BENELLI MEGA SALE!
Start your engines… the Benelli Mega Sale is now on!
Get your new ride with Benelli’s Mega Sale, where you can experience the best of Italian motorcycle engineering and design. Selected Benelli models, including the stylish Leoncino 500 & 800 range, the muscular 502c Cruiser, and the nimble TNT 125, are all on offer with unbeatable deals, and competitive finance available.
With over a century of heritage, Benelli motorcycles offer the perfect combination of style, power, and performance, making them the ideal choice for riders of all levels.
Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer ending on March 31st 2023! Browse the website or visit a nearby Benelli dealership to take advantage of this opportunity and elevate your motorcycling experience.
PROMOTIONAL RIDE
Take advantage of the Benelli Mega Sale, with up to $600 off selected models across the Benelli range!
IN FOCUS: LEONCINO 800 & 800 TRAIL
CONSIDERING FINANCE
Our friendly finance support team is here to help you discuss your finance options! Click the button below to get in touch with a team member today.
Benelli MEGA Sale Terms & Conditions
The Benelli Mega Sale starts on 10th February and ends on 31st March 2023. This offer discounts the following models only: TNT 125, 502c, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 500 Trail, Leoncino 800, and Leoncino 800 Trail.
The promotional ride away prices are as follows for the participating models.
TNT 125: was $4,590 ride away, now $3,990 ride away.
502c: was $10,590 ride away, now $9,990 ride away.
Leoncino 500: was $9,890 ride away, now $9,390 ride away.
Leoncino 500 Trail: was $10,390 ride away, now $9,890 ride away.
Leoncino 800: was $13,490 ride away, now $12,990 ride away.
Leoncino 800 Trail: was $13,990 ride away, now $13,490 ride away.
This offer is only applicable to new units and excludes used or demonstrator units. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Offer valid on MY22 units, and whilst stock lasts.