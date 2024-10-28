Yamaha bLU cRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Appin, Rounds 3 & 4

Images by RbMotoLens

It was a fitting homecoming for Tom Drane as he blitzed the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 field to take five wins over two days of racing at Appin, grabbing both the Flat Track and TT round victories from fellow returning international Max Whale.

Kristian O’Donnell took a clean sweep in the Saturday-only Pro Twins action while Sam Drane and Cooper Archibald took the round wins in Junior Lites with Lockie Duggan and Levi Layton dominating the Junior 85 class.

Dave Maddock – Series Organiser

“It was great to bring the AFTN back to Appin after being washed out earlier in the year – the wait meant we were able to showcase some of the best flat track talent in the world right now. Tom Drane and Max Whale were a standout for pace all weekend but what we also saw is that Tom Herrick can rise to the level of those around him, he rode brilliantly to snatch a win in that company, while Cam Dunker continues show his talent on a motorcycle, regardless of the discipline. Mick Kirkness gave us a possible glimpse into the future and set the fastest lap on Saturday when he debuted the Stark Varg, comparing the experience to when he switched from carburetted engines to fuel injection! Jarrod Brook still leads the standings after a strong weekend but showed he favours the low grip surfaces more. Cooper Archibald had a great weekend in Junior Lites, racing with minimal mistakes and having some great battles with Sam Drane. In the Junior 85’s Levi Layton and Lockie Duggan were brilliant, showing we’ve got some talent that will progress. I think the riders enjoyed the weekend of racing, the club prepare an amazing surface, and now we are looking forward to the title deciding rounds at Gunnedah in a few weeks’ time.”

The Yamaha bLU cRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals season finale will be held at Gunnedah in north-west NSW for the fifth and sixth rounds of the Australian Flat Track Championship on November 16/17 for another two action-packed rounds of racing.

Round 3

Appin provided a treat for flat track fans with two of the quickest riders in the world in Max Whale (KTM) and Tom Drane (Yamaha) returning from their American Flat Track campaigns to compete in the Pro 450 class.

Whale found a good setting early on to take Superpole, but it was West Wyalong’s Tom Herrick (Husqvarna) that led from the flag and stunned the seasoned internationals for the opening race win.

Whale struck back for race two before Drane found his groove to snatch the final two races and the round win with Whale and Herrick on the podium beside him. Series leader Jarrod Brook (Husqvarna) struggled to find a decent setup but still figured in the points to finish fourth for the day.

Sam Drane (Yamaha) has also recently returned from competing in America and his experience was put to good use, taking out three of the four races with Jed Fyffe (KTM) picking up the other victory.

In Junior 85’s Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) took the round with three race wins as well as the bonus points for being the fastest qualifier while in Clubman John McLean (Husqvarna) took two wins to seal the round.

As the Pro Twins class continues to gain momentum, Matt Davies was once again the fastest on track but ineligible for points on his custom frame Kawasaki – Kristian O’Donnell (CF Moto) was the official winner from Kenny Angel (Ducati).

450 Pro Results – Round 3

Pos Name P R1 R2A R3 R4A Total 1 Tom DRANE 50 46 55 55 206 2 Max WHALE 5 46 55 50 46 202 3 Thomas HERRICK 55 50 46 50 201 4 Jarred BROOK 43 43 43 38 167 5 Jordan DALL 40 38 40 43 161 6 Cameron DUNKER 36 40 38 40 154 7 Cyshan WEALE 30 34 36 34 134 8 Daniel WICKS 28 36 34 32 130 9 Paul CASLICK 34 28 22 36 120 10 Luke GOUGH 38 32 30 17 117 11 Jett CARTER 32 20 26 30 108 12 Rory MCQUALTER 24 30 28 26 108 13 Michael KIRKNESS 26 32 22 95 14 Rowan TEGART 20 24 20 24 88 15 Matthew DAVIES 19 24 28 87 16 Edward GRABHAM 22 22 18 19 81 17 Kristian O’DONNELL 26 17 17 18 78 18 Ronan JACOBS 19 18 19 20 76

Junior Lites Results – Round 3

Pos Name Bike P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Sam DRANE Yamaha 55 55 55 50 215 2 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 5 50 50 50 46 201 3 Jed FYFFE KTM 46 46 46 55 193 4 Riley NAUTA KTM 43 43 38 38 162 5 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 38 40 40 43 161 6 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 40 38 43 40 161 7 Billy RYAN KTM 36 36 36 36 144 8 Max CARTER KTM 34 34 34 34 136 9 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 32 32 32 32 128 10 Max KELLY Husqvarna 28 30 28 30 116 11 Jai PARK Husqvarna 30 28 30 28 116

