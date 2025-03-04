2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round One Preview – Cameron Park NSW

With Anthony Mariniello

The 2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series is set to light up this weekend at the Cameron Park Raceway in New South Wales.

Spanning Junior, Open, Veterans and SuperMoto classes, plus a brand-new endurance feature, the season opener promises fierce competition and fresh storylines.

This series has become a proven launchpad for future stars. Graduates have already made their mark in the Asia Talent Cup, ASBK, and Spanish championships—indicating some of these young guns may soon grace the MotoGP stage.

Wayne Maxwell – Ohvale Australia

“The 2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series and our support classes are set to be our best yet. Since 2022, we’ve worked tirelessly to create the premier junior development platform for young riders, using tight go-kart circuits for an intense learning environment. It’s no secret that many of today’s MotoGP stars still train on mini bikes on tracks like these, and the results speak for themselves. This season, we’re introducing significant updates to how the series is run, along with new innovations like the Open Endurance race. We’ll share more about these changes after this round.”

In the FuSport FIM MiniGP 160 class, with last year’s champion (Judd Plaisted) moving up a category, Chaz Williams is now the top contender. Chaz’s 2024 runner-up finish was no fluke, and he wants a statement win to start 2025.

Cooper Horne showed impressive form at the end of last year, while Austin Attard—son of ex-MotoAmerica Superbike racer Ben Attard—could be the dark horse after steady progress in 2024.

It’s a similar story in FuSport FIM MiniGP 190, where champion Levi Russo has moved to the Open ranks, the door open for fresh rivals. Though originally expected to be a sibling showdown, Bodie Paige is off to MotoAmerica, so the spotlight falls on Jake Paige versus Judd Plaisted. Plaisted steps up from the 160 class after winning all but one race there in 2024.

A host of other rising stars, including Nikolas Lazos and Isaac Ayad (also moving up from the 160 class), will be looking to prove themselves in the faster category.

The Aus MiniGP Open Class showcases top-tier mini bikes from manufacturers like Ohvale and Bucci. Defending champion and ASBK Superbike up-and-comer Cam Dunker again tops the bill, aiming to reinforce his dominance early in the season. Dunker’s appearance comes hot on the heels of the news that he will contest the 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship this year with MotoGo Yamaha.

However, the Russo brothers, Levi and Jai, are determined to deny him an easy repeat. Levi’s progress in previous class has prepared them well for the challenge, setting the stage for a thrilling three-way fight.

In the Veterans class, reigning champion Alesandro Fogli faces determined rivals, including Ohvale Australia co-owner Nick Angelopoulos and 2023 champion Matt Watkins. Expect a season-long tussle between these experienced racers.

The SuperMoto class adds an extra variety of spectacular sideways action to the weekend. ASBK rising star JJ Nahlous is the headline act, with his friend-turned-rival Marcus Hamod poised to push him every inch of the way.

New for 2025 is the Aus Open Enduro, a 20-lap feature pairing one Pro with one Amateur/Veteran rider. Pro-level pace and mid-race changes promise fast, unpredictable racing—potentially a weekend highlight.

Entries & Livestream Details

Entries: There’s still time to sign up for all classes via RiderNet. Don’t miss your chance to get on the grid.

Livestream: Tune in to the Ohvale Australia Facebook page for live coverage—confirmed for Sunday, with a likely Saturday broadcast pending final technical checks from the Mariniello crew.

What to Watch at OJC Round One

160 Class: Can Chaz William hold off Cooper Horne and Austin Attard?

190 Class: Will Plaisted’s 160 dominance transfer to his duel with Jake Paige?

Open Class: Dunker vs. Levi and Jai Russo—who emerges on top?

Veterans: Fogli, Angelopoulos, and Watkins in a high-stakes battle.

SuperMoto: Nahlous and Hamod clash, with a possible Dunker cameo.

Enduro Debut: Pro-Am format guaranteed to shake things up

Cameron Park is ready for a thrilling season opener—and these riders will be looking to set the tone for 2025. Don’t miss a second of the action!

2025 FIM MiniGP Australia Series