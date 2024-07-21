Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship
Round Six – Toowoomba
Toowoomba’s Echo Valley saw multiple race winners across each of the classes as the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, arrived in Queensland for round six today.
And the gears clicked another level, firstly by featuring as retro round and resulting in a number of seriously nostalgic throwback bike liveries, and secondly, with the late addition of MotoGP megastar Jack Miller on track – trying his hand in the dirt during the grand prix summer break.
CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Jed Beaton swapped race wins with Thor MX1 series leader Kyle Webster to emerge victorious on countback, and ensure the slender seven-point gap remains with two rounds remaining.
The factory Honda Racing team took round honours in the remaining categories, with Brodie Connolly again extending his Pirelli MX2 points margin, Jake Cannon narrowing the gap in MAXXIS MX3, and Charli Cannon continuing her perfect season in EZILIFT MX3.
MotoGP star Jack Miller scored 23rd and 24th place finishes in MX1, two-laps behind the winners after the 25-minute plus on-lap race distances. Miller’s fastest lap 2min10.055s, 16-seconds slower than race winners Kyle Webster and Jed Beaton, but importantly with nothing broken and ready to roll when MotoGP reconvenes at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix early next month.
Thor MX1 Race One
After a hard-fought day of Thor MX1, Beaton claimed the round win on countback from Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster, while Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team) took home another round podium.
Beaton’s continued his domination of the AMX Superstores Top 10 Shootout this year by claiming the top qualifying result at Echo Valley. The Yamaha rider finished 1.108s ahead of Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout, who threw down a storming final lap to push Webster to third-quickest
Webster claimed the opening moto win, but only after a classic race-long battle with Beaton. The Honda Racing rider scored the holeshot, but Beaton put down some aggressive opening laps to charge from fifth and into the lead early.
The pair matched lap-times for most of the race, before Webster ramped up the pressure and soared past Beaton into the lead, then win by 7.5s. Crawford bounced back from a small early crash to finish a distant P3, as seasoned racers Kirk Gibbs (GASGAS Racing Team) and Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team) filled the top five.
Thor MX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Webster
|Hon
|28m36.7
|2
|J Beaton
|Yam
|+7.448
|3
|N Crawford
|KTM
|+26.507
|4
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|+29.859
|5
|T Waters
|Hus
|+30.627
|6
|C Ward
|Hus
|+34.08
|7
|Z Watson
|Hus
|+1m27.3
|8
|J Evans
|Yam
|+1m35.3
|9
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|+1m44.1
|10
|L Zielinski
|Hus
|+2m07.1
|11
|L Clout
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|12
|C O’loan
|Hon
|1 Lap
|13
|L Atkinson
|KTM
|1 Lap
|14
|L Rogers
|Bet
|1 Lap
|15
|S Larsen
|Yam
|1 Lap
|16
|R Marshall
|Hus
|1 Lap
|17
|C Schat
|KTM
|1 Lap
|18
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|1 Lap
|19
|K Orchard
|Yam
|1 Lap
|20
|S Ward
|Hon
|1 Lap
|21
|J Cigliano
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|22
|R Stephens
|Hon
|2 Laps
|23
|J Miller
|KTM
|2 Laps
|24
|N Grothues
|Hon
|2 Laps
|25
|J Kipps
|KTM
|2 Laps
Thor MX1 Race Two
As the sun sank and the ruts got gnarlier, Beaton bounced back to convincingly win the second MX1 moto, and take the round honours. Crawford took the holeshot, but Beaton made multiple aggressive passes to charge into the lead and put in a statement ride to claim a 21-second win over Webster.
Red plate-holder Webster also had to work his way from outside the top five early to take runner-up spot in brutal track conditions and to ensure the points margin between the two rivals remains at seven with two rounds to go. Crawford crossed the finish in third, ahead of Husqvarna privateer Caleb Ward and Clout, who had an eventful moto.
In the championship standings, Webster still leads Beaton by seven points, with Crawford 42 points behind in third.
As for Miller, in a one-off showing at Toowoomba with backing from Caterpillar, the North Queenslander was impressive to finish both motos just outside the points this afternoon.
Thor MX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Beaton
|Yam
|27m13.466
|2
|K Webster
|Hon
|+21.051
|3
|N Crawford
|KTM
|+27.657
|4
|C Ward
|Hus
|+35.936
|5
|L Clout
|Kaw
|+41.458
|6
|T Waters
|Hus
|+49.031
|7
|Z Watson
|Hus
|+1m02.258
|8
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|+1m05.017
|9
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|+1m17.608
|10
|L Rogers
|Bet
|+1m33.294
|11
|L Atkinson
|KTM
|+1m40.045
|12
|J Evans
|Yam
|+1m41.602
|13
|R Marshall
|Hus
|+1m57.585
|14
|C O’loan
|Hon
|1 Lap
|15
|S Larsen
|Yam
|1 Lap
|16
|L Jackson
|Gas
|1 Lap
|17
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|1 Lap
|18
|L Zielinski
|Hus
|1 Lap
|19
|C Schat
|KTM
|1 Lap
|20
|K Orchard
|Yam
|1 Lap
|21
|J Kipps
|KTM
|1 Lap
|22
|S Ward
|Hon
|1 Lap
|23
|J Cigliano
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|24
|J Miller
|KTM
|2 Laps
|25
|R Stephens
|Hon
|2 Laps
|26
|J Davison
|Kaw
|2 Laps
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|J Beaton
|Yam
|22
|25
|47
|2
|K Webster
|Hon
|25
|22
|47
|3
|N Crawford
|KTM
|20
|20
|40
|4
|C Ward
|Hus
|15
|18
|33
|5
|T Waters
|Hus
|16
|15
|31
|6
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|18
|13
|31
|7
|Z Watson
|Hus
|14
|14
|28
|8
|L Clout
|Kaw
|10
|16
|26
|9
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|12
|12
|24
|10
|J Evans
|Yam
|13
|9
|22
|11
|L Rogers
|Bet
|7
|11
|18
|12
|L Atkinson
|KTM
|8
|10
|18
|13
|C O’loan
|Hon
|9
|7
|16
|14
|L Zielinski
|Hus
|11
|3
|14
|15
|R Marshall
|Hus
|5
|8
|13
|16
|S Larsen
|Yam
|6
|6
|12
|17
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|3
|4
|7
|18
|C Schat
|KTM
|4
|2
|6
|19
|L Jackson
|Gas
|5
|5
|20
|K Orchard
|Yam
|2
|1
|3
|21
|S Ward
|Hon
|1
|1
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K Webster
|Hon
|299
|2
|J Beaton
|Yam
|292
|3
|N Crawford
|KTM
|250
|4
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|219
|5
|T Waters
|Hus
|193
|6
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|177
|7
|L Clout
|Kaw
|172
|8
|Z Watson
|Hus
|152
|9
|J Evans
|Yam
|140
|10
|D Ferris
|Yam
|104
|11
|L Zielinski
|Hus
|76
|12
|L Rogers
|Bet
|66
|13
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|66
|14
|W Todd
|Hon
|64
|15
|B Ognenis
|KTM
|62
|16
|C O’loan
|Hon
|53
|17
|S Ward
|Hon
|52
|18
|S Larsen
|Yam
|47
|19
|L Jackson
|Gas
|38
|20
|D Wood
|Hon
|37
|21
|J Darroch
|Yam
|34
|22
|C Ward
|Hus
|33
|23
|L Berkel
|Hon
|30
|24
|C Rossandich
|KTM
|26
|25
|B Malkiewicz
|Yam
|24
|26
|R Marshall
|Hus
|22
|27
|B Novak
|Hon
|21
|28
|B Fox
|KTM
|20
|29
|M Moss
|Gas
|20
|30
|J Campbell
|Hus
|19
|31
|L Atkinson
|KTM
|18
|32
|C Schat
|KTM
|16
|33
|R Latimer
|Yam
|13
|34
|K Orchard
|Yam
|5
|35
|B Krebs
|Yam
|4
|36
|L Latimer
|Yam
|3
|37
|Z Dunlop
|KTM
|2
|38
|H Foster
|Kaw
|1
|39
|J Phillips
|Hus
|1
|40
|N Grothues
|Yam
|1
|41
|R Fucsko
|KTM
|1
Pirelli MX2 Race One
Polyflor Honda Racing’s series leader Connolly continued to relentlessly build his advantage in the Pirelli MX2 class, with a 2-1 result around the rutted Toowoomba circuit. Joining him on the round podium were Reid Taylor (Empire Kawasaki) and Jayce Cosford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).
Taylor stormed to pole position in MX2 qualifying, edging out Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Kaleb Barham for the top spot by a slender 0.026s, as Connolly completed the top three.
The opening moto belonged to local racer Barham, who found a flow around the already-rutted circuit to pass Connolly and take a breakthrough win.
Husqvarna rider Brock Flynn scored the holeshot from Barham and Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing), but Connolly surged by Barham to take the early lead. Barham hung tough, then snatched the lead from the red plate-holder and the pair distanced themselves from the rest of the pack as they fought through to the final lap.
Behind Connolly, Jayce Cosford rode a lonely race to third, ahead of Taylor and Cambell Williams (MotoGo Yamaha). A difficult motos for title hopefuls Noah Ferguson (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Kingsford saw them finish P8 and 14th, respectively.
Pirelli MX2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Barham
|Yam
|27m21.861
|2
|B Connolly
|Hon
|+0.998
|3
|J Cosford
|Yam
|+18.795
|4
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|+21.620
|5
|C Williams
|Yam
|+27.508
|6
|K Minear
|KTM
|+30.563
|7
|A Larwood
|Hon
|+30.749
|8
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|+38.271
|9
|R Budd
|Hus
|+53.510
|10
|J Mather
|Hus
|+1m09.148
|11
|R King
|Hon
|+1m11.646
|12
|B Flynn
|Hus
|+1m24.272
|13
|J Kukas
|Hus
|+1m27.602
|14
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|+1m43.699
|15
|T Kean
|Gas
|+1m45.318
|16
|C King
|Hon
|+1m53.190
|17
|J Scott
|Yam
|+1m54.123
|18
|J Sweet
|Yam
|1 Lap
|19
|M O’bree
|Gas
|1 Lap
|20
|W Greiner-Daish
|Gas
|1 Lap
|21
|B Rodney
|Hus
|1 Lap
|22
|C Adams
|KTM
|1 Lap
|23
|L Miles
|Gas
|2 Laps
|24
|Z Mackintosh
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|25
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|3 Laps
|26
|T Webber
|KTM
|3 Laps
|27
|S Adams
|Yam
|3 Laps
|28
|G Adrian
|Yam
|3 Laps
|DNF
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|6 Laps
|DNF
|B Dennis
|Gas
|7 Laps
|DNF
|T Olander
|Hus
|8 Laps
|DNF
|M Walker
|Yam
|11 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Race Two
Connolly bounced back to take an emphatic start-to-finish win in the second moto, claiming the round win and extending his points lead. The Kiwi scored the holeshot and led Taylor for the duration of the race, finishing 10 seconds up the track from the Kawasaki rider.
Queenslander Cosford put in a solid ride to place third and take his first-career round podium, as Alex Larwood (Froth Honda Racing) recovered from a bad start to take P4, ahead of Kingsford. Moto one winner Barham crashed early and recovered to finish P8.
In the MX2 standings, Connolly’s stretched his series lead over Kingsford to 54 points, with Ferguson another two points back.
Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|B Connollly
|Hon
|27m54.263
|2
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|+9.892
|3
|J Cosford
|Yam
|+18.602
|4
|A Larwood
|Hon
|+24.635
|5
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|+45.931
|6
|K Minear
|KTM
|+50.604
|7
|K Barham
|Yam
|+54.065
|8
|C Williams
|Yam
|+55.816
|9
|R Budd
|Hus
|+56.617
|10
|J Mather
|Hus
|+58.722
|11
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|+1m07.300
|12
|J Kukas
|Hus
|+1m26.929
|13
|R King
|Hon
|+1m44.648
|14
|J Scott
|Yam
|+2m03.429
|15
|W Greiner-Daish
|Gas
|+2m13.047
|16
|B Flynn
|Hus
|1 Lap
|17
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|18
|M O’bree
|Gas
|1 Lap
|19
|M Norris
