Toparis secures BSB Supersport berth

The Macadam Racing Yamaha team has announced their line-up for the 2023 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship, a new venture after acquiring the assets and staff from four-time Champions Appleyard Macadam at the end of 2022.

Macadam Racing will continue as a Yamaha UK supported team, campaigning the Yamaha YZF-R6 and have signed 2021 Junior Superstock Champion Jack Nixon joined by two-time Australian Supersport Champion Tom Toparis.

Tom Toparis

“It’s a massive honour to ride for this team. I’ve ridden against them for several years now and they have always set the bar in the Supersport class in the UK. I’m also excited to get back on the Yamaha R6, which is a bike I’ve ridden a lot and know quite well. All the pieces are now in place and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into testing and working together with Jack and the team.”

The Halifax based team are now looking forward to a shakedown test in Spain ahead of the new season. They will also continue with long-time British Supersport stalwart Doug Macadam has agreed to come on board and continue his support for the class.

Jack Nixon

“I am very excited to be part of Macadam Yamaha Racing, a team with so much success and history, but also with an injection of new life in Dave taking over the team ownership. With his passion and all of the existing team members experience, I think we could have a really successful season – I’d like to thank them all for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.”