Yamaha bLU cRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Appin, Rounds 3 & 4
It was a fitting homecoming for Tom Drane as he blitzed the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 field to take five wins over two days of racing at Appin, grabbing both the Flat Track and TT round victories from fellow returning international Max Whale.
Kristian O’Donnell took a clean sweep in the Saturday-only Pro Twins action while Sam Drane and Cooper Archibald took the round wins in Junior Lites with Lockie Duggan and Levi Layton dominating the Junior 85 class.
Dave Maddock – Series Organiser
“It was great to bring the AFTN back to Appin after being washed out earlier in the year – the wait meant we were able to showcase some of the best flat track talent in the world right now. Tom Drane and Max Whale were a standout for pace all weekend but what we also saw is that Tom Herrick can rise to the level of those around him, he rode brilliantly to snatch a win in that company, while Cam Dunker continues show his talent on a motorcycle, regardless of the discipline. Mick Kirkness gave us a possible glimpse into the future and set the fastest lap on Saturday when he debuted the Stark Varg, comparing the experience to when he switched from carburetted engines to fuel injection! Jarrod Brook still leads the standings after a strong weekend but showed he favours the low grip surfaces more. Cooper Archibald had a great weekend in Junior Lites, racing with minimal mistakes and having some great battles with Sam Drane. In the Junior 85’s Levi Layton and Lockie Duggan were brilliant, showing we’ve got some talent that will progress. I think the riders enjoyed the weekend of racing, the club prepare an amazing surface, and now we are looking forward to the title deciding rounds at Gunnedah in a few weeks’ time.”
The Yamaha bLU cRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals season finale will be held at Gunnedah in north-west NSW for the fifth and sixth rounds of the Australian Flat Track Championship on November 16/17 for another two action-packed rounds of racing.
Round 3
Appin provided a treat for flat track fans with two of the quickest riders in the world in Max Whale (KTM) and Tom Drane (Yamaha) returning from their American Flat Track campaigns to compete in the Pro 450 class.
Whale found a good setting early on to take Superpole, but it was West Wyalong’s Tom Herrick (Husqvarna) that led from the flag and stunned the seasoned internationals for the opening race win.
Whale struck back for race two before Drane found his groove to snatch the final two races and the round win with Whale and Herrick on the podium beside him. Series leader Jarrod Brook (Husqvarna) struggled to find a decent setup but still figured in the points to finish fourth for the day.
Sam Drane (Yamaha) has also recently returned from competing in America and his experience was put to good use, taking out three of the four races with Jed Fyffe (KTM) picking up the other victory.
In Junior 85’s Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) took the round with three race wins as well as the bonus points for being the fastest qualifier while in Clubman John McLean (Husqvarna) took two wins to seal the round.
As the Pro Twins class continues to gain momentum, Matt Davies was once again the fastest on track but ineligible for points on his custom frame Kawasaki – Kristian O’Donnell (CF Moto) was the official winner from Kenny Angel (Ducati).
450 Pro Results – Round 3
|Pos
|Name
|P
|R1
|R2A
|R3
|R4A
|Total
|1
|Tom DRANE
|50
|46
|55
|55
|206
|2
|Max WHALE
|5
|46
|55
|50
|46
|202
|3
|Thomas HERRICK
|55
|50
|46
|50
|201
|4
|Jarred BROOK
|43
|43
|43
|38
|167
|5
|Jordan DALL
|40
|38
|40
|43
|161
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|36
|40
|38
|40
|154
|7
|Cyshan WEALE
|30
|34
|36
|34
|134
|8
|Daniel WICKS
|28
|36
|34
|32
|130
|9
|Paul CASLICK
|34
|28
|22
|36
|120
|10
|Luke GOUGH
|38
|32
|30
|17
|117
|11
|Jett CARTER
|32
|20
|26
|30
|108
|12
|Rory MCQUALTER
|24
|30
|28
|26
|108
|13
|Michael KIRKNESS
|26
|32
|22
|95
|14
|Rowan TEGART
|20
|24
|20
|24
|88
|15
|Matthew DAVIES
|19
|24
|28
|87
|16
|Edward GRABHAM
|22
|22
|18
|19
|81
|17
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|26
|17
|17
|18
|78
|18
|Ronan JACOBS
|19
|18
|19
|20
|76
Junior Lites Results – Round 3
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha
|55
|55
|55
|50
|215
|2
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|Husqvarna
|5
|50
|50
|50
|46
|201
|3
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|46
|46
|46
|55
|193
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|KTM
|43
|43
|38
|38
|162
|5
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|38
|40
|40
|43
|161
|6
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Gasgas
|40
|38
|43
|40
|161
|7
|Billy RYAN
|KTM
|36
|36
|36
|36
|144
|8
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|34
|34
|34
|34
|136
|9
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|32
|32
|32
|32
|128
|10
|Max KELLY
|Husqvarna
|28
|30
|28
|30
|116
|11
|Jai PARK
|Husqvarna
|30
|28
|30
|28
|116
Junior 85 Results – Round 3
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|5
|55
|55
|50
|55
|220
|2
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|50
|46
|55
|50
|201
|3
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|46
|50
|46
|43
|185
|4
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|43
|40
|43
|38
|164
|5
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|34
|38
|40
|46
|158
|6
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|38
|43
|34
|32
|147
|7
|Levi MEYN
|KTM
|36
|34
|36
|40
|146
|8
|Flynn BEARD
|KTM
|40
|36
|28
|36
|140
|9
|Jonny COOPER
|Honda
|32
|32
|38
|34
|136
|10
|Brody FORD
|Yamaha
|30
|30
|32
|30
|122
|11
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|28
|24
|30
|28
|110
|12
|Braxton LAYTON
|KTM
|26
|28
|26
|26
|106
|13
|Bailey BROOKES
|Gasgas
|24
|26
|24
|24
|98
|14
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|22
|20
|22
|22
|86
|15
|Koby HUNTER
|Kawasaki
|20
|22
|20
|62
Clubman Open Results – Round 3
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|John MCLEAN
|Husqvarna
|5
|55
|55
|46
|50
|211
|2
|Andy FISHER
|KTM
|40
|43
|43
|38
|164
|3
|Benny THISTLETON
|KTM
|46
|40
|55
|22
|163
|4
|Lee HUNTER
|Honda
|43
|32
|32
|55
|162
|5
|Lawrence FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|50
|28
|40
|43
|161
|6
|Neil GIRDLER
|Husqvarna
|30
|34
|50
|46
|160
|7
|Anthony DALL
|Honda
|38
|46
|36
|40
|160
|8
|Rhys SANDOW
|Honda
|36
|38
|38
|36
|148
|9
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|KTM
|32
|50
|30
|30
|142
|10
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|34
|36
|34
|34
|138
|11
|Jayden ROBERTS
|KTM
|26
|30
|26
|32
|114
|12
|Luke BARNES
|Kawasaki
|19
|22
|28
|26
|95
|13
|Ryan NEW
|Husqvarna
|20
|26
|20
|28
|94
|14
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|24
|20
|18
|24
|86
|15
|Shane RICHARDS
|Yamaha
|28
|24
|24
|76
|16
|Gary RAUTMAN
|Kawasaki
|17
|19
|19
|20
|75
|17
|Blake IRWIN
|KTM
|18
|22
|40
|18
|Anthony CORBET
|Husqvarna
|22
|22
|19
|Colin NELSON
|Husqvarna
|18
|18
Pro Twins Results – Round 3
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Matthew DAVIES
|Kawasaki
|5
|55
|55
|55
|170
|2
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|CF
|50
|50
|50
|150
|3
|Kenny ANGEL
|Ducati
|46
|46
|43
|135
|4
|Shane RICHARDS
|Yamaha
|43
|40
|46
|129
|5
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|CF
|40
|43
|40
|123
|6
|Jamie PORTELLI
|Harley
|38
|38
|38
|114
|7
|Darcy KLAVER
|Harley
|36
|36
|72
|8
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|Ducati
|34
|34
Round 4
The switch to the TT track on Sunday for the Australian Flat Track Championship saw Tom Drane (Yamaha) start hard, topping practice and taking out a crucial Superpole. Max Whale (KTM) responded with a win first up before Drane hit form, taking full advantage of his better start position as the day progressed.