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|20
|C King
|Hon
|1 Lap
|21
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|1 Lap
|22
|B Rodney
|Hus
|2 Laps
|23
|Z Mackintosh
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|24
|T Kean
|Gas
|2 Laps
|25
|L Miles
|Gas
|2 Laps
|26
|T Webber
|KTM
|2 Laps
|27
|G Adrian
|Yam
|3 Laps
|28
|S Adams
|Yam
|4 Laps
|DNF
|C Adams
|KTM
|8 Laps
|DNF
|J Sweet
|Yam
|10 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|B Connolly
|Hon
|22
|25
|47
|2
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|18
|22
|40
|3
|J Cosford
|Yam
|20
|20
|40
|4
|K Barham
|Yam
|25
|14
|39
|5
|A Larwood
|Hon
|14
|18
|32
|6
|K Minear
|KTM
|15
|15
|30
|7
|C Williams
|Yam
|16
|13
|29
|8
|R Budd
|Hus
|12
|12
|24
|9
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|7
|16
|23
|10
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|13
|10
|23
|11
|J Mather
|Hus
|11
|11
|22
|12
|R King
|Hon
|10
|8
|18
|13
|J Kukas
|Hus
|8
|9
|17
|14
|B Flynn
|Hus
|9
|5
|14
|15
|J Scott
|Yam
|4
|7
|11
|16
|W Daish
|Gas
|1
|6
|7
|17
|C King
|Hon
|5
|1
|6
|18
|T Kean
|Gas
|6
|6
|19
|M O’bree
|Gas
|2
|3
|5
|20
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|4
|4
|21
|J Sweet
|Yam
|3
|3
|22
|M Norris
|Kaw
|2
|2
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|B Connolly
|Hon
|269
|2
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|215
|3
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|213
|4
|K Minear
|KTM
|210
|5
|J Cosford
|Yam
|182
|6
|A Larwood
|Hon
|176
|7
|R Budd
|Hus
|175
|8
|K Barham
|Yam
|153
|9
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|128
|10
|C Williams
|Yam
|122
|11
|J Mather
|Hus
|113
|12
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|109
|13
|B Malkiewicz
|Yam
|92
|14
|B Flynn
|Hus
|91
|15
|B Dennis
|Gas
|79
|16
|R King
|Hon
|77
|17
|T Olander
|Hus
|66
|18
|W Daish
|Gas
|65
|19
|J Kukas
|Hus
|64
|20
|J Constantinou
|Gas
|46
|21
|M O’bree
|Gas
|44
|22
|T Kean
|Oth
|40
|23
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|24
|24
|B Novak
|Hon
|23
|25
|C King
|Hon
|21
|26
|J Sweet
|Yam
|15
|27
|G Knight
|Gas
|14
|28
|M Norris
|Kaw
|13
|29
|J Scott
|Yam
|11
|30
|C Burns
|Hon
|10
|31
|T Kean
|Gas
|6
|32
|C Adams
|KTM
|3
|33
|Z Mackintosh
|Kaw
|3
|34
|A Bloom
|Yam
|1
Maxxis MX3 Race One
Mongrel Boots Honda Racing rider Jake Cannon took another MAXXIS MX3 round win and continued to close in on the championship. But it didn’t go all his way, with WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Kobe Drew also claiming a moto win.
Drew and his WBR team-mate Seth Burchell finished second and third on the round podium.
It was a perfect start to Cannon’s day when he topped the qualifying charts, beating out Murray Bridge round winner Ky Woods (GASGAS) by 1.165s and a trio of WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha riders in Burchell, Kayd Kingsford and Drew.
Cannon comfortably won the opening MX3 moto by almost eight seconds. It was Kingsford who scored the holeshot, but he ran off-track in the next corner and allowed Cannon to inherit the lead, drop the hammer and take the victory.
Red plate-holder Koby Hantis (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha) got the better of a lengthy battle with his team-mate Burchell to lead the pair across the finish-line, with a hard-charging Drew finishing P4. Kingsford recovered from his off-track excursion to cross the line in fifth.
