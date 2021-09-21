Sykes in doubt for next round

Tom Sykes had been taken to the “Hospital General de Catalunya” for further examinations after his serious accident in the second FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) main race on Sunday.

These confirmed that Sykes has suffered severe concussion and the attending physicians would like to keep him under observation. No further injuries have been determined. As things stands, it is anticipated that Sykes will be able to leave hospital on Wednesday.

The next event in the 2021 WorldSBK season will take place at Jerez de la Frontera (ESP) this coming weekend. It is not yet clear whether Sykes will be able to race there.

“We are in constant contact with Tom,” says BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. “He is in good spirits and is back to his usual self, cracking jokes. We are delighted that he has come through this accident relatively well. He remains under observation due to the severe concussion, but no further injuries have been determined. We now have to wait and see what this coming weekend will look like. We will provide more information as soon as we get it. We would like to thank the track marshals, the medical staff at the circuit and in the hospital, and everyone who helped Tom so well after his accident and who are continuing to help him.”