LEONCINO SUMMER SALE NOW ON!
Get ready to rev up your summer with the hottest deals on Benelli’s Leoncino 500 and 800 Range! 🌟 For a limited time only, save up to $1,500 and get a BONUS Benelli helmet valued up to $250 – a combined saving of up to $1,750!
Leoncino 500: Was $9,890 ride away, now $9,390 ride away (save $500)
Leoncino 500 Trail: Was $10,390 ride away, now $9,890 ride away (save $500)
Leoncino 800: Was $13,490 ride away, now $11,990 ride away (save $1,500)
Leoncino 800 Trail: Was $13,990 ride away, now $12,490 ride away (save $1,500)
Dive into the heart-pounding world of Italian motorcycle innovation and style. Unleash your passion with your chosen Leoncino 500 and 800, in both Road and Trail options!
With over a century of heritage, Benelli motorcycles offer the perfect combination of style, power, and performance, making them the ideal choice for riders of all levels.
ELEVATE YOUR MOTORCYCLING EXPERIENCE
Benelli is an iconic Italian motorcycle brand with a rich heritage and history dating back to 1911.
The company was founded by six brothers who shared a passion for mechanics and engineering.
They began building motorcycles in their garage, and soon their innovative designs gained a reputation for speed, power, and reliability.
Benelli’s early success in racing propelled the brand to international recognition, and they continued to innovate with new designs, technologies, and materials.
Today, Benelli is known for its stylish and high-performance motorcycles, ranging from scramblers, to cruisers and adventure bikes, and continues to be a leader in the industry.
With over a century of experience and expertise, Benelli motorcycles remain a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and innovation.
Bnelli Leoncino Summer Sale – Offer Terms & Conditions:
The Benelli Leoncino Summer Sale starts on 4th December 2023, and ends on 29th February 2024, and offers customers the following Leoncino motorcycles at a promotional ride away price:
- Leoncino 500: Was $9,890 ride away, now $9,390 ride away (save $500)
- Leoncino 500 Trail: Was $10,390 ride away, now $9,890 ride away (save $500)
- Leoncino 800: Was $13,490 ride away, now $11,990 ride away (save $1,500)
- Leoncino 800 Trail: Was $13,990 ride away, now $12,490 ride away (save $1,500)
Customers will also receive one (1) free Benelli helmet up to the value of $250, and must pick this up from their closest or chosen dealership. This offer is only applicable to new units and excludes used or demonstrator units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Offer valid whilst stock lasts.