Maxxis MX3 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Cannon
|Hon
|23m50.862
|2
|K Hantis
|Yam
|+7.979
|3
|S Burchell
|Yam
|+12.832
|4
|K Drew
|Yam
|+14.332
|5
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|+45.932
|6
|K Woods
|Gas
|+51.501
|7
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|+1m05.061
|8
|F Manson
|KTM
|+1m09.010
|9
|D Paice
|KTM
|+1m15.410
|10
|P Van Dusschoten
|Hon
|+1m16.933
|11
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|+1m19.794
|12
|J Alsop
|KTM
|+1m30.489
|13
|J Deveson
|Hus
|+1m35.580
|14
|W Delangen
|KTM
|+1m36.623
|15
|P Wolfe
|Hus
|+1m30.991
|16
|S Morrow
|KTM
|+1m37.936
|17
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|+1m39.702
|18
|N Parkes
|Yam
|+1m43.326
|19
|D Rose
|Hus
|+1m45.718
|20
|M Compton
|Gas
|+1m46.663
|21
|C Rowe
|Hus
|+1m47.333
|22
|K Strode
|Hon
|+1m47.489
|23
|J Salih
|Hon
|+2m00.926
|24
|L Allen
|Yam
|+2m04.817
|25
|A Widdon
|KTM
|+2m11.838
|26
|H Groundwater
|Hon
|+2m12.699
|27
|O Kimber
|KTM
|1 Lap
|28
|H Downie
|Gas
|1 Lap
|29
|P Martin
|Hus
|1 Lap
|30
|C Rewse
|Yam
|1 Lap
|31
|D Kremer
|Gas
|1 Lap
|32
|B Tate
|Gas
|1 Lap
|33
|M Peluso
|KTM
|1 Lap
|34
|B Townsend
|KTM
|1 Lap
|35
|D Mcdonald
|Yam
|1 Lap
|36
|T Egan
|KTM
|1 Lap
|DNF
|J Kenney
|Gas
|2 Laps
|DNF
|C Phillips
|KTM
|2 Laps
|DNF
|J Byrne
|Hus
|3 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Race Two
Drew won a dramatic second MX3 moto, after working his way from outside the top 10. Deegan Rose (Husqvarna) scored the holeshot, but Cannon was quickly by him, and looked like he was heading for a double-moto victory, but crashed twice in consecutive corners late in the race and dropped to third.
Drew and Burchell were the big winners of Cannon’s bad luck, as those three finished 1-2-3 in the race. Hantis maintained his grip on the red plate with a fourth-place result overall, while Deacon Paice (KTM) completed the top five.
In the championship standings, Cannon has shaved Hantis’ lead to seven points (246 to 239), with Drew another four markers behind in third.
Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Drew
|Yam
|23m59.173
|2
|S Burchell
|Yam
|+5.155
|3
|J Cannon
|Hon
|+24.255
|4
|K Hantis
|Yam
|+24.954
|5
|D Paice
|KTM
|+37.677
|6
|J Alsop
|KTM
|+43.817
|7
|K Woods
|Gas
|+1m11.076
|8
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|+1m13.921
|9
|S Morrow
|KTM
|+1m18.359
|10
|J Deveson
|Hus
|+1m19.861
|11
|F Manson
|KTM
|+1m20.267
|12
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|+1m23.342
|13
|P Van Dusschoten
|Hon
|+1m29.060
|14
|D Rose
|Hus
|+1m36.625
|15
|J Salih
|Hon
|+1m37.973
|16
|P Martin
|Hus
|+1m42.076
|17
|H Groundwater
|Hon
|+1m55.158
|18
|M Compton
|Gas
|+1m55.982
|19
|H Downie
|Gas
|+1m59.273
|20
|A Widdon
|KTM
|+2m00.349
|21
|K Strode
|Hon
|+2m07.658
|22
|F Taylor
|Yam
|1 Lap
|23
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|1 Lap
|24
|L Allen
|Yam
|1 Lap
|25
|C Rowe
|Hus
|1 Lap
|26
|J Kenney
|Gas
|1 Lap
|27
|C Phillips
|KTM
|1 Lap
|28
|D Kremer
|Gas
|1 Lap
|29
|O Kimber
|KTM
|1 Lap
|30
|B Tate
|Gas
|1 Lap
|31
|C Rewse
|Yam
|1 Lap
|32
|N Parkes
|Yam
|1 Lap
|33
|B Townsend
|KTM
|1 Lap
|34
|M Peluso
|KTM
|1 Lap
|35
|S Janssen
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|36
|R Favaloro
|Hon
|2 Laps
|37
|T Egan
|KTM
|2 Laps
|DNF
|P Wolfe
|Hus
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|2 Laps
|DNF
|W Delangen
|KTM
|7 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|J Cannon
|Hon
|25
|20
|45
|2
|K Drew
|Yam
|18
|25
|43
|3
|S Burchell
|Yam
|20
|22
|42
|4
|K Hantis
|Yam
|22
|18
|40
|5
|K Woods
|Gas
|15
|14
|29
|6
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|16
|13
|29
|7
|D Paice
|KTM
|12
|16
|28
|8
|J Alsop
|KTM
|9
|15
|24
|9
