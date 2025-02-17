2025 Ducati XDiavel V4
The muscular and also somewhat elegant XDiavel has been reinvented for the 2025 model year by Ducati and is now powered by the mechanical marvel that is Ducati’s 1158 cc GranTurismo V4. It will arrive in Australia this August and retail from $46,500 Ride Away.
With 168 horsepower, along with a prodigious, smooth and linear torque curve that peaks at 126 Nm by 7500 rpm, this engine relentlessly builds effortless thrust from just above idle right through to beyond 11,000 rpm.
With the XDiavel tipping the scales at 229 kg that makes it lighter than some learner legal cruisers with a quarter of the power. The XDiavel can crack 100 km/h in less than three seconds. Brembo Stylema calipers ensure equally impressive braking performance.
Gone are the high maintenance requirements required with Ducati’s of old, this engine runs conventional valve springs, no Desmo, and requires clearance checks only every 60,000 km.
In the XDiavel, that thrust is put down via a fat 240/45 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rear tyre. It hooks up well enough to loft the front skyward, if the mood takes you… As I demonstrated below on the original XDiavel back in 2016. .
The single-sided swingarm shows off the very trick alloy five-star rim.
The rider sits low at 770 mm and reaches to bars that are set back and lowered, compared to the XDiavel 1260. Ducati claims that comfort is substantially improved, thanks to the rear suspension with increased travel of 25 mm compared to the XDiavel 1260 and, above all, a wide, well-profiled and thicker seat.
The passenger can also count on a more spacious (+30% in width, +50% in length) and comfortable (+25 mm thick) seat, a rear grab handle is supplied as standard.
Enthusiasts who prefer a riding position that allows them to exploit the dynamic qualities of the XDiavel V4 can move the footpegs to a more rearward position thanks to the special kit offered by the Ducati catalogue. And if equipped with the accessory tail fairing, the XDiavel V4 can also become a single-seater.
The rider can fully and safely exploit the performance of the XDiavel V4 thanks to a comprehensive electronics package.
The XDiavel V4 offers three Power Modes and four Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet, thanks to which the rider can adapt the engine delivery and the intervention of the riding assistance systems – Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, Ducati Wheelie Control and ABS Cornering.
Cruise Control makes highway cruising more relaxing, while Ducati Quick Shift up/down, derived from that of the new Panigale V4, makes shifting cogs a joy. Finally, Launch Control guarantees blazing starts when you want to make the most of the acceleration performance of the XDiavel V4.
The rider can manage all the electronic systems via the backlit controls on the handlebars and the new 6.9” TFT colour dashboard with an 8:3 aspect ratio, first introduced on the Panigale V4.
The dashboard also offers Bluetooth connectivity to pair the smartphone for calls, text messages and music, or use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) via the Ducati Link App.
2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 at a glance
- V4 Granturismo engine, 1,158 cc
- 168 hp (124 kW) at 10,750 rpm, 126 Nm (12.8 kgm) at 7,500 rpm
- Valve clearance check every 60,000 km
- 20-litre steel tank
- 50 mm fully-adjustable fork
- Fully-adjustable monoshock
- Single-sided swingarm in aluminium
- Braking system with double 330 mm disc and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers
- 240/45 Diablo Rosso III rear tyre
- Chain final drive
- Cast aluminium rims with machined spokes
- 6.9” TFT dashboard and 8:3 aspect ratio with Bluetooth integration, Ducati Link App
- Optional integrated Turn-by-turn navigation system
- Customisable riding position with two positions of the rider footpegs
- Latest-generation electronics package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Power Launch (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Cruise Control.
- 229 kg (without fuel)
- Available – August, 2025
- Price – $46,500 Ride Away
2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Specifications
|2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 Specifications
|ENGINE
|Engine
|V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
|Capacity
|1,158 cc (71 cu in)
|Bore x stroke
|83 mm x 53.5 mm
|Compression
|14.0:1
|Max Power
|168 hp (124 kW) @ 10,750 rpm
|Max Torque
|12.8 kgm (126 Nm, 93 lb ft) @ 7,500 rpm
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes
|TRANSMISSION
|Gearbox
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down 2.0
|Primary Drive
|Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1
|Ratios
|1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25
|Final Drive
|Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|CHASSIS
|Frame
|Aluminium monocoque frame
|Front Suspension
|Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork
|Rear Suspension
|Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm
|Wheels
|Light alloy cast, , 3.5″ x 17″, 8.0″ x 17″
|Tyres
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III, 120/70 ZR17, 240/45 ZR17
|Travel
|120 mm / 145 mm (4.7 in / 5.7 in)
|Front Brakes
|2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston calipers, radial master cylinder PR16/19, Cornering ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS
|Dash
|Digital unit with 6.9″ TFT colour display and Optical Bonding. 1,280 x 480 px resolution, 8:3 ratio
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
|Weight (Wet)
|229 kg (505 lb)
|Seat Height
|770 mm (30.3 in)
|Wheelbase
|1,620 mm (63.8 in)
|Rake
|29°
|Trail
|124 mm (4.9 in)
|Fuel Capacity
|20 l (5.3 US gal)
|Seats
|2
|EQUIPMENT
|Electronics
|Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light, Ducati Brake Light
|Standard Equipment
|Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, Ducati Power Launch, Cruise control, Hands-Free, 6.9″ TFT colour display, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit handlebar switches, Full-LED lighting system, Dynamic turn indicators
|Passenger handles
|Ready For
|Turn-by-Turn navigation system, mid footpegs kit
|WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE
|Warranty
|24 months, unlimited mileage
|Service Intervals
|15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months
|Valve Clearances
|60,000 km (37,000 miles)