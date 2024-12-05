Bimota DB4
With Phil Aynsley
After the company restructure forced upon Bimota after the disaster of the 500 cc V-due (see: Bimota 500 V-Due | The bike that brought down Bimota) they once again (after similar financial problems were averted by the DB1) turned to Ducati to power their next model – the 1999 DB4.
Using the same oval-tube chassis as the DB3 (better known as the Mantra – see Bimota DB3 Mantra in retrospect) with some minor changes, the 1998 Ducati 900SS motor was installed for a basic lightweight sports bike.
Perhaps unwilling to try their hand at fuel injection so soon after the V-due, Bimota fitted 38mm Mikuni caburettors in place of Ducati’s standard fuel injection.
Or perhaps it was a cost reduction move?
Anyway together with Bimota’s design for the airbox and exhaust system the bike produced a modest 80 hp at 7000 rpm.
A dry weight of only 165 kg meant those horses didn’t have to work too hard however. Top speed was 212 km/h.
The frame only weighed 5 kg and the alloy swingarm was connected by a Öhlins shock.
Paioli 43 mm front forks were fitted at a steep 23 degree angle.
Just 264 Bimota DB4s were produced.
Bimota DB4 Specifications
|Bimota DB4 Specifications
|Engine
|90-degree L-twin cylinder, SOHC, Desmodromic, two-valves per cylinder, four stroke
|Capacity
|904 cc
|Bore x stroke
|92 x 68 mm
|Compression
|9.2:1
|Cooling
|Air-cooled
|Induction
|Dual 38 mm Mikuni carburetors
|Max Power
|58.3 kW / 80 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Max torque
|81 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Gearbox
|Six-speed
|Suspension
|Telehydraulic Paioli 43 mm fork, preload adjustable, Ohlins full adjustable monoshock
|Brakes
|Dual Brembo 320 mm front disc brakes, single Brembo 230 mm rear disc brake
|Tyres
|120/70-17; 180/55-17
|Wheelbase
|1370 mm
|Seat height
|800 mm
|Dry weight
|165 kg
|Top speed
|212 km/h