|F Manson
|KTM
|13
|10
|23
|10
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|14
|9
|23
|11
|J Deveson
|Hus
|8
|11
|19
|12
|P Dusschoten
|Hon
|11
|8
|19
|13
|S Morrow
|KTM
|5
|12
|17
|14
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|10
|10
|15
|D Rose
|Hus
|2
|7
|9
|16
|W Delangen
|KTM
|7
|7
|17
|J Salih
|Hon
|6
|6
|18
|P Wolfe
|Hus
|6
|6
|19
|P Martin
|Hus
|5
|5
|20
|H Groundwater
|Hon
|4
|4
|21
|M Compton
|Gas
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|4
|4
|23
|N Parkes
|Yam
|3
|3
|24
|H Downie
|Gas
|2
|2
|25
|A Widdon
|Yam
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K Hantis
|Yam
|246
|2
|J Cannon
|Hon
|239
|3
|K Drew
|Yam
|235
|4
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|214
|5
|D Paice
|KTM
|202
|6
|S Burchell
|Yam
|161
|7
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|150
|8
|K Woods
|Gas
|147
|9
|J Alsop
|KTM
|146
|10
|J Deveson
|Hus
|144
|11
|J Fuller
|KTM
|114
|12
|K Strode
|Hon
|94
|13
|M Compton
|Gas
|82
|14
|P Martin
|Hus
|63
|15
|P Dusschoten
|Hon
|61
|16
|D Rose
|Hus
|53
|17
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|53
|18
|F Manson
|KTM
|52
|19
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|52
|20
|R Smith
|KTM
|41
|21
|T Lindsay
|Hus
|39
|22
|J Kenney
|Gas
|31
|23
|P Wolfe
|Hus
|29
|24
|S Pellicano
|Yam
|26
|25
|B Townsend
|KTM
|25
|26
|J Byrne
|KTM
|24
|27
|C Rowe
|Hus
|20
|28
|W Carpenter
|Yam
|20
|29
|S Morrow
|KTM
|17
|30
|A Pearce
|Hon
|14
|31
|R Burgess
|Hus
|11
|32
|F Taylor
|Yam
|10
|33
|W Delangen
|KTM
|7
|34
|J Salih
|Hon
|7
|35
|D Kremer
|Gas
|6
|36
|J Rumens
|Yam
|6
|37
|A Widdon
|Yam
|5
|38
|H Groundwater
|Hon
|4
|39
|A Boyd
|Gas
|4
|40
|J Dunne
|Yam
|4
|41
|O Kimber
|KTM
|4
|42
|N Parkes
|Yam
|3
|43
|H Downie
|Gas
|3
|44
|J Burton
|KTM
|3
|45
|C Shaw
|KTM
|2
EziLift MXW Race One
Defending number one Charli Cannon continued to prove she’s in a league of her own with SCT Logistics Honda Racing in the EZILIFT MXW class, dominating Toowoomba with a pair of wire-to-wire wins.
Behind her, the round points were tight, with Taylah McCutcheon (Empire Kawasaki), Madi Simpson (Honda) and Taylor Thompson (Husqvarna) all tying on 40 points. On countback, McCutcheon finished second and Simpson scored her first podium result.
Cannon set the standard early with a qualifying time that was almost 3.5s faster than second-placed Thompson, with McCutcheon a further 0.7s further back.
The opening MXW moto saw a familiar scenario unfold, as Cannon holeshot and led every lap to take a very comfortable 36.5s win. Thompson crossed the line a distant second, followed by Simpson. McCutcheon completed the moto in fourth, followed by Emma Milesevic (Honda), who recovered well from a mid-pack start.
EziLift MXW Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C Cannon
|Hon
|19m09.565
|2
|T Thompson
|Hus
|+36.507
|3
|M Simpson
|Hon
|+54.489
|4
|T Mccutcheon
|Kaw
|+1m02.104
|5
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|+1m15.740
|6
|D Mcdonald
|Yam
|+1m32.233
|7
|M Tongue
|Hon
|+1m46.177
|8
|E Lambert
|Gas
|+2m09.616
|9
|L Rimbas
|Hon
|1 Lap
|10
|T O’hare
|KTM
|1 Lap
|11
|D Whalley
|KTM
|1 Lap
|12
|B Burke
|Gas
|1 Lap
|13
|A Bartsch
|KTM
|1 Lap
|14
|B Arnott
|Yam
|1 Lap
|15
|F Shrimpton
|Hus
|1 Lap
|16
|H Geeves
|Gas
|2 Laps
|17
|H Van Der Boor
|Yam
|2 Laps
|18
|A Morrice
|Hus
|2 Laps
|19
|T Cox
|Hon
|2 Laps
|20
|T Morris
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|21
|S Giudice
|KTM
|2 Laps
|22
|K Horne
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|23
|M Bagnall
|Hon
|2 Laps
EziLift MXW Race Two
Cannon continued her dominant form in the second moto, as another wire-to-wire win for the Honda rider saw her extend her perfect race record for the year.
Almost 37 seconds back was McCutcheon, followed by Simpson and Thompson, who battled hard to the chequered flag. Teenager Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) crossed the line in P5 after a pair of late crashes saw her drop from third.
In the points, Cannon now has a perfect 150 points, leading Thompson on 126 and McDonald on 107, with one round remaining at QMP in a month’s time.
EziLift MXW Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C Cannon
|Hon
|19m08.094
|2
|T Mccutcheon
|Kaw
|+36.945
|3
|M Simpson
|Hon
|+39.373
|4
|T Thompson
|Hus
|+41.416
|5
|D Mcdonald
|Yam
|+1m13.595
|6
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|+1m28.858
|7
|L Rimbas
|Hon
|+1m40.949
|8
|B Burke
|Gas
|+1m42.439
|9
|T O’hare
|KTM
|+1m54.005
|10
|K Horne
|Kaw
|+2m14.875
|11
|E Lambert
|Gas
|1 Lap
|12
|A Bartsch
|KTM
|1 Lap
|13
|M Tongue
|Hon
|1 Lap
|14
|B Arnott
|Yam
|1 Lap
|15
|H Van Der Boor
|Yam
|1 Lap
|16
|A Morrice
|Hus
|1 Lap
|17
|H Geeves
|Gas
|1 Lap
|18
|F Shrimpton
|Hus
|1 Lap
|19
|T Morris
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|20
|S Giudice
|KTM
|2 Laps
|21
|M Bagnall
|Hon
|2 Laps
|22
|T Cox
|Hon
|2 Laps
EziLift MXW Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|C Cannon
|Hon
|25
|25
|50
|2
|T Mccutcheon
|Kaw
|18
|22
|40
|3
|M Simpson
|Hon
|20
|20
|40
|4
|T Thompson
|Hus
|22
|18
|40
|5
|D Mcdonald
|Yam
|15
|16
|31
|6
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|16
|15
|31
|7
|L Rimbas
|Hon
|12
|14
|26
|8
|T O’hare
|KTM
|11
|12
|23
|9
|E Lambert
|Gas
|13
|10
|23
|10
|B Burke
|Gas
|9
|13
|22
|11
|M Tongue
|Hon
|14
|8
|22
|12
|A Bartsch
|KTM
|8
|9
|17
|13
|B Arnott
|Yam
|7
|7
|14
|14
|K Horne
|Kaw
|11
|11
|15
|H Boor
|Yam
|4
|6
|10
|16
|D Whalley
|KTM
|10
|10
|17
|H Geeves
|Gas
|5
|4
|9
|18
|F Shrimpton
|Hus
|6
|3
|9
|19
|A Morrice
|Hus
|3
|5
|8
|20
|T Morris
|Kaw
|1
|2
|3
|21
|T Cox
|Hon
|2
|2
|22
|S Giudice
|KTM
|1
|1
EziLift MXW Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|C Cannon
|Hon
|150
|2
|T Thompson
|Hus
|126
|3
|D Mcdonald
|Yam
|107
|4
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|105
|5
|T O’hare
|KTM
|84
|6
|M Simpson
|Hon
|81
|7
|K Horne
|Kaw
|68
|8
|B Burke
|Gas
|62
|9
|M Healey
|Gas
|62
|10
|E Lambert
|Gas
|61
|11
|M Tongue
|Hon
|61
|12
|L Rimbas
|Hon
|50
|13
|T Mccutcheon
|Kaw
|40
|14
|A Bartsch
|KTM
|36
|15
|D Whalley
|KTM
|33
|16
|H Boor
|Yam
|29
|17
|S Ardiansyah
|Hon
|29
|18
|H Geeves
|Gas
|27
|19
|F Shrimpton
|Hus
|26
|20
|B Arnott
|Yam
|25
|21
|K Cameron
|KTM
|21
|22
|A Morrice
|Hus
|18
|23
|T Thom
|Yam
|10
|24
|T Morris
|Kaw
|6
|25
|S Giudice
|KTM
|4
|26
|I Barker
|Hon
|3
|27
|T Cox
|Hon
|2