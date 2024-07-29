2024 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Round 11 – Peoria TT

Images courtesy of AFT, by Tim Lester

AFT Singles – Peoria TT

Chase Saathoff outdueled double defending AFT Singles champion Kody Kopp to claim a second consecutive victory in his home state of Illinois.

Fresh off his triumph at the high-speed DuQuoin Mile, Saathoff did the business under very different circumstances on Sunday at the twisty Peoria TT. An aggressive Saathoff first worked his way into the lead with a bucking overtake of Tom Drane and then appeared fully capable of clearing off en-route to victory.

However, a red flag following a fall by Hunter Bauer reset the order and gave the champ another shot at victory. Kopp took full advantage of the second chance, diving up the inside of Saathoff with less than four minutes remaining and then pulling an immediate gap of his own.

The race’s complexion shifted yet again when Kopp made a minor mistake with less than a minute left on the clock. Back within striking distance, Saathoff struck at the first available opportunity, reclaiming first place with only 30 seconds to go.

That back and forth also brought Drane back into the fight. But even with Kopp and Drane lurking, Saathoff was perfect over the final two laps to close out a Saathoff-Kopp-Drane 1-2-3.

Chase Saathoff

“I don’t even know what to say. I came to Peoria the last two years and couldn’t even make it on the podium. I knew I had the speed to go run up front at this track; it was so hard to figure out my corner speed here, and we finally got it done today. I’d like to give a huge shout out to my mom and dad for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve been coming to this track since I was a 65(cc). I remember doing the exhibition race here in 2015.”

Some seven seconds in arrears, Tarren Santero came out on top of a four-rider scrap for fourth. He edged Evan Renshaw for the position with brothers Jared Lowe) and Trent Lowe close behind in sixth and seventh, respectively.

James Ott, Tyler Raggio, and Travis Petton IV completed the top ten.

While winless since Bridgeport, three consecutive runners-up have allowed Kopp to maintain a healthy advantage in the championship chase, now with 246 points to Saathoff’s 218 and Drane’s 206.

AFT Singles Main Result – Peoria TT

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 20 Laps 25 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 0.393 21 3 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 0.933 18 4 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 7.686 16 5 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R 8.963 15 6 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 9.149 14 7 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 10.622 13 8 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 13.564 12 9 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F 17.936 11 10 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F 18.633 10 11 Evan Kelleher KTM 450 SX-F 19.698 9 12 Olin Kissler KTM 450 SX-F 22.077 8 13 Reece Pottorf Honda CRF450R 23.163 7 14 Bronson Pearce Honda CRF450R 23.299 6 15 Jordan Jean Honda CRF450R 27.073 5 16 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F 7 Laps 4 17 Justin Anselmi Yamaha YZ450F DNS 0

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 246 2 Chase Saathoff 218 3 Tom Drane 206 4 Trent Lowe 154 5 James Ott 147 6 Travis Petton 119 7 Tarren Santero 118 8 Evan Renshaw 110 9 Tyler Raggio 107 10 Jared Lowe 99 11 Logan Eisenhard 91 12 Hunter Bauer 88 13 Dalton Gauthier 76 14 Aidan RoosEvans 67 15 Justin Jones 56 16 Evan Kelleher 43 17 Shayna Texter-Bauman 33 18 Olin Kissler 23 19 Justin Anselmi 22 20 Michael Inderbitzin 19 21 Landen Kawczak 19 22 Ian Wolfe 19 23 Chad Cose 19 24 Cole Frederickson 15 25 Bradon Pfanders 12 26 Reece Pottorf 10 27 Jacob Vanderkooi 10 28 Aidan Brown 10 29 Landen Smith 9 30 Jordan Jean 8 31 Bronson Pearce 6 32 Brandon Newman 6 33 Jess Reynolds 3 34 Jacob Cascio 2 35 Daniel Poole 2 36 T.J Welty 1

Mission SuperTwins – Peoria TT

Briar Bauman took a dominant win in Sunday’s Peoria TT, Round 11 of the 2024 American Flat Track season, despite for the previous three years running having come second in the fabled race, each time watching as TT maestro JD Beach leave Peoria, Illinois, with top honors.

The two-time series champion was provided with an unexpected opportunity for revenge when Beach was made a late addition to the entry list, riding in place of injured Mission AFT SuperTwins championship leader Dallas Daniels.

However, it was reigning Grand National Champion Jared Mees who grabbed the early lead, securing the holeshot with a full-throttle trip up the grass banking leading to the jump on the race’s opening lap.

Bauman didn’t take long to make his move, slashing through in Turn 2 on the race’s second lap. Beach was desperate to work through himself, hoping to prevent Bauman from clearing off. And he in fact lost a few tenths in the handful of laps it took him to find his own way by Mees.

Even when Beach did have clear air in front of him, it was evident this was Bauman’s day. While the Estenson Racing super sub was undeniably impressive to finish second after jumping on a dirt track machine for the first time all season long, Bauman managed to open up more than eight second’s padding at the front while threatening to lap his way into the top five. He ultimately claimed a 4.569-second margin-of-victory over Beach, a gap that narrowed considerably on the final lap due to an extended victory wheelie to take the checkered flag.

The win was Bauman’s second at the Peoria TT, backing up his 2019 triumph.

Briar Bauman

“First and foremost, my heart goes out to Dallas Daniels right now. I’ve been through it myself and I know Jared has been through it too. I don’t have any words… I’m sorry. And beating JD today… you want it to count, but I don’t think it does. He hasn’t been on a flat track bike all year, so I could tell he was a little bit uncomfortable. But no matter what, huge thanks to Rick Ware Racing. The team deserves this. I want to get better on the ovals, but we took advantage of the TT and strengths of the KTM. And we’re going to keep working, that’s all I can say.”

Nine-time series king Mees closed to within a single point of Daniels (216-215) with his eighth podium of the season. Due to Daniels’ continued absence, the focus will soon shift to Mees versus Brandon Robinson. On that front, Robinson did well to minimize the damage, finishing one position behind fourth-placed Jarod Vanderkooi to earn his first-career Peoria top five.

As a result, Robinson has collected 201 points on the season and the gap that separates him from Mees is just 14 points with five races left to go. Meanwhile, Bauman has quietly (or not so quietly) snuck back into contention at 192 points, less than a single-race points haul behind Mees.

Trevor Brunner bolstered his Rookie of the Year campaign in sixth, followed by fellow class newcomer Max Whale.

Meanwhile, Davis Fisher came home eighth, followed by third rookie Declan Bender and Cameron Smith.

SuperTwins Main Result – Peoria TT

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 25 Laps 25 2 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 4.569 21 3 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 7.866 18 4 Jarod VanDerKooi Indian FTR750 8.736 16 5 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 24.63 15 6 Trevor Brunner Indian FTR750 25.774 14 7 Max Whale Harley-Davidson XG750R 26.158 13 8 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 24 Laps 12 9 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 9.784 11 10 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 20.357 10 11 Dalton Gauthier Royal Enfield 650 9 Laps 9 12 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 8 Laps 8

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 216 2 Jared Mees 215 3 Brandon Robinson 201 4 Briar Bauman 192 5 Jarod VanDerKooi 138 6 Davis Fisher 136 7 Brandon Price 132 8 Trevor Brunner 111 9 Declan Bender 89 10 Cameron Smith 86 11 Bronson Bauman 80 12 Dan Bromley 80 13 Max Whale 74 14 Sammy Halbert 58 15 Dalton Gauthier 51 16 Kolby Carlile 45 17 Johnny Lewis 43 18 Ben Lowe 41 19 Billy Ross 23 20 Michael Hill 22 21 JD Beach 21 22 Logan Mcgrane 21 23 Wyatt Vaughan 21 24 Kevin Stollings 18 25 Chad Cose 14 26 Kayl Kolkman 13 27 Morgen Mischler 9 28 Cody Johncox 5 29 Jesse Janisch 3 30 Ryan Wells 2 31 Garret Wilson 1 32 Mitch Harvat 1

Progressive American Flat Track kicks off its 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doubleheader with the Black Hills Harley-Davidson Black Hills Half-Mile presented by The City of Sturgis at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Tuesday, August 6.