ASBK 2025

BCperformance Kawasaki

BCperformance Kawasaki has announced the signing of Tom Bramich for the 2025 Australian Supersport Championship.

Tom joins Hayden Nelson on the BCperformance Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R machines, forming a dynamic duo for an electrifying season ahead.

2025 marks Bramich’s fifth season in the championship; however, this will be the 28-year-old Victorian’s first aboard a Kawasaki. Tom’s best event to date was at Phillip Island in 2022, when he secured two race victories to claim the overall round win. More recently, Tom finished fourth in the 2024 Australian Supersport Championship.

“I’m so happy to be to joining the BCperformance Kawasaki team this year,” said Bramich. “I’m very thankful to my partners and sponsors for getting me this far; now a new chapter begins. I can’t thank Kelvin [Reilly] and Kawasaki Motors Australia enough for the opportunity. While I’ve not ridden the Ninja ZX-6R before, from what I have seen, it looks to be a very competitive motorcycle and we will aim for as many podiums as possible if not race wins.”

Hayden Nelson will return for his second year with the team after impressing in 2024. His standout performances included a front-row start at One Raceway and three top-three finishes, including the team’s first-ever overall round podiums in the Supersport category at Morgan Park and One Raceway. Nelson finished seventh in the championship with 188 points.

“I’m excited to continue working with the BCperformance Kawasaki team,” said Nelson. “Our goal is to fight for the championship this year, and I’m looking forward to working with Tom to improve our package and make sure we are both fighting at the front of the field,” finished Nelson.

Also joining the team is the versatile and highly experienced Bryan Staring, former Australian 125 cc, Supersport, and Superbike champion, who will take on the role of Crew Chief for Tom Bramich. Staring retired from full-time racing in 2024. During his long career the Western Australian also spent four years of his racing career with BCperformance Kawasaki in the Superbike class, a tenure that included a memorable triple victory at The Bend on the BCperformance ZX-10R.

“I’m grateful to BCperformance Kawasaki for this opportunity,” said Staring. “It’s an exciting new challenge working with a talented rider like Tom and having support from Frank Pons and Kelvin gives me confidence in our riders’ success. I have a lot to learn, but also a lot to offer.”

Team Manager Kelvin Reilly is looking forward to an exciting 2025 season.

“This year, we’re expanding to two Supersport riders on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, marking our first season without a Superbike entry. I’m excited to work with Hayden and Tom, both talented riders. We’re also pleased to have Bryan join as Crew Chief to Tom. His experience and work ethic will be invaluable,” said Reilly. “This marks our 12th season with Kawasaki, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the continued support and partnership with Kawasaki Motors Australia. Over the years, their unwavering commitment has been integral to our success, and we’re excited to continue this incredible journey together, pushing the limits of performance and achievement”

BCperformance Kawasaki are keen to get the season under way with the opening round scheduled to take place alongside the World Superbike Championship event at Phillip Island on the weekend of February 23.

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar