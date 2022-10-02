Tiger 1200 Test Rides in Yarra Glen in October

Triumph Motorcycles Australia is running a test-ride program that gives prospective owners a tasting of the all-new Tiger 1200 range, with 80 spots available over the weekend of October 29-30 out of Heartswood, Yarra Glen.

A select range of Tiger 1200 models, including the GT Pro, GT Explorer and the off-road-oriented Rally Pro and Rally Explorer models, will be on offer to test ride with bike availability on the basis of first come, first serve.

Choose your preferred test-ride time slot, complete your booking at Eventbrite and turn up. A $39 fee confirms the test-ride booking and includes a Triumph gift pack (a Tiger 1200 t-shirt and trucker cap).

Heartswood Tiger 1200 Test Rides

WHEN: October 29-30

WHERE: Heartswood, 25 Bell Street, Yarra Glen, VIC

HOW: Book via Eventbrite now

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/triumph-tiger-1200-trial-tickets-423879313437

COST: $39

Lighter and much more powerful, with leading handling and specification, alongside the new Triumph T-plane triple, the all-new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world’s most capable, agile and manoeuvrable large-capacity adventure motorcycle.

Whether it’s the Tiger 1200 GT Pro, delivering a transformation in capability and performance on the tarmac, or the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, for the most dynamic and exciting experience off-road, the new generation brings the best of all worlds with a whole new Tiger 1200 line-up, including for the first time two all-new 30-litre tank Tiger Explorer options.

To see the MCNews.com.au Tiger 1200 Review see:

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Review | Triumph gets serious

For the full run down on these models check out:

Massive overhaul for Triumph Tiger 1200s in 2022 | New GT & Rally variants