Three straight wins handed him the round win over Whale and while Tom Herrick (Husqvarna) found the podium twice, ASBK Superbike rider Cam Dunker (Yamaha) also impressed with his smooth style, hitting the podium and taking third for the round.
In Junior Lites the rivalry between Cooper Archibald (Husqvarna) and Sam Drane (Yamaha) continued, with Archibald posting three race wins to take the round.
Riley Nauta (KTM) impressed with the other race win and was also fastest qualifier.
In Junior 85’s nobody could get close to TT specialist Levi Layton (KTM), taking a clean sweep from Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) while Lucy Heaton-New (KTM) also visited the podium, another rider to benefit from racing in America.
In the Clubman class Rhys Sandow (Honda) took the round with two race wins after John McLean (Husqvarna) had qualified quickest. McLean took one race win but his challenge faltered after having to start the opening race from the penalty line.
450 Pro Results – Round 4
|Pos
|Name
|P
|R1A
|R2A
|R3A
|R4A
|Total
|1
|Tom DRANE
|5
|50
|55
|55
|55
|220
|2
|Max WHALE
|55
|50
|50
|46
|201
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|40
|38
|43
|50
|171
|4
|Thomas HERRICK
|36
|46
|46
|43
|171
|5
|Cyshan WEALE
|46
|43
|40
|34
|163
|6
|Jarred BROOK
|43
|36
|36
|36
|151
|7
|Jordan DALL
|38
|34
|38
|30
|140
|8
|Daniel WICKS
|26
|40
|26
|40
|132
|9
|Rory MCQUALTER
|32
|32
|20
|38
|122
|10
|Paul CASLICK
|28
|26
|28
|28
|110
|11
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|30
|24
|22
|32
|108
|12
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|19
|28
|30
|22
|99
|13
|Michael KIRKNESS
|34
|30
|32
|96
|14
|Jett CARTER
|18
|24
|26
|84
|15
|Rowan TEGART
|22
|20
|17
|24
|83
|16
|Cody LEWIS
|24
|19
|19
|19
|81
|17
|Luke GOUGH
|20
|22
|34
|76
|18
|Edward GRABHAM
|17
|18
|20
|70
Junior Lites Results – Round 4
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|Husqvarna
|55
|43
|55
|55
|208
|2
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|50
|40
|46
|46
|182
|3
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Gasgas
|43
|46
|43
|43
|175
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|KTM
|5
|38
|55
|38
|38
|174
|5
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|46
|38
|40
|40
|164
|6
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha
|50
|50
|50
|150
|7
|Billy RYAN
|KTM
|40
|36
|36
|36
|148
|8
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|34
|32
|34
|34
|134
|9
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|36
|34
|32
|32
|134
|10
|Max KELLY
|Husqvarna
|32
|30
|30
|30
|122
Junior 85 Results – Round 4
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|Levi MEYN
|KTM
|46
|46
|43
|43
|178
|4
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|43
|40
|46
|46
|175
|5
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|38
|43
|40
|40
|161
|6
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|40
|38
|28
|38
|144
|7
|Jonny COOPER
|Honda
|30
|26
|38
|36
|130
|8
|Brody FORD
|Yamaha
|34
|36
|32
|26
|128
|9
|Braxton LAYTON
|KTM
|36
|22
|36
|32
|126
|10
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|32
|32
|26
|30
|120
|11
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|28
|30
|30
|24
|112
|12
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|26
|28
|24
|28
|106
|13
|Flynn BEARD
|KTM
|34
|34
|34
|102
|14
|Bailey BROOKES
|Gasgas
|24
|24
|48
Clubman Open Results – Round 4
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Rhys SANDOW
|Honda
|55
|50
|55
|38
|198
|2
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|30
|43
|50
|55
|178
|3
|Benny THISTLETON
|KTM
|46
|40
|43
|43
|172
|4
|John MCLEAN
|Husqvarna
|5
|24
|55
|36
|50
|170
|5
|Neil GIRDLER
|Husqvarna
|50
|28
|40
|46
|164
|6
|Andy FISHER
|KTM
|43
|38
|46
|36
|163
|7
|Lee HUNTER
|Honda
|40
|36
|38
|34
|148
|8
|Anthony DALL
|Honda
|22
|46
|34
|40
|142
|9
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|KTM
|36
|34
|30
|32
|132
|10
|Luke BARNES
|Kawasaki
|38
|24
|26
|28
|116
|11
|Jayden ROBERTS
|KTM
|32
|26
|28
|26
|112
|12
|Lawrence FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|18
|30
|32
|30
|110
|13
|Ryan NEW
|Husqvarna
|34
|22
|24
|24
|104
|14
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|28
|32
|22
|22
|104
|15
|Shane RICHARDS
|Yamaha
|26
|20
|20
|19
|85
|16
|Gary RAUTMAN
|Kawasaki
|20
|18
|19
|20
|77
|17
|Blake IRWIN
|KTM
|19
|19
|38
450 Pro Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jarred BROOK
|698
|2
|Thomas HERRICK
|677
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|623
|4
|Jordan DALL
|584
|5
|Daniel WICKS
|576
|6
|Tom DRANE
|426
|7
|Paul CASLICK
|422
|8
|Rory MCQUALTER
|414
|9
|Max WHALE
|403
|10
|Cyshan WEALE
|402
|11
|Jett CARTER
|402
|12
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|359
|13
|Ronan JACOBS
|346
|14
|Cody LEWIS
|306
|15
|Rowan TEGART
|291
|16
|Edward GRABHAM
|276
|17
|John LYTRAS
|265
|18
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|250
|19
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|212
|20
|Luke GOUGH
|193
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|Husqvarna
|749
|2
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|662
|3
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Gasgas
|654
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|KTM
|613
|5
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|595
|6
|Billy RYAN
|KTM
|550
|7
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|480
|8
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|424
|9
|Max KELLY
|Husqvarna
|400
|10
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha
|365
|11
|Jai PARK
|Husqvarna
|302
|12
|Jake PAIGE
|KTM
|288
|13
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|286
|14
|Jaiden TREMBATH
|KTM
|224
|15
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|204
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|749
|2
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|674
|3
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|657
|4
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|565
|5
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|565
|6
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|521
|7
|Braxton LAYTON
|KTM
|436
|8
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|341
|9
|Levi MEYN
|KTM
|324
|10
|Bailey BROOKES
|Gasgas
|323
|11
|Jonny COOPER
|Honda
|318
|12
|Taylen HOWARD
|Husqvarna
|306
|13
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|Gasgas
|290
|14
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|288
|15
|Brody FORD
|Yamaha
|250
|16
|Austin ATTARD
|Husqvarna
|246
|17
|Flynn BEARD
|KTM
|242
|18
|Theo AFEAKI
|Husqvarna
|204
|19
|Jake STRANEY
|KTM
|186
|20
|Lawson SEAM
|Honda
|164
Clubman Open Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Benny THISTLETON
|KTM
|707
|2
|John MCLEAN
|Husqvarna
|688
|3
|Neil GIRDLER
|Husqvarna
|620
|4
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|593
|5
|Andy FISHER
|KTM
|570
|6
|Rhys SANDOW
|Honda
|561
|7
|Lawrence FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|536
|8
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|KTM
|509
|9
|Lee HUNTER
|Honda
|487
|10
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|428
Pro Twins Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|CF
|300
|2
|Kenny ANGEL
|Ducati
|300
|3
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|CF
|261
|4
|Jamie PORTELLI
|Harley
|237
|5
|Darcy KLAVER
|Harley
|193
|6
|Shane RICHARDS
|Yamaha
|172
|7
|Matthew DAVIES
|Kawasaki
|170
|8
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|Ducati
|108
|9
|Bede HUNT
|Kawasaki
|36