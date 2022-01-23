Summer just got even better!

The team at Benelli know that there’s nothing quite like summer-time riding. So as an early Christmas present, we’re giving you an incredible deal across the ENTIRE Benelli motorcycle range.

Until the end of January 2021, get a super low 3.99% PA* comparison rate across the multi award-winning range, including Italy’s number #1 selling model, the TRK 502.

Most powerful in class, equipped with a 5-speed gearbox that allows easily achievable highway speeds. The new TNT has been created to win the hearts of a user that demands the utmost from their equipment, while still providing an unparalleled, enjoyable experience.

Take to the streets for just $3,990 ride away!