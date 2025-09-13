McManus and O’Gorman to make ASBK debut

Stop and Seal Racing is aiming to put two Irish cats amongst the pigeons at the final round of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) in the Supersport class.

Team owner Robbie Bolger has recruited two fearless Irish racers under his Bolger Madness brand, Casey O’Gorman and Eugene McManus.

McManus is currently sixth in the British Supersport Championship standings on a Ducati. Young Casey O’Gorman currently races for Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 in the FIM Junior GP World Championship.

O’Gorman was the 2021 British Talent Cup Champion and recently made his debut in the Moto3 World Championship as a stand-in rider for Sic58’s injured Luca Lunetta, where the 18-year-old managed to pick up a couple of points.

While O’Gorman will race a Stop & Seal Yamaha YZF-R6, 26-year-old McManus will step onto a Next Generation Ducati V2. Robbie is going around The Bend at the prospect.

Robbie Bolger

“Adding these two Irish lunatics will spice things up on the track. In the 600 Supersport class, don’t bring a knife to a gun fight – these guys are ready for it.”

ASBK next races at Goulburn’s One Raceway on the first weekend in October, while The Bend finale takes place in South Australia on the weekend of November 9.