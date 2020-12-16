2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

20 full-time riders are set to race in the six-round, 12-race 2021 Cup, with four competitors chosen as reserves. The 24 riders hail from seven countries across Asia and Oceania: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey.

As the Covid-19 pandemic obliged the cancellation of the 2020 Cup following the opening round in Qatar, including the 2021 Selection Event, every rider who was set to compete in the Cup this season automatically had a spot available on the 2021 grid.

The majority of the 2021 Entry List therefore comprises familiar faces, with any remaining places filled by riders from national championships or racing schools across Asia and Oceania, chosen by the ATC Selection Committee.

As previously announced, young Aussie Harrison Voight will not return to compete in the IATC as he was chosen to compete in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Voight will also compete in the 2021 FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, as will 2018 Asia Talent Cup Champion Billy van Eerde. Compatriot Max Gibbons also leaves the IATC.

Malaysian Syarifuddin Azman will leave the IATC, instead focusing on the Moto3 JWCh in 2021. Shoki Igarashi has also decided to not return to the grid in 2021.

Joining the IATC for 2021 are Australians and Oceania Junior Cup alumni Marianos Nikolis and Tom Drane, who were the Champion and the runner up, respectively, in the 2020 OJC.

Young Malaysian Hakim Danish, who was put forward by Sepang International Circuit, will also join the grid, as will Tetsuya Fujita, a rider from the All Japan Championship chosen by Honda.

Another key headline sees the return of Danial Sharil. The Malaysian suffered leg injuries in the final round of the 2018 IATC and has since been on a long but successful road to recovery, ready to take his place back on the grid next season.

Australia’s entrants are the youngest in the competition with both Carter Thompson and Marianos Nikolis both only 13, while countryman Tom Drane is 14.

Competition is set to begin alongside MotoGP in Qatar, before making a first visit to Sepang International Circuit with the Malaysia Superbike Championship.

From there the Cup is back with the Grand Prix paddock at the Twin Ring Motegi, Buriram and Sepang, before rounding out the season alongside WorldSBK at Mandalika Street Circuit in Indonesia.

All dates, events, and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of corresponding governments and authorities.

2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entry List

No Rider Nat Age Height Weight 2 Rei Wakamatsu JPN 14 146cm 36kg 3 Fadillah Aditama INA 15 170cm 48kg 5 Gun Mie JPN 14 151cm 41kg 6 Carter Thompson AUS 13 143cm 35kg 7 Mohamed Mikail IND 16 164cm 48kg 8 Kanta Hamada JPN 16 174cm 52kg 9 Thanakorn Lakharn THA 16 168cm 49kg 10 Herjun Firdaus INA 16 170cm 50kg 11 Herlian Dandi INA 19 159cm 43kg 12 Marianos Nikolis AUS 13 144cm 37kg 13 Hakim Danish MAL 13 150cm 43kg 14 Tetsuya Fujita JPN 17 169cm 57kg 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN 15 158cm 48kg 16 Watcharin Tubtimon THA 17 163cm 53kg 17 Masaya Hongo JPN 16 160cm 40kg 18 Tom Drane AUS 14 159cm 40kg 19 Azryan Dheyo INA 15 165cm 50kg 20 Sharul Sharil MAL 16 163cm 50kg 21 Danial Sharil MAL 18 167cm 53kg 22 Thurakij Buapa THA 16 160cm 55kg

2021 Reserve Riders No Rider Nat Age Height Weight 12 Allain Harriis Bin Herman MAL 15 163cm 55kg 62 Kantapat Yabkanthal THA 15 157m 50kg 77 Keleb Satici TUR 15 169m 69kg 114 Tsubasa Hosoya JPN 16 165m 54kg

2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar