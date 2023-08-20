BENELLI MEGA SALE IS NOW ON!
Rev Up Your Ride with Benelli’s Mega Sale!
Dive into the heart-pounding world of Italian motorcycle innovation and style. Unleash your passion with standout picks from Benelli’s lineup – from the sleek Leoncino 500 & 800 series to the fierce 502c Cruiser, the trailblazing TRK 502 and TRK 502X, and the nimble TNT 125.
With over a century of heritage, Benelli motorcycles offer the perfect combination of style, power, and performance, making them the ideal choice for riders of all levels.
Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer ending on 30th September 2023! Browse the website or visit a nearby Benelli dealership to take advantage of this opportunity and elevate your motorcycling experience.
PROMOTIONAL OFFER
Take advantage of the Benelli Mega Sale, with up to $1,500 off the ride away price on selected models!
TNT 125
FUN BIKE
Built for those who crave top-notch performance with a side of pure excitement, this bike promises an unmatched experience that’ll leave you grinning from ear to ear.
502c
MODERN CRUISER
A multi-award-winning, LAMs-approved Cruiser that exudes an aura of stylish rebellion. With ultra-smooth performance from a liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder four-stroke engine
TRK 502
TOURER
Whether you’re conquering city streets or venturing across vast landscapes, the TRK 502 stands ready as your ultimate travel companion, making every mile an unforgettable journey.
TRK 502x
ADVENTURE TOURER
Sporting higher ground clearance, off-road wheels and tires and a robust liquid-cooled 500cc twin-cylinder engine featured in the TRK 502, the ‘X’ encourages you to take the road less travelled.
LEONCINO 500
SCRAMBLER
The Leoncino 500 represents an authentic and pure-hearted design that delivers a sporty and exciting on-road experience.
LEONCINO 500 TRAIL
OFF-ROAD DNA
The Leoncino 500 Trail is a lightly modified ‘all terrain’ variant of the on-road Leoncino 500, inspiring it to journey across both tarmac and gravel surfaces.
LEONCINO 800
NAKED ROAD
An authentic motorcycle characterised by the perfect balance of classic and modern styles, the Leoncino 800 is matched with an advanced parallel twin engine, the most dynamic from Benelli to date.
LEONCINO 800 TRAIL
NAKED SCRAMBLER
The rally spirit is accentuated by a new double exhaust in a higher position, designed exclusively for the Trail version. The number plate holder and side heat shield further highlight its off-road nature.
Benelli MEGA Sale Terms & Conditions
The Benelli Mega Sale starts on 19th August and ends on the 30th September 2023. This offer discounts the following models only: TNT 125, 502c, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 500 Trail, Leoncino 800, Leoncino 800 Trail, TRK 502 and TRK 502X.
TNT 125: Was $4,590 ride away, now $3,990 ride away (save $600)
502C Cruiser: Was $10,590 ride away, now $9,990 ride away (save $600)
TRK 502: Was $9,990 ride away, now $9,390 ride away (save $600)
TRK 502X: Was $10,690 ride away, now $9,990 ride away (save $700)
Leoncino 500: Was $9,890 ride away, now $8,990 ride away (save $900)
Leoncino 500 Trail: Was $10,390 ride away, now $9,790 ride away (save $600)
Leoncino 800: Was $13,490 ride away, now $11,990 ride away (save $1,500)
Leoncino 800 Trail: Was $13,990 ride away, now $12,490 ride away (save $1,500)
This offer is only applicable to new units and excludes used or demonstrator units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Offer valid on MY22 units, and whilst stock lasts.