Gladiators of motocross returns to Wonthaggi

Some of Australia’s top motocross stars will line up one last time in 2021 when they feature at the Wonthaggi MX Open over the weekend of December 11-12.

Motocross legend and championship winning team owner Craig Dack believes riders will be racing for more than prize money at this race, they will be racing for pride.

The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Racing team owner has entered three riders for the race in Wonthaggi on the 11-12 December.

Craig Dack

“The pandemic disrupted our championship, and we haven’t raced a lot over the past two years because of it. This race is more about pride than prizemoney. The riders will be racing hard against each other and I am expecting some intense battles.”

The Factory Yamaha team has entered current Australian Champion Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti and Hayden Mellross.

For decades there has been a fierce rivalry between Yamaha and Honda and the AMX MX OPEN provides the two manufacturers another chance to go head-to-head in the MX1 class. Director of Honda Racing Australia Yarrive Konsky enjoys the rivalry.

Yarrive Konsky

“Off the track we get on well but once the gate drops there are no friendships, we want to beat Yamaha and their riders as well as Kawasaki and their riders and everyone else who is racing.”

Factory Honda is fielding a three rider MX1 team. Three-time Australian Champion Dean Ferris will be coming down from NSW, Brett Metcalfe will be travelling from South Australia and current Australian MX2 champion Kyle Webster will make his debut with the team in the MX1 class. The team has also entered Emma Milesevic in the Women’s class.

Factory Kawasaki will be competing in this year’s AMX MX OPEN, and they hope to compete for the top step of the podium in the MX2 class with Japanese Champion Haruki Yokoyama. Haruki left Japan to take on Australia’s best this year and is looking forward to racing in Wonthaggi.

Haruki Yokoyama

“Everyone has been very welcoming, and I am enjoying my time in Australia. It’s good to be racing again and I looking forward to the race in Wonthaggi.”

This will be the first-time fans will see Dean Ferris aboard the Honda take on current Australian Champion Luke Clout on the Yamaha and it will be the last race of the season before preparations for 2022 begin in earnest.

Over 200 entries are expected and trade displays will be present.

Spectators are urged to book tickets online. Go to www.mxopen.com.au for more details. Tickets will be available at the gate but to avoid queues you are encouraged to pre-purchase online. Adult tickets are $25, while children are $15.