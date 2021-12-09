Motorex Australia Summer Giveaway

Win a K3 Pressure Washer + MOTOREX clean & care package

Motorex‘s summer giveaway is on again, offering lucky punters a chance to win one of seven K3 Pressure Washer and Motorex clean and care packages valued at over $400. All you need to do is grab yourself a Motorex start-up kit and enter via the Motorex Australia website with proof of purchase.

The Motorex start-up kits come in a variety of versions, to suit most popular four-stroke, two-stroke and adventure machines that includes a host of useful products such as engine oil, chain lube, air filter oil, air filter cleaner, Joker400 Synthetic Spray, a bucket and sponge, with inclusions varying by which kit you pick.

If you’re not due for a service or to refill some of your servicing and maintenance products, perhaps you’ve got someone who could do with a subtle Christmas hint they need to take better care of their bike with one of these kits, and maybe you’ll be rewarded for your generosity if you enter and win. Or if you’re feeling particularly magnanimous you could enter them!

To enter, visit the Motorex Australia website (link), and check out their full range of products, which are available from all good motorcycle stores. Also see below for the various Motorex start-up kits that are available.

Motorex Cross Power 4T Start-Up Kits (Fully Synthetic 4T)

Complete service kits for popular off-road four-stroke motorcycles. Kits include the recommended engine oil for your motorcycle. Available in 10W50 and 10W60 engine oil weights.

Part #: Engine Oil Weight: RRP: M4TSUKIT1050 10W50 $159.95 M4TSUKIT1050-H 10W50 (Husqvarna Bucket) $159.95 M4TSUKIT1060 10W60 $159.95 M4TSUKIT1060-H 10W60 (Husqvarna Bucket) $159.95

Motorex Cross Power 2T Start-Up Kit (Fully Synthetic 2T)

Complete service kits for popular off-road two-stroke motorcycles. Kits include the recommended engine and transmission oil for your motorcycle. Transmission oil options include Gear Oil 10W30, Top Speed 15W50 and ATF Dexron III (Automatic Transmission Fluid).

Part #: Gear Oil: RRP: M2TSUKIT Gear Oil 10W30 $154.95 M2TSUKIT-H Top Speed 15W50 (Husqvarna Bucket) $154.95 M2TSUKIT-K Top Speed 15W50 $154.95 M2TSUKITM-H ATF Dexron III (Husqvarna Bucket) $154.95

Motorex Power Synt 4T Start-Up Kit (Fully Synthetic 4T)

Complete service kits for popular adventure motorcycles. Kits include the recommended engine oil, clean and care products for your motorcycle.

Part #: Engine Oil Weight: RRP: M4TSUKIT-PS 10W50 $162.80

Motorex Top Speed 4T Start-Up Kits (Synthetic Performance 4T)

Complete service kits for popular off-road Japanese four-stroke motorcycles.