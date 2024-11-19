2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph has updated their popular mid-capacity Tiger Sport 660 for the 2025 model year, mirroring some updates already announced for the Trident 660, while upping the value proposition with only a slight price increase.

The Tiger Sport 660 will still be a LAMS-only option for 2025, arriving in January of the new year, priced from $15,890 ride-away. That’s a $500 bump over the outgoing model.

The Tiger Sport 660 was introduced in 2021 and has seen strong success for Triumph since, the 2025 model sticks to their original brief but aims to improve on the in-demand features.

Sport is added to the mainstays of Rain and Road for 2025, with Triumph explaining that a bit more aggression and bite from the triple was a rider request. Or in other words a more direct connection between throttle and engine.

A larger upgrade is the move to cornering ABS, and that new functionality also carries across to the traction control system.

A missing feature that tends to anger the masses when missing on a sport-touring machine like this Tiger is cruise control, but Triumph have us covered here by including it as a standard feature on the new bike.

Also new is a standard two-way quick-shifter and phone connectivity also becoming standard fitment. That seems like a pretty common-sense change, as phone connectivity has become such a basic feature, for essentially anything equipped with a TFT. Or LCD/TFT combo dash as seen here.

All up those changes only add 1 kg to the bike’s overall weight, now 207 kg fuelled.

Importantly, unlike the Trident, there’s been no geometry or suspension changes to the new model, although the pillion seat has been widened for better comfort, to make two-up more viable.

Otherwise the triple-cylinder continues producing 40 kW or 53.7 hp at 8750 rpm, and 60 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.

The tubular steel frame is suspended by Showa 41 mm USD forks with 150 mm of travel up front. A Showa monoshock with remote pre-load adjustment pushes the steel swing-arm through the same travel.

Nissin provide the two-pot front calipers on 310 mm rotors. There’s a single-piston caliper on the rear’s 255 mm rotor.

Seat height is 835 mm, and lengthy 16,000 km service intervals, or yearly whichever comes first, help keep ownership costs down. Euro5+ compliance helps to achieve the 4.7 litres per 100 km fuel efficiency.

Pricing is confirmed at $15,890 ride-away as already stated, along with the January ETA. Colour options are Sapphire Black or three premium colours; Roulette Green, Carnival Red or Crystal White.

If you can’t wait, there’s also $1500 off the MY23/24 Tiger Sport 660 models currently, making them currently available for $13,890 ride-away.

Head to the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website for more information.

You can also check out Wayne’s Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Review here (link).

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC Capacity 660 cc Bore 74.0 mm Stroke 51.1 mm Compression 11.95:1 Max Power (LAMS) 54.5 PS / 53.7hp (40kW) at 8750rpm Max Torque (LAMS) 60Nm at 6000rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport) Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated pressed steel Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tyre 120/70 R 17 Rear Tyre 180/55 R 17 Front Suspension Showa 41mm upside down separate function cartridge forks, 150mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU, with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 150mm wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø310mm discs, Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø255mm fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated colour TFT screen Length 2071 mm Width (bars) 834 mm Height 1398 mm / 1315 mm (high /lowscreen position, w/o mirrors) Seat Height 835 mm Wheelbase 1418 mm Rake 23.1° Trail 97 mm Wet weight 207kg Fuel tank capacity 17.2 litres Service Interval 16,000km/12 months (whichever comes first) Fuel Consumption 4.7 litres / 100 km (60.1 mpg) Emissions 107 g/km EURO 5+ CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

2024 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Images