Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail
Benelli introduces the all-new Leoncino 800 Trail. A motorcycle with a scrambler spirit, shown with its distinct high-mounted dual outlet exhaust, 19″ front spoked tubeless wheels, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, and long travel suspension – for your next escape without limits.
Born from the evolution of the prestigious Leoncino, designed in Pesaro, Italy, and forged from an illustrious 111 year heritage.
Available in three distinct colours, the Leoncino 800 Trail is now available to order online, and has begun to arrive at Benelli dealerships across Australia. Book your test ride on the new evolution of the Leoncino!
Recently launched in Italy, and quickly becoming one of their best selling naked motorcycles of 2022, Benelli’s newest offering is a testament to the Leoncino 800’s unmistakable DNA that harps back to the roots of the Italian based company.
This modern-classic finds its most advanced evolution with the new Leoncino 800 Trail. An authentic motorcycle characterised by essentiality and a perfect balance of classic and modern styles, the Leoncino 800 Trail is matched with an advanced parallel twin engine, the most dynamic from Benelli to date.
Drawing upon its heritage, Benelli has maintained the iconic and classic arch to both the headlight and the tank. This stylistic element, along with the more prominent sculpted lines, enhances the Leoncino 800 Trail’s power and dynamism, taking the meaning of elegance to a whole new level.
TIMELESS DESIRE
The Leoncino 800 is powered by Benelli’s Euro 5 compliant, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, twin cylinder engine; dependable and reactive, and has a dynamic power output of 76.2 HP (56 kW) at 8500 rpm, with 67 Nm (6.8 kg) of torque at 6500 rpm.
The engine is equipped with dual overhead camshafts, with 4 valves per cylinder, and 43mm diameter throttle bodies. Matched with a 6-speed gearbox and a dependable wet-slipper clutch completing the package for a state-of-the-art engine transmission assembly.
SAFETY
The Leoncino 800 Trail offers exceptional stopping power, thanks to its double 320mm diameter semi-floating discs on the front (with a four-piston radial-mount calliper), ABS, and a 260mm diameter disc on the back (with a double-piston calliper). Its 19” front spoked tubeless rims mount quality Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 120/70 tires, while the 17″ rear spoked tubeless rims mount Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 170/60 tires.
SUSPENSION
The suspension consists of a 50mm front upside-down fork with 50mm diameter legs. Comfort, stability and effectiveness are guaranteed throughout the entire 140mm travel of the front suspension. On the rear is a swing-arm with central adjustable monoshock in the spring preload and rebound damping.
DISPLAY
The Leoncino 800 Trail features the latest-technology TFT instruments on a dashboard that stands out for its modern and authentic design. It delivers total situational awareness and enhances the bikes aggressive lines, whilst delivering all the necessary information to the rider.
COLOURWAYS
Choose between three distinct colour options, Rock Grey, Terrain Brown, and Forest Green.
The Leoncino 800 Trail is $13,990 ride away, and comes standard with a 2 Year Unlimited KM Warranty and 2 Year Premium Roadside Assistance.
