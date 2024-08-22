2024 ASBK Grand Finale Tickets

Tickets are on sale for the ASBK Grand Finale, as the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul wraps up at the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park in South Australia, over the November 8-10 weekend.

The Tailem Bend-based circuit will again play its now traditional role as the host of the championship decider with extensive off-track activities including adventure rides, track cruises and manufacturer workshops – all-new inclusions for motorbike enthusiasts. Additionally, for the fans there will be kids’ amusement rides and local acts playing live music across all three days.

On the expansive road circuit, the action will be headlined by the towering Australian Superbike class, while there will be an exciting international flavour thanks to 21 riders six nations – including two from Oceania – duking it out in the final round of the 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship.

The ASBK classes in action at The Bend will be the:

Pirelli Superbike Championship

Michelin Australian Supersport Championship

Race and Road Australian Supersport 300 Championship

ShopYamaha R3 Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Superbike Masters Cup

The venue will also host the 1st annual Drag Bike Nationals, presented by Harley-Davidson on the Saturday, further adding to the two-wheeled festival. The event will feature Round 1 of the NDRC Top Fuel Motorcycle Championship and will stand alone as the biggest all-bike drag racing event in the country with upwards of 180 bikes expected to compete. Ticketholders will be able to access both events using the same ticket.

In an exciting new development, the discipline of EnduroCross will debut at the event: a dynamic mix of enduro, trial and supercross. Titled AUS ENDURO-X, the event will challenge a class field of enduro riders as they traverse boulders, rock gardens, sand, mud and oversized tyres. There will be five separate classes competing across seven hours of racing throughout the weekend.

Alistair MacDonald – CEO Shell V-Power Motorsport Park

“It’s a privilege to host the finale of the Australian Superbike Championship here in South Australia. We’ve added more value for the fans with the addition of the Drag Bike Nationals on the Saturday, so there will be no shortage of action as the event extends into the evening. This event as a whole will bookmark an exciting period of events for us in the backend of 2024 and the bikes always put on intense racing providing plenty of memorable highlights for the motorcycle fans.”

With all GA ticket holders receiving a free upgrade granting them access to spectacular ride ‘n’ view areas, the finale at The Bend provides riders from around Australia the perfect opportunity to kick-start their summer adventures.

Peter Doyle – CEO, Motorcycling Australia

“The 2024 ASBK season has been spectacular, with nail-biting racing across all classes and breakout performances that have continued the championship’s pattern of unearthing the most extraordinary talent. To have the season wrapping up at The Bend once again is brilliant, on a world-class circuit which is a challenge for riders and provides myriad passing opportunities. It’s going to be an exciting weekend of high-stakes racing as we crown the 2024 ASBK champions.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here (link). Kids 15/Under enter free, so it’s the perfect event for families and you’ll be able to enjoy amusement rides and local acts playing live music across all three days.