said. “I couldn’t be happier to have this opportunity and I’m ready to get out there and give it my best.”

Ethan Dellow added: “2025 is shaping up to be a great year. Joining TeamBWR has me very motivated for the upcoming season, and I’m looking forward to giving it my all out on track.”

A unique element of TeamBWR is that it offers one-round support options to riders in addition to its full-time line-up.

Japanese talent Shinya Mikami – who previously finished on the podium in the Suzuka 8 Hours Superstock category, will make history by lining up for the team onboard a YZF-R6 at Phillip Island. This milestone is possible with support from Jack Baker and Blink Racing Services.

Additionally, New South Wales-based Damien Adams will compete for the team at Sydney Motorsport Park’s round two in Supersport.

TeamBWR is founded and managed by Brian Wood, who boasts numerous years of racing experience at a national level in the UK, and New Zealand. He also has raced locally in Australia with success.

“I’m delighted to have been able to confirm our rider line-up for 2025 and continue our support for young riders in the sport, with Liam, Seth, and Ethan being our full-season riders,” Wood explained.

“We’re also keen to add our ‘wildcard’ riders in at each event during the year on one of our R6s and we’re looking forward to the team’s biggest season yet.”

Team BWR will be in action at Phillip Island for the ASBK season-opening round, February 21-23.

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar