Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship

Round Six – Toowoomba

Toowoomba’s Echo Valley saw multiple race winners across each of the classes as the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, arrived in Queensland for round six today.

And the gears clicked another level, firstly by featuring as retro round and resulting in a number of seriously nostalgic throwback bike liveries, and secondly, with the late addition of MotoGP megastar Jack Miller on track – trying his hand in the dirt during the grand prix summer break.

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Jed Beaton swapped race wins with Thor MX1 series leader Kyle Webster to emerge victorious on countback, and ensure the slender seven-point gap remains with two rounds remaining.

The factory Honda Racing team took round honours in the remaining categories, with Brodie Connolly again extending his Pirelli MX2 points margin, Jake Cannon narrowing the gap in MAXXIS MX3, and Charli Cannon continuing her perfect season in EZILIFT MX3.

MotoGP star Jack Miller scored 23rd and 24th place finishes in MX1, two-laps behind the winners after the 25-minute plus on-lap race distances. Miller’s fastest lap 2min10.055s, 16-seconds slower than race winners Kyle Webster and Jed Beaton, but importantly with nothing broken and ready to roll when MotoGP reconvenes at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix early next month.

Thor MX1 Race One

After a hard-fought day of Thor MX1, Beaton claimed the round win on countback from Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster, while Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team) took home another round podium.

Beaton’s continued his domination of the AMX Superstores Top 10 Shootout this year by claiming the top qualifying result at Echo Valley. The Yamaha rider finished 1.108s ahead of Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout, who threw down a storming final lap to push Webster to third-quickest

Webster claimed the opening moto win, but only after a classic race-long battle with Beaton. The Honda Racing rider scored the holeshot, but Beaton put down some aggressive opening laps to charge from fifth and into the lead early.

The pair matched lap-times for most of the race, before Webster ramped up the pressure and soared past Beaton into the lead, then win by 7.5s. Crawford bounced back from a small early crash to finish a distant P3, as seasoned racers Kirk Gibbs (GASGAS Racing Team) and Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team) filled the top five.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Webster Hon 28m36.7 2 J Beaton Yam +7.448 3 N Crawford KTM +26.507 4 K Gibbs Gas +29.859 5 T Waters Hus +30.627 6 C Ward Hus +34.08 7 Z Watson Hus +1m27.3 8 J Evans Yam +1m35.3 9 B Metcalfe Kaw +1m44.1 10 L Zielinski Hus +2m07.1 11 L Clout Kaw 1 Lap 12 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 13 L Atkinson KTM 1 Lap 14 L Rogers Bet 1 Lap 15 S Larsen Yam 1 Lap 16 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 17 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 18 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 19 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 20 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 21 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 22 R Stephens Hon 2 Laps 23 J Miller KTM 2 Laps 24 N Grothues Hon 2 Laps 25 J Kipps KTM 2 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two

As the sun sank and the ruts got gnarlier, Beaton bounced back to convincingly win the second MX1 moto, and take the round honours. Crawford took the holeshot, but Beaton made multiple aggressive passes to charge into the lead and put in a statement ride to claim a 21-second win over Webster.

Red plate-holder Webster also had to work his way from outside the top five early to take runner-up spot in brutal track conditions and to ensure the points margin between the two rivals remains at seven with two rounds to go. Crawford crossed the finish in third, ahead of Husqvarna privateer Caleb Ward and Clout, who had an eventful moto.

In the championship standings, Webster still leads Beaton by seven points, with Crawford 42 points behind in third.

As for Miller, in a one-off showing at Toowoomba with backing from Caterpillar, the North Queenslander was impressive to finish both motos just outside the points this afternoon.

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Beaton Yam 27m13.466 2 K Webster Hon +21.051 3 N Crawford KTM +27.657 4 C Ward Hus +35.936 5 L Clout Kaw +41.458 6 T Waters Hus +49.031 7 Z Watson Hus +1m02.258 8 K Gibbs Gas +1m05.017 9 B Metcalfe Kaw +1m17.608 10 L Rogers Bet +1m33.294 11 L Atkinson KTM +1m40.045 12 J Evans Yam +1m41.602 13 R Marshall Hus +1m57.585 14 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 15 S Larsen Yam 1 Lap 16 L Jackson Gas 1 Lap 17 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 18 L Zielinski Hus 1 Lap 19 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 20 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 21 J Kipps KTM 1 Lap 22 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 23 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 24 J Miller KTM 2 Laps 25 R Stephens Hon 2 Laps 26 J Davison Kaw 2 Laps

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Beaton Yam 22 25 47 2 K Webster Hon 25 22 47 3 N Crawford KTM 20 20 40 4 C Ward Hus 15 18 33 5 T Waters Hus 16 15 31 6 K Gibbs Gas 18 13 31 7 Z Watson Hus 14 14 28 8 L Clout Kaw 10 16 26 9 B Metcalfe Kaw 12 12 24 10 J Evans Yam 13 9 22 11 L Rogers Bet 7 11 18 12 L Atkinson KTM 8 10 18 13 C O’loan Hon 9 7 16 14 L Zielinski Hus 11 3 14 15 R Marshall Hus 5 8 13 16 S Larsen Yam 6 6 12 17 C Holroyd Yam 3 4 7 18 C Schat KTM 4 2 6 19 L Jackson Gas 5 5 20 K Orchard Yam 2 1 3 21 S Ward Hon 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Webster Hon 299 2 J Beaton Yam 292 3 N Crawford KTM 250 4 K Gibbs Gas 219 5 T Waters Hus 193 6 B Metcalfe Kaw 177 7 L Clout Kaw 172 8 Z Watson Hus 152 9 J Evans Yam 140 10 D Ferris Yam 104 11 L Zielinski Hus 76 12 L Rogers Bet 66 13 C Holroyd Yam 66 14 W Todd Hon 64 15 B Ognenis KTM 62 16 C O’loan Hon 53 17 S Ward Hon 52 18 S Larsen Yam 47 19 L Jackson Gas 38 20 D Wood Hon 37 21 J Darroch Yam 34 22 C Ward Hus 33 23 L Berkel Hon 30 24 C Rossandich KTM 26 25 B Malkiewicz Yam 24 26 R Marshall Hus 22 27 B Novak Hon 21 28 B Fox KTM 20 29 M Moss Gas 20 30 J Campbell Hus 19 31 L Atkinson KTM 18 32 C Schat KTM 16 33 R Latimer Yam 13 34 K Orchard Yam 5 35 B Krebs Yam 4 36 L Latimer Yam 3 37 Z Dunlop KTM 2 38 H Foster Kaw 1 39 J Phillips Hus 1 40 N Grothues Yam 1 41 R Fucsko KTM 1

Pirelli MX2 Race One

Polyflor Honda Racing’s series leader Connolly continued to relentlessly build his advantage in the Pirelli MX2 class, with a 2-1 result around the rutted Toowoomba circuit. Joining him on the round podium were Reid Taylor (Empire Kawasaki) and Jayce Cosford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).

Taylor stormed to pole position in MX2 qualifying, edging out Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Kaleb Barham for the top spot by a slender 0.026s, as Connolly completed the top three.

The opening moto belonged to local racer Barham, who found a flow around the already-rutted circuit to pass Connolly and take a breakthrough win.

Husqvarna rider Brock Flynn scored the holeshot from Barham and Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing), but Connolly surged by Barham to take the early lead. Barham hung tough, then snatched the lead from the red plate-holder and the pair distanced themselves from the rest of the pack as they fought through to the final lap.

Behind Connolly, Jayce Cosford rode a lonely race to third, ahead of Taylor and Cambell Williams (MotoGo Yamaha). A difficult motos for title hopefuls Noah Ferguson (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Kingsford saw them finish P8 and 14th, respectively.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Barham Yam 27m21.861 2 B Connolly Hon +0.998 3 J Cosford Yam +18.795 4 R Taylor Kaw +21.620 5 C Williams Yam +27.508 6 K Minear KTM +30.563 7 A Larwood Hon +30.749 8 N Ferguson Hon +38.271 9 R Budd Hus +53.510 10 J Mather Hus +1m09.148 11 R King Hon +1m11.646 12 B Flynn Hus +1m24.272 13 J Kukas Hus +1m27.602 14 R Kingsford Yam +1m43.699 15 T Kean Gas +1m45.318 16 C King Hon +1m53.190 17 J Scott Yam +1m54.123 18 J Sweet Yam 1 Lap 19 M O’bree Gas 1 Lap 20 W Greiner-Daish Gas 1 Lap 21 B Rodney Hus 1 Lap 22 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 23 L Miles Gas 2 Laps 24 Z Mackintosh Kaw 2 Laps 25 H Yokoyama Hon 3 Laps 26 T Webber KTM 3 Laps 27 S Adams Yam 3 Laps 28 G Adrian Yam 3 Laps DNF R Fitzpatrick Kaw 6 Laps DNF B Dennis Gas 7 Laps DNF T Olander Hus 8 Laps DNF M Walker Yam 11 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

Connolly bounced back to take an emphatic start-to-finish win in the second moto, claiming the round win and extending his points lead. The Kiwi scored the holeshot and led Taylor for the duration of the race, finishing 10 seconds up the track from the Kawasaki rider.

Queenslander Cosford put in a solid ride to place third and take his first-career round podium, as Alex Larwood (Froth Honda Racing) recovered from a bad start to take P4, ahead of Kingsford. Moto one winner Barham crashed early and recovered to finish P8.

In the MX2 standings, Connolly’s stretched his series lead over Kingsford to 54 points, with Ferguson another two points back.

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connollly Hon 27m54.263 2 R Taylor Kaw +9.892 3 J Cosford Yam +18.602 4 A Larwood Hon +24.635 5 R Kingsford Yam +45.931 6 K Minear KTM +50.604 7 K Barham Yam +54.065 8 C Williams Yam +55.816 9 R Budd Hus +56.617 10 J Mather Hus +58.722 11 N Ferguson Hon +1m07.300 12 J Kukas Hus +1m26.929 13 R King Hon +1m44.648 14 J Scott Yam +2m03.429 15 W Greiner-Daish Gas +2m13.047 16 B Flynn Hus 1 Lap 17 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 1 Lap 18 M O’bree Gas 1 Lap 19 M Norris Kaw 1 Lap 20 C King Hon 1 Lap 21 H Yokoyama Hon 1 Lap 22 B Rodney Hus 2 Laps 23 Z Mackintosh Kaw 2 Laps 24 T Kean Gas 2 Laps 25 L Miles Gas 2 Laps 26 T Webber KTM 2 Laps 27 G Adrian Yam 3 Laps 28 S Adams Yam 4 Laps DNF C Adams KTM 8 Laps DNF J Sweet Yam 10 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 B Connolly Hon 22 25 47 2 R Taylor Kaw 18 22 40 3 J Cosford Yam 20 20 40 4 K Barham Yam 25 14 39 5 A Larwood Hon 14 18 32 6 K Minear KTM 15 15 30 7 C Williams Yam 16 13 29 8 R Budd Hus 12 12 24 9 R Kingsford Yam 7 16 23 10 N Ferguson Hon 13 10 23 11 J Mather Hus 11 11 22 12 R King Hon 10 8 18 13 J Kukas Hus 8 9 17 14 B Flynn Hus 9 5 14 15 J Scott Yam 4 7 11 16 W Daish Gas 1 6 7 17 C King Hon 5 1 6 18 T Kean Gas 6 6 19 M O’bree Gas 2 3 5 20 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 4 4 21 J Sweet Yam 3 3 22 M Norris Kaw 2 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Hon 269 2 R Kingsford Yam 215 3 N Ferguson Hon 213 4 K Minear KTM 210 5 J Cosford Yam 182 6 A Larwood Hon 176 7 R Budd Hus 175 8 K Barham Yam 153 9 H Yokoyama Hon 128 10 C Williams Yam 122 11 J Mather Hus 113 12 R Taylor Kaw 109 13 B Malkiewicz Yam 92 14 B Flynn Hus 91 15 B Dennis Gas 79 16 R King Hon 77 17 T Olander Hus 66 18 W Daish Gas 65 19 J Kukas Hus 64 20 J Constantinou Gas 46 21 M O’bree Gas 44 22 T Kean Oth 40 23 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 24 24 B Novak Hon 23 25 C King Hon 21 26 J Sweet Yam 15 27 G Knight Gas 14 28 M Norris Kaw 13 29 J Scott Yam 11 30 C Burns Hon 10 31 T Kean Gas 6 32 C Adams KTM 3 33 Z Mackintosh Kaw 3 34 A Bloom Yam 1

Maxxis MX3 Race One

Mongrel Boots Honda Racing rider Jake Cannon took another MAXXIS MX3 round win and continued to close in on the championship. But it didn’t go all his way, with WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Kobe Drew also claiming a moto win.

Drew and his WBR team-mate Seth Burchell finished second and third on the round podium.

It was a perfect start to Cannon’s day when he topped the qualifying charts, beating out Murray Bridge round winner Ky Woods (GASGAS) by 1.165s and a trio of WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha riders in Burchell, Kayd Kingsford and Drew.

Cannon comfortably won the opening MX3 moto by almost eight seconds. It was Kingsford who scored the holeshot, but he ran off-track in the next corner and allowed Cannon to inherit the lead, drop the hammer and take the victory.

Red plate-holder Koby Hantis (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha) got the better of a lengthy battle with his team-mate Burchell to lead the pair across the finish-line, with a hard-charging Drew finishing P4. Kingsford recovered from his off-track excursion to cross the line in fifth.

Maxxis MX3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cannon Hon 23m50.862 2 K Hantis Yam +7.979 3 S Burchell Yam +12.832 4 K Drew Yam +14.332 5 K Kingsford Yam +45.932 6 K Woods Gas +51.501 7 S Shackleton Hon +1m05.061 8 F Manson KTM +1m09.010 9 D Paice KTM +1m15.410 10 P Van Dusschoten Hon +1m16.933 11 C Wilmington Hus +1m19.794 12 J Alsop KTM +1m30.489 13 J Deveson Hus +1m35.580 14 W Delangen KTM +1m36.623 15 P Wolfe Hus +1m30.991 16 S Morrow KTM +1m37.936 17 Z O’loan KTM +1m39.702 18 N Parkes Yam +1m43.326 19 D Rose Hus +1m45.718 20 M Compton Gas +1m46.663 21 C Rowe Hus +1m47.333 22 K Strode Hon +1m47.489 23 J Salih Hon +2m00.926 24 L Allen Yam +2m04.817 25 A Widdon KTM +2m11.838 26 H Groundwater Hon +2m12.699 27 O Kimber KTM 1 Lap 28 H Downie Gas 1 Lap 29 P Martin Hus 1 Lap 30 C Rewse Yam 1 Lap 31 D Kremer Gas 1 Lap 32 B Tate Gas 1 Lap 33 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 34 B Townsend KTM 1 Lap 35 D Mcdonald Yam 1 Lap 36 T Egan KTM 1 Lap DNF J Kenney Gas 2 Laps DNF C Phillips KTM 2 Laps DNF J Byrne Hus 3 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Race Two

Drew won a dramatic second MX3 moto, after working his way from outside the top 10. Deegan Rose (Husqvarna) scored the holeshot, but Cannon was quickly by him, and looked like he was heading for a double-moto victory, but crashed twice in consecutive corners late in the race and dropped to third.

Drew and Burchell were the big winners of Cannon’s bad luck, as those three finished 1-2-3 in the race. Hantis maintained his grip on the red plate with a fourth-place result overall, while Deacon Paice (KTM) completed the top five.

In the championship standings, Cannon has shaved Hantis’ lead to seven points (246 to 239), with Drew another four markers behind in third.

Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Drew Yam 23m59.173 2 S Burchell Yam +5.155 3 J Cannon Hon +24.255 4 K Hantis Yam +24.954 5 D Paice KTM +37.677 6 J Alsop KTM +43.817 7 K Woods Gas +1m11.076 8 K Kingsford Yam +1m13.921 9 S Morrow KTM +1m18.359 10 J Deveson Hus +1m19.861 11 F Manson KTM +1m20.267 12 S Shackleton Hon +1m23.342 13 P Van Dusschoten Hon +1m29.060 14 D Rose Hus +1m36.625 15 J Salih Hon +1m37.973 16 P Martin Hus +1m42.076 17 H Groundwater Hon +1m55.158 18 M Compton Gas +1m55.982 19 H Downie Gas +1m59.273 20 A Widdon KTM +2m00.349 21 K Strode Hon +2m07.658 22 F Taylor Yam 1 Lap 23 C Wilmington Hus 1 Lap 24 L Allen Yam 1 Lap 25 C Rowe Hus 1 Lap 26 J Kenney Gas 1 Lap 27 C Phillips KTM 1 Lap 28 D Kremer Gas 1 Lap 29 O Kimber KTM 1 Lap 30 B Tate Gas 1 Lap 31 C Rewse Yam 1 Lap 32 N Parkes Yam 1 Lap 33 B Townsend KTM 1 Lap 34 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 35 S Janssen Kaw 1 Lap 36 R Favaloro Hon 2 Laps 37 T Egan KTM 2 Laps DNF P Wolfe Hus 1 Lap DNF Z O’loan KTM 2 Laps DNF W Delangen KTM 7 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Cannon Hon 25 20 45 2 K Drew Yam 18 25 43 3 S Burchell Yam 20 22 42 4 K Hantis Yam 22 18 40 5 K Woods Gas 15 14 29 6 K Kingsford Yam 16 13 29 7 D Paice KTM 12 16 28 8 J Alsop KTM 9 15 24 9 F Manson KTM 13 10 23 10 S Shackleton Hon 14 9 23 11 J Deveson Hus 8 11 19 12 P Dusschoten Hon 11 8 19 13 S Morrow KTM 5 12 17 14 C Wilmington Hus 10 10 15 D Rose Hus 2 7 9 16 W Delangen KTM 7 7 17 J Salih Hon 6 6 18 P Wolfe Hus 6 6 19 P Martin Hus 5 5 20 H Groundwater Hon 4 4 21 M Compton Gas 1 3 4 22 Z O’loan KTM 4 4 23 N Parkes Yam 3 3 24 H Downie Gas 2 2 25 A Widdon Yam 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Hantis Yam 246 2 J Cannon Hon 239 3 K Drew Yam 235 4 K Kingsford Yam 214 5 D Paice KTM 202 6 S Burchell Yam 161 7 S Shackleton Hon 150 8 K Woods Gas 147 9 J Alsop KTM 146 10 J Deveson Hus 144 11 J Fuller KTM 114 12 K Strode Hon 94 13 M Compton Gas 82 14 P Martin Hus 63 15 P Dusschoten Hon 61 16 D Rose Hus 53 17 C Wilmington Hus 53 18 F Manson KTM 52 19 Z O’loan KTM 52 20 R Smith KTM 41 21 T Lindsay Hus 39 22 J Kenney Gas 31 23 P Wolfe Hus 29 24 S Pellicano Yam 26 25 B Townsend KTM 25 26 J Byrne KTM 24 27 C Rowe Hus 20 28 W Carpenter Yam 20 29 S Morrow KTM 17 30 A Pearce Hon 14 31 R Burgess Hus 11 32 F Taylor Yam 10 33 W Delangen KTM 7 34 J Salih Hon 7 35 D Kremer Gas 6 36 J Rumens Yam 6 37 A Widdon Yam 5 38 H Groundwater Hon 4 39 A Boyd Gas 4 40 J Dunne Yam 4 41 O Kimber KTM 4 42 N Parkes Yam 3 43 H Downie Gas 3 44 J Burton KTM 3 45 C Shaw KTM 2

EziLift MXW Race One

Defending number one Charli Cannon continued to prove she’s in a league of her own with SCT Logistics Honda Racing in the EZILIFT MXW class, dominating Toowoomba with a pair of wire-to-wire wins.

Behind her, the round points were tight, with Taylah McCutcheon (Empire Kawasaki), Madi Simpson (Honda) and Taylor Thompson (Husqvarna) all tying on 40 points. On countback, McCutcheon finished second and Simpson scored her first podium result.

Cannon set the standard early with a qualifying time that was almost 3.5s faster than second-placed Thompson, with McCutcheon a further 0.7s further back.

The opening MXW moto saw a familiar scenario unfold, as Cannon holeshot and led every lap to take a very comfortable 36.5s win. Thompson crossed the line a distant second, followed by Simpson. McCutcheon completed the moto in fourth, followed by Emma Milesevic (Honda), who recovered well from a mid-pack start.

EziLift MXW Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Cannon Hon 19m09.565 2 T Thompson Hus +36.507 3 M Simpson Hon +54.489 4 T Mccutcheon Kaw +1m02.104 5 E Milesevic Hon +1m15.740 6 D Mcdonald Yam +1m32.233 7 M Tongue Hon +1m46.177 8 E Lambert Gas +2m09.616 9 L Rimbas Hon 1 Lap 10 T O’hare KTM 1 Lap 11 D Whalley KTM 1 Lap 12 B Burke Gas 1 Lap 13 A Bartsch KTM 1 Lap 14 B Arnott Yam 1 Lap 15 F Shrimpton Hus 1 Lap 16 H Geeves Gas 2 Laps 17 H Van Der Boor Yam 2 Laps 18 A Morrice Hus 2 Laps 19 T Cox Hon 2 Laps 20 T Morris Kaw 2 Laps 21 S Giudice KTM 2 Laps 22 K Horne Kaw 2 Laps 23 M Bagnall Hon 2 Laps

EziLift MXW Race Two

Cannon continued her dominant form in the second moto, as another wire-to-wire win for the Honda rider saw her extend her perfect race record for the year.

Almost 37 seconds back was McCutcheon, followed by Simpson and Thompson, who battled hard to the chequered flag. Teenager Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) crossed the line in P5 after a pair of late crashes saw her drop from third.

In the points, Cannon now has a perfect 150 points, leading Thompson on 126 and McDonald on 107, with one round remaining at QMP in a month’s time.

EziLift MXW Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Cannon Hon 19m08.094 2 T Mccutcheon Kaw +36.945 3 M Simpson Hon +39.373 4 T Thompson Hus +41.416 5 D Mcdonald Yam +1m13.595 6 E Milesevic Hon +1m28.858 7 L Rimbas Hon +1m40.949 8 B Burke Gas +1m42.439 9 T O’hare KTM +1m54.005 10 K Horne Kaw +2m14.875 11 E Lambert Gas 1 Lap 12 A Bartsch KTM 1 Lap 13 M Tongue Hon 1 Lap 14 B Arnott Yam 1 Lap 15 H Van Der Boor Yam 1 Lap 16 A Morrice Hus 1 Lap 17 H Geeves Gas 1 Lap 18 F Shrimpton Hus 1 Lap 19 T Morris Kaw 2 Laps 20 S Giudice KTM 2 Laps 21 M Bagnall Hon 2 Laps 22 T Cox Hon 2 Laps

EziLift MXW Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Cannon Hon 25 25 50 2 T Mccutcheon Kaw 18 22 40 3 M Simpson Hon 20 20 40 4 T Thompson Hus 22 18 40 5 D Mcdonald Yam 15 16 31 6 E Milesevic Hon 16 15 31 7 L Rimbas Hon 12 14 26 8 T O’hare KTM 11 12 23 9 E Lambert Gas 13 10 23 10 B Burke Gas 9 13 22 11 M Tongue Hon 14 8 22 12 A Bartsch KTM 8 9 17 13 B Arnott Yam 7 7 14 14 K Horne Kaw 11 11 15 H Boor Yam 4 6 10 16 D Whalley KTM 10 10 17 H Geeves Gas 5 4 9 18 F Shrimpton Hus 6 3 9 19 A Morrice Hus 3 5 8 20 T Morris Kaw 1 2 3 21 T Cox Hon 2 2 22 S Giudice KTM 1 1

EziLift MXW Cup Points