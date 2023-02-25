2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round One – Phillip Island
World Superbike Superpole
World Superbike competitors headed out of pit-lane for their 15-minute Superpole session at 1310 this afternoon. The track that presented itself this afternoon was very different than the one they experienced yesterday. Today’s 27-degree track temperature around half of what they faced on Friday afternoon. The cooler conditions certainly welcomed by the riders not on Ducati machinery.
Jonathan Rea was the first man in the 1m29s, a 1m29.715 to the KRT man.
Alvaro Bautista was on a fast one but then returned to the pits with presumably some sort of problem.
At the halfway stage of the session every single Superbike was in pit-lane after their first run. Jonathan Rea was on top ahead of Rinaldi, Bautista, Lowes and Lecuona rounded out the top five at this midway juncture.
Bautista was the first one to go back out and he had Danilo Petrucci right with him as he exited pit-lane. Soon pit-lane was empty again as all riders hit the track for a last-ditch effort to earn themselves a good grid position.
Bautista baulked by a massive amount of traffic through the back of the circuit but still manages a 1m29.830 to go P2. Not for long though as Oettl betters him on 1m29.774 to push the defending champion back to P3.
Dominique Aegerter then shot from ninth to P1 after reeling off a 1m29.635 with two-minutes left on the shot clock.
Toprak Razgatlioglu saved his pace for when it mattered.. After being nowhere yesterday, and again this morning, the Turk shoots to the top, a 1m29.400.
With a minute remaining there were eight riders in the 1m29s. Razgatlioglu leading from Aegerter, Rea, Oettl, Bautista, Gardner, Lowes and Locatelli in P8.
Bautista then improved to P2 with a 1m29.584 but that was it, Topraz Razgatlioglu our pole position winner and celebrated in his traditional fashion with a stoppie into parc ferme.
Dominique Aegerter will round out that front row while Jonathan Rea will front the second row alongside Philipp Oettl and Michael Rinaldi. Remy Gardner will make his World Superbike debut from seventh on the grid.
World Superbike Superpole Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|1m29.400
|315.8
|2
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.184
|322.4
|3
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.235
|312.1
|4
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.315
|314.9
|5
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.374
|311.2
|6
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.375
|314.9
|7
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.441
|313.0
|8
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.464
|314.9
|9
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.556
|314.0
|10
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.675
|323.4
|11
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+0.857
|314.0
|12
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000 RR
|+0.876
|320.5
|13
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+0.988
|321.4
|14
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.009
|314.9
|15
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.070
|309.5
|16
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.073
|321.4
|17
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.187
|322.4
|18
|L Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.204
|313.0
|19
|T. Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1.514
|305.1
|20
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.379
|306.8
|21
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.698
|317.6
|22
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.882
|305.1
World Supersport Superpole
The World Supersport Superpole session only really got wound up in the final stages as track conditions improved steadily throughout the session.
It was only in the dying minutes that the fast times started to come in and the order was shuffled on the final lap as red sectors lit up all over the timing monitors.
When all was said and done it was Stefano Manzi on top with a 1m32.814 to take pole position ahead of Can Oncu and Yari Montella.
Oli Bayliss had run out of steam on the final lap and was aided back to the turn four exit thanks to a push from Can Oncu. The young Aussie will start from P13.
World Supersport Superpole Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|S. Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1m32.814
|275.5
|2
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.244
|279.8
|3
|Y. Montella
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.262
|279.1
|4
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.276
|280.5
|5
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.915
|268.0
|6
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+1.052
|275.5
|7
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.090
|280.5
|8
|A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.138
|276.2
|9
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.255
|286.5
|10
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.288
|279.8
|11
|V. Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.342
|277.6
|12
|N. Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+1.377
|270.0
|13
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.845
|269.3
|14
|A. Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.919
|274.8
|15
|J. Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.234
|270.0
|16
|A. Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.435
|279.1
|17
|B. Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+2.757
|276.9
|18
|A. Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.023
|272.7
|19
|T. Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+4.121
|262.1
|20
|J. Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+4.300
|281.3
|Not Qualified
|NQ
|7 A. Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|5.343
|268.0
|NQ
|4 H. Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|5.369
|270.7
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km