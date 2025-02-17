2025 Ducati XDiavel V4

The muscular and also somewhat elegant XDiavel has been reinvented for the 2025 model year by Ducati and is now powered by the mechanical marvel that is Ducati’s 1158 cc GranTurismo V4. It will arrive in Australia this August and retail from $46,500 Ride Away.

With 168 horsepower, along with a prodigious, smooth and linear torque curve that peaks at 126 Nm by 7500 rpm, this engine relentlessly builds effortless thrust from just above idle right through to beyond 11,000 rpm.

With the XDiavel tipping the scales at 229 kg that makes it lighter than some learner legal cruisers with a quarter of the power. The XDiavel can crack 100 km/h in less than three seconds. Brembo Stylema calipers ensure equally impressive braking performance.

Gone are the high maintenance requirements required with Ducati’s of old, this engine runs conventional valve springs, no Desmo, and requires clearance checks only every 60,000 km.

In the XDiavel, that thrust is put down via a fat 240/45 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rear tyre. It hooks up well enough to loft the front skyward, if the mood takes you… As I demonstrated below on the original XDiavel back in 2016. .

The single-sided swingarm shows off the very trick alloy five-star rim.

The rider sits low at 770 mm and reaches to bars that are set back and lowered, compared to the XDiavel 1260. Ducati claims that comfort is substantially improved, thanks to the rear suspension with increased travel of 25 mm compared to the XDiavel 1260 and, above all, a wide, well-profiled and thicker seat.

The passenger can also count on a more spacious (+30% in width, +50% in length) and comfortable (+25 mm thick) seat, a rear grab handle is supplied as standard.

Enthusiasts who prefer a riding position that allows them to exploit the dynamic qualities of the XDiavel V4 can move the footpegs to a more rearward position thanks to the special kit offered by the Ducati catalogue. And if equipped with the accessory tail fairing, the XDiavel V4 can also become a single-seater.

The rider can fully and safely exploit the performance of the XDiavel V4 thanks to a comprehensive electronics package.

The XDiavel V4 offers three Power Modes and four Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, thanks to which the rider can adapt the engine delivery and the intervention of the riding assistance systems – Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, Ducati Wheelie Control and ABS Cornering.

Cruise Control makes highway cruising more relaxing, while Ducati Quick Shift up/down, derived from that of the new Panigale V4, makes shifting cogs a joy. Finally, Launch Control guarantees blazing starts when you want to make the most of the acceleration performance of the XDiavel V4.

The rider can manage all the electronic systems via the backlit controls on the handlebars and the new 6.9” TFT colour dashboard with an 8:3 aspect ratio, first introduced on the Panigale V4.

The dashboard also offers Bluetooth connectivity to pair the smartphone for calls, text messages and music, or use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) via the Ducati Link App.

Check out the Ducati Australia website for the full range

2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 at a glance

V4 Granturismo engine, 1,158 cc

168 hp (124 kW) at 10,750 rpm, 126 Nm (12.8 kgm) at 7,500 rpm

Valve clearance check every 60,000 km

20-litre steel tank

50 mm fully-adjustable fork

Fully-adjustable monoshock

Single-sided swingarm in aluminium

Braking system with double 330 mm disc and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers

240/45 Diablo Rosso III rear tyre

Chain final drive

Cast aluminium rims with machined spokes

6.9” TFT dashboard and 8:3 aspect ratio with Bluetooth integration, Ducati Link App

Optional integrated Turn-by-turn navigation system

Customisable riding position with two positions of the rider footpegs

Latest-generation electronics package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Power Launch (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Cruise Control.

229 kg (without fuel)

Available – August, 2025

Price – $46,500 Ride Away

2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Specifications