Junior 85 Results – Round 3

Pos Name Bike P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 5 55 55 50 55 220 2 Levi LAYTON KTM 50 46 55 50 201 3 Hugo HOLMES KTM 46 50 46 43 185 4 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 43 40 43 38 164 5 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 34 38 40 46 158 6 William WIGGINS KTM 38 43 34 32 147 7 Levi MEYN KTM 36 34 36 40 146 8 Flynn BEARD KTM 40 36 28 36 140 9 Jonny COOPER Honda 32 32 38 34 136 10 Brody FORD Yamaha 30 30 32 30 122 11 Jye FRENCH KTM 28 24 30 28 110 12 Braxton LAYTON KTM 26 28 26 26 106 13 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 24 26 24 24 98 14 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 22 20 22 22 86 15 Koby HUNTER Kawasaki 20 22 20 62

Clubman Open Results – Round 3

Pos Name Machine P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 John MCLEAN Husqvarna 5 55 55 46 50 211 2 Andy FISHER KTM 40 43 43 38 164 3 Benny THISTLETON KTM 46 40 55 22 163 4 Lee HUNTER Honda 43 32 32 55 162 5 Lawrence FAIREY Husqvarna 50 28 40 43 161 6 Neil GIRDLER Husqvarna 30 34 50 46 160 7 Anthony DALL Honda 38 46 36 40 160 8 Rhys SANDOW Honda 36 38 38 36 148 9 Ajay MUGGLETON KTM 32 50 30 30 142 10 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 34 36 34 34 138 11 Jayden ROBERTS KTM 26 30 26 32 114 12 Luke BARNES Kawasaki 19 22 28 26 95 13 Ryan NEW Husqvarna 20 26 20 28 94 14 Darren WEBB KTM 24 20 18 24 86 15 Shane RICHARDS Yamaha 28 24 24 76 16 Gary RAUTMAN Kawasaki 17 19 19 20 75 17 Blake IRWIN KTM 18 22 40 18 Anthony CORBET Husqvarna 22 22 19 Colin NELSON Husqvarna 18 18

Pro Twins Results – Round 3

Pos Name Machine P R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Matthew DAVIES Kawasaki 5 55 55 55 170 2 Kristian O’DONNELL CF 50 50 50 150 3 Kenny ANGEL Ducati 46 46 43 135 4 Shane RICHARDS Yamaha 43 40 46 129 5 Tyler O’DONNELL CF 40 43 40 123 6 Jamie PORTELLI Harley 38 38 38 114 7 Darcy KLAVER Harley 36 36 72 8 Ajay MUGGLETON Ducati 34 34

Round 4

The switch to the TT track on Sunday for the Australian Flat Track Championship saw Tom Drane (Yamaha) start hard, topping practice and taking out a crucial Superpole. Max Whale (KTM) responded with a win first up before Drane hit form, taking full advantage of his better start position as the day progressed.

Three straight wins handed him the round win over Whale and while Tom Herrick (Husqvarna) found the podium twice, ASBK Superbike rider Cam Dunker (Yamaha) also impressed with his smooth style, hitting the podium and taking third for the round.

In Junior Lites the rivalry between Cooper Archibald (Husqvarna) and Sam Drane (Yamaha) continued, with Archibald posting three race wins to take the round.

Riley Nauta (KTM) impressed with the other race win and was also fastest qualifier.

In Junior 85’s nobody could get close to TT specialist Levi Layton (KTM), taking a clean sweep from Lockie Duggan (Husqvarna) while Lucy Heaton-New (KTM) also visited the podium, another rider to benefit from racing in America.

In the Clubman class Rhys Sandow (Honda) took the round with two race wins after John McLean (Husqvarna) had qualified quickest. McLean took one race win but his challenge faltered after having to start the opening race from the penalty line.

450 Pro Results – Round 4

Pos Name P R1A R2A R3A R4A Total 1 Tom DRANE 5 50 55 55 55 220 2 Max WHALE 55 50 50 46 201 3 Cameron DUNKER 40 38 43 50 171 4 Thomas HERRICK 36 46 46 43 171 5 Cyshan WEALE 46 43 40 34 163 6 Jarred BROOK 43 36 36 36 151 7 Jordan DALL 38 34 38 30 140 8 Daniel WICKS 26 40 26 40 132 9 Rory MCQUALTER 32 32 20 38 122 10 Paul CASLICK 28 26 28 28 110 11 Thoren OPENSHAW 30 24 22 32 108 12 Kristian O’DONNELL 19 28 30 22 99 13 Michael KIRKNESS 34 30 32 96 14 Jett CARTER 18 24 26 84 15 Rowan TEGART 22 20 17 24 83 16 Cody LEWIS 24 19 19 19 81 17 Luke GOUGH 20 22 34 76 18 Edward GRABHAM 17 18 20 70

Junior Lites Results – Round 4

Pos Name Machine P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 55 43 55 55 208 2 Jed FYFFE KTM 50 40 46 46 182 3 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 43 46 43 43 175 4 Riley NAUTA KTM 5 38 55 38 38 174 5 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 46 38 40 40 164 6 Sam DRANE Yamaha 50 50 50 150 7 Billy RYAN KTM 40 36 36 36 148 8 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 34 32 34 34 134 9 Max CARTER KTM 36 34 32 32 134 10 Max KELLY Husqvarna 32 30 30 30 122

Junior 85 Results – Round 4

Pos Name Machine P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Levi LAYTON KTM 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 50 50 50 50 200 3 Levi MEYN KTM 46 46 43 43 178 4 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 43 40 46 46 175 5 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 38 43 40 40 161 6 William WIGGINS KTM 40 38 28 38 144 7 Jonny COOPER Honda 30 26 38 36 130 8 Brody FORD Yamaha 34 36 32 26 128 9 Braxton LAYTON KTM 36 22 36 32 126 10 Jye FRENCH KTM 32 32 26 30 120 11 Hugo HOLMES KTM 28 30 30 24 112 12 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 26 28 24 28 106 13 Flynn BEARD KTM 34 34 34 102 14 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 24 24 48

Clubman Open Results – Round 4

Pos Name Machine P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Rhys SANDOW Honda 55 50 55 38 198 2 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 30 43 50 55 178 3 Benny THISTLETON KTM 46 40 43 43 172 4 John MCLEAN Husqvarna 5 24 55 36 50 170 5 Neil GIRDLER Husqvarna 50 28 40 46 164 6 Andy FISHER KTM 43 38 46 36 163 7 Lee HUNTER Honda 40 36 38 34 148 8 Anthony DALL Honda 22 46 34 40 142 9 Ajay MUGGLETON KTM 36 34 30 32 132 10 Luke BARNES Kawasaki 38 24 26 28 116 11 Jayden ROBERTS KTM 32 26 28 26 112 12 Lawrence FAIREY Husqvarna 18 30 32 30 110 13 Ryan NEW Husqvarna 34 22 24 24 104 14 Darren WEBB KTM 28 32 22 22 104 15 Shane RICHARDS Yamaha 26 20 20 19 85 16 Gary RAUTMAN Kawasaki 20 18 19 20 77 17 Blake IRWIN KTM 19 19 38

450 Pro Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jarred BROOK 698 2 Thomas HERRICK 677 3 Cameron DUNKER 623 4 Jordan DALL 584 5 Daniel WICKS 576 6 Tom DRANE 426 7 Paul CASLICK 422 8 Rory MCQUALTER 414 9 Max WHALE 403 10 Cyshan WEALE 402 11 Jett CARTER 402 12 Thoren OPENSHAW 359 13 Ronan JACOBS 346 14 Cody LEWIS 306 15 Rowan TEGART 291 16 Edward GRABHAM 276 17 John LYTRAS 265 18 Kristian O’DONNELL 250 19 Mackenzie BOOTH 212 20 Luke GOUGH 193

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 749 2 Jed FYFFE KTM 662 3 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 654 4 Riley NAUTA KTM 613 5 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 595 6 Billy RYAN KTM 550 7 Max CARTER KTM 480 8 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 424 9 Max KELLY Husqvarna 400 10 Sam DRANE Yamaha 365 11 Jai PARK Husqvarna 302 12 Jake PAIGE KTM 288 13 Bodie PAIGE KTM 286 14 Jaiden TREMBATH KTM 224 15 Lenny DUGGAN Husqvarna 204

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Levi LAYTON KTM 749 2 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 674 3 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 657 4 Hugo HOLMES KTM 565 5 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 565 6 William WIGGINS KTM 521 7 Braxton LAYTON KTM 436 8 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 341 9 Levi MEYN KTM 324 10 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 323 11 Jonny COOPER Honda 318 12 Taylen HOWARD Husqvarna 306 13 Chaz WILLIAMS Gasgas 290 14 Jye FRENCH KTM 288 15 Brody FORD Yamaha 250 16 Austin ATTARD Husqvarna 246 17 Flynn BEARD KTM 242 18 Theo AFEAKI Husqvarna 204 19 Jake STRANEY KTM 186 20 Lawson SEAM Honda 164

Clubman Open Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Benny THISTLETON KTM 707 2 John MCLEAN Husqvarna 688 3 Neil GIRDLER Husqvarna 620 4 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 593 5 Andy FISHER KTM 570 6 Rhys SANDOW Honda 561 7 Lawrence FAIREY Husqvarna 536 8 Ajay MUGGLETON KTM 509 9 Lee HUNTER Honda 487 10 Darren WEBB KTM 428

Pro Twins Standings