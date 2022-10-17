Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail

Benelli introduces the all-new Leoncino 800 Trail. A motorcycle with a scrambler spirit, shown with its distinct high-mounted dual outlet exhaust, 19″ front spoked tubeless wheels, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, and long travel suspension – for your next escape without limits.

Born from the evolution of the prestigious Leoncino, designed in Pesaro, Italy, and forged from an illustrious 111 year heritage.

Available in three distinct colours, the Leoncino 800 Trail is now available to order online, and has begun to arrive at Benelli dealerships across Australia. Book your test ride on the new evolution of the Leoncino!