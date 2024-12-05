Bimota DB4

With Phil Aynsley

After the company restructure forced upon Bimota after the disaster of the 500 cc V-due (see: Bimota 500 V-Due | The bike that brought down Bimota) they once again (after similar financial problems were averted by the DB1) turned to Ducati to power their next model – the 1999 DB4.

Using the same oval-tube chassis as the DB3 (better known as the Mantra – see Bimota DB3 Mantra in retrospect) with some minor changes, the 1998 Ducati 900SS motor was installed for a basic lightweight sports bike.

Perhaps unwilling to try their hand at fuel injection so soon after the V-due, Bimota fitted 38mm Mikuni caburettors in place of Ducati’s standard fuel injection.

Or perhaps it was a cost reduction move?

Anyway together with Bimota’s design for the airbox and exhaust system the bike produced a modest 80 hp at 7000 rpm.

A dry weight of only 165 kg meant those horses didn’t have to work too hard however. Top speed was 212 km/h.

The frame only weighed 5 kg and the alloy swingarm was connected by a Öhlins shock.

Paioli 43 mm front forks were fitted at a steep 23 degree angle.

Just 264 Bimota DB4s were produced.

Bimota DB4 Specifications