Airoh Mathisse II Helmet

The Airoh Mathisse II helmet is suited to any ride, a simple gesture is all it takes to transform the Airoh two-in-one helmet between a full face and open face helmet.

Four different shell sizes in Thermoplastic HRT come in a range of graphics, while inner linings ensure coverage for a wide variety of head sizes.

The Mathisse II helmet is made with innovative fabrics and treatments, completed by the ASN system, ensuring comfort even in the most intense and prolonged uses. P/J homologation ensures that the helmet can be used in both open and closed positions safely.

The visor offers an extra wide field of vision, underlined by an anti-fog position for airflow. A Pinlock 120 XLT lens is included as standard and just needs fitting. Grab yourself a Mathisse II, fasten the strap and enjoy the ride.

Airoh Mathisse II Helmet features

ECE 2206 approved

Four shell sizes

Thermoplastic HRT

Weight – 1680 g ±50 g

Retention – Micrometric System

Visor – Extra-wide vision, scratch resistant, UV resistant, antifog position

Inner lining – Coolmax, removable and washable

Hypoallergenic

Inside the box – Stop wind, Pinlock 120 XLT included

Ready for AWC4, AWC2 (sold separately)

Check out the full range at the Airoh Moto National website, or head into your local stockist.