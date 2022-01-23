TNT 135 Added to the Summer Sale!
To celebrate the Australian Summer, Benelli is now offering the TNT 135 at a hot price of $3,990 ride away! You can also jump on some other great offers, including a $600 Gear Pack with the purchase of the multi award-winning TRK 502 Adventure-Sport, or the Sport-Naked 752s!
Available for immediate delivery, head down to your nearest Benelli Dealership for a test ride, or visit our website for more information. Here’s to a Summer to remember!
The team at Benelli know that there’s nothing quite like summer-time riding. So as an early Christmas present, we’re giving you an incredible deal across the ENTIRE Benelli motorcycle range.
Until the end of January 2021, get a super low 3.99% PA* comparison rate across the multi award-winning range, including Italy’s number #1 selling model, the TRK 502.
Most powerful in class, equipped with a 5-speed gearbox that allows easily achievable highway speeds. The new TNT has been created to win the hearts of a user that demands the utmost from their equipment, while still providing an unparalleled, enjoyable experience.
Take to the streets for just $3,990 ride away!
Crave off-road adventure?
Italy’s #1 selling motorcycle! The TRK 502 Adventure Machine (awarded the BikeSales ‘Best LAMS Adventure-Sport’ for 2018, 2019 & 2020), now comes with a BONUS $600 Gear Pack*, containing a Benelli Four Season’s Jacket, and a KV-09 Helmet.
Start your adventure for just $9,990 ride away!
Packed full of Italian components such as Marzocchi forks, Pirelli tyres and Brembo brakes, you can ride safely knowing you have the best Italian elements riding with you. Choose from 4 colours across the Italian palette, including Verde, Rosso, Bianco and Nero 🇮🇹 The 752s now comes with a BONUS $600 Gear Pack*, containing a Benelli Four Season’s Jacket, and a KV-09 Helmet.
Take to the streets for just $12,990 ride away!
*”Benelli Summer Sale” Promotion Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 16th December 2021 and ends on 31st January 2022. Offer is valid on new units only. By purchasing a new TRK 502 ($9,990 ride away) or 752s ($12,990 ride away) online or in-stores, customers will receive a free Benelli Gear Pack containing one (1) Benelli Four Seasons Jacket, and one (1) Benelli KV-09 helmet. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes demonstrator units. Some items may not be available at selected dealerships. Stock is limited, please check with your dealership. The TNT 135 is now offered at a discounted price of $3,990 until the end of the promotional period.