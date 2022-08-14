2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 16 – MXGP of Finland

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser has won has won his fourth MXGP premier class win in Finland, and his fifth ever world motocross championship, after dominating the season so far.

Taking hold of the red-plate from the very beginning, Gajser put in an early run of results that saw him win six of the first seven rounds including three double-moto wins as made sure his competitors knew he was the rider to beat.

Back-to-back wins in Germany and Indonesia then increased his points gap to over 100-points and from then on, it was just a matter of which round he would seal this historic championship win, with that moment coming at the second moto at the MXGP of Finland, with two full rounds still to ride.

Tim Gajser

“Wow! What a day. I definitely didn’t ride my best, but I got the job done and that’s what I set out to achieve at the beginning of the day. Five world titles, and I can’t believe it. It really hasn’t sunk in yet. A big thank you to the whole of Team HRC, the people at the races and all the support from Japan. Also thank you my girlfriend and all the support I receive from my fans around the world. It has been great to see so many of you cheering me on around the track and I can’t thank you enough. It is a special moment for me and I am just so happy to have got my fifth title!”

Before this weekend’s round – number 16 of 18 – the Honda CRF450R rider has won more qualification races (4), lead more laps (184), had over triple the number of race wins than any other rider (13), two times as many GP overalls (8) and stood on the podium more than anyone else (10).

His #243 machine is the only bike to have worn the red-plate after his victory at the opening round in Great Britain, which has led him to compete with it in every future round of the season.

This is his fourth MXGP championship of his career (2016, 2019, 2020, 2022) and puts him fourth all-time in premier class championships, and fourth all-time in total championships after also winning the MX2 crown in 2015.

Shortly, another press release will be published including rider comments and photos of both the event and the celebrations.

World Champions

10 – Stefan Everts

9 – Antonio Cairoli

6 – Joel Robert

5 – Tim Gajser (all with Honda)

5 – Roger Decoster

5 – Joel Smets

5 – Eric Geboers

5 – Jeffrey Herlings

Premier Class Champions

7 – Stefan Everts

7 – Antonio Cairoli

5 – Roger Decoster

4 – Tim Gajser (all with Honda)

2022 MXGP Standings