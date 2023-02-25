2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

World Superbike Superpole

World Superbike competitors headed out of pit-lane for their 15-minute Superpole session at 1310 this afternoon. The track that presented itself this afternoon was very different than the one they experienced yesterday. Today’s 27-degree track temperature around half of what they faced on Friday afternoon. The cooler conditions certainly welcomed by the riders not on Ducati machinery.

Jonathan Rea was the first man in the 1m29s, a 1m29.715 to the KRT man.

Alvaro Bautista was on a fast one but then returned to the pits with presumably some sort of problem.

At the halfway stage of the session every single Superbike was in pit-lane after their first run. Jonathan Rea was on top ahead of Rinaldi, Bautista, Lowes and Lecuona rounded out the top five at this midway juncture.

Bautista was the first one to go back out and he had Danilo Petrucci right with him as he exited pit-lane. Soon pit-lane was empty again as all riders hit the track for a last-ditch effort to earn themselves a good grid position.

Bautista baulked by a massive amount of traffic through the back of the circuit but still manages a 1m29.830 to go P2. Not for long though as Oettl betters him on 1m29.774 to push the defending champion back to P3.

Dominique Aegerter then shot from ninth to P1 after reeling off a 1m29.635 with two-minutes left on the shot clock.

Toprak Razgatlioglu saved his pace for when it mattered.. After being nowhere yesterday, and again this morning, the Turk shoots to the top, a 1m29.400.

With a minute remaining there were eight riders in the 1m29s. Razgatlioglu leading from Aegerter, Rea, Oettl, Bautista, Gardner, Lowes and Locatelli in P8.

Bautista then improved to P2 with a 1m29.584 but that was it, Topraz Razgatlioglu our pole position winner and celebrated in his traditional fashion with a stoppie into parc ferme.

Dominique Aegerter will round out that front row while Jonathan Rea will front the second row alongside Philipp Oettl and Michael Rinaldi. Remy Gardner will make his World Superbike debut from seventh on the grid.

World Superbike Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 1m29.400 315.8 2 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.184 322.4 3 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +0.235 312.1 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.315 314.9 5 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +0.374 311.2 6 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.375 314.9 7 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.441 313.0 8 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.464 314.9 9 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.556 314.0 10 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.675 323.4 11 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.857 314.0 12 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +0.876 320.5 13 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +0.988 321.4 14 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.009 314.9 15 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1.070 309.5 16 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.073 321.4 17 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.187 322.4 18 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.204 313.0 19 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.514 305.1 20 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.379 306.8 21 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.698 317.6 22 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.882 305.1

World Supersport Superpole

The World Supersport Superpole session only really got wound up in the final stages as track conditions improved steadily throughout the session.

It was only in the dying minutes that the fast times started to come in and the order was shuffled on the final lap as red sectors lit up all over the timing monitors.

When all was said and done it was Stefano Manzi on top with a 1m32.814 to take pole position ahead of Can Oncu and Yari Montella.

Oli Bayliss had run out of steam on the final lap and was aided back to the turn four exit thanks to a push from Can Oncu. The young Aussie will start from P13.

World Supersport Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 1m32.814 275.5 2 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.244 279.8 3 Y. Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +0.262 279.1 4 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.276 280.5 5 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +0.915 268.0 6 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.052 275.5 7 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.090 280.5 8 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.138 276.2 9 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +1.255 286.5 10 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.288 279.8 11 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +1.342 277.6 12 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.377 270.0 13 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1.845 269.3 14 A. Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +1.919 274.8 15 J. Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +2.234 270.0 16 A. Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +2.435 279.1 17 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +2.757 276.9 18 A. Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +4.023 272.7 19 T. Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +4.121 262.1 20 J. Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.300 281.3 Not Qualified NQ 7 A. Norrodin Honda CBR600RR 5.343 268.0 NQ 4 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 5.369 270.7

Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule