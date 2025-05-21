Own your own MotoGP bike

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have aligned with renowned collector car and motorsport auction house, RM Sotheby’s, for a special offering: the chance to own a 2023 KTM RC16.

A sealed auction will be held for the opportunity to purchase a fully functional and ready-to-run MotoGP prototype.

The bidding will start from Monday, 26th May and last until Thursday, 29th May.

Brad Binder used the KTM RC16 in question in the 2023 MotoGP championship and was responsible for setting the current top speed record of 366.1km/h, clocked at the Mugello circuit and the Italian round of the series.

In 2023 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing climbed the podium nine times between Grands Prix and Sprints and Binder finished 4th in the Riders Championship as KTM classified as runners-up in the Constructors standings.

Bid Here

The fine print….

Although this bike is fully operational, it is offered as a display piece only. Due to the specialized nature of modern MotoGP motorcycles – including pneumatic valve actuation and a mandatory unified ECU – independent private operation is not possible. Upon collection, the motorcycle will be started in the presence of the buyer. Any potential track use and service options can be discussed separately with KTM Factory Racing.

Buyer Obligations:

-Buyer shall use best efforts to maintain the condition of the object of purchase at the time of agreed delivery

-Buyer is further prohibited from making any modifications and/or changes to the object of purchase. It is expressly pointed out that the engine is sealed and may not be removed or dismantled.

-Upon buyer’s explicit request only, seller may demonstrate functioning of engine at the time of delivery of prior thereto.

-However, buyer expressly acknowledged that the object of purchase is for exhibition purposes only and neither intended for road use, nor ready for racing and/or any other use as a means of transportation (additional services can be discussed with KTM).

-Any claims related to the rideability and road or offroad safety of the object shall therefore be expressly excluded.

-The buyer grants KTM Racing GmbH a right of first refusal in the event of a resale of the vehicle.

-Handover of the vehicle at KTM Factory Racing, (KTM Racing GmbH) Munderfing, Austria. Transportation and delivery at the expense of the buyer.

Specs

Engine: 295 bhp, rev limit: 18,000 rpm, 1,000 cc, four-cylinder V configuration, pneumatic valve train

-Electronics: Magneti Marelli

-Fuel capacity: 22 litres

-Exhaust system: Akrapovič

-Gearbox: Six-Speed Seamless shift

-Frame: Steel

-Minimum Weight: 157 kg

-Front/Rear Suspension: WP Suspension

-Braking Components (Brembo): Aluminium Caliper, Front: carbon brake discs with 340 mm diameter. Rear: Steel brake disc with 255 mm diameter

-Tyres (Michelin): 17-inch Prototype tyres