Toprak to MotoGP confirmed
Yamaha has officially confirmed that Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will join the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP squad for the 2026 season.
The announcement raises a key question: will the arrival of the Turkish star force either Jack Miller or Miguel Oliveira out of the line-up?
It is understood that while Miller was on a single-season deal, Oliveira had a contract in place for the 2026 season.
However, the situation may not be as straightforward as it appears on paper. Miller has consistently outpaced his Portuguese teammate this year and has provided valuable expertise to Yamaha’s MotoGP project, particularly in the development of the YZR-M1’s electronics. Jack also has a great personal relationship with Pramac boss
In contrast, Oliveira is believed to be facing scrutiny over performance clauses within his contract—clauses that he likely has not met—fueling speculation that his position may be under review despite the existing agreement.
For now, Yamaha’s official statement is that “further details regarding the 2026 line-up of the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team will be communicated in due course.”
So, we wait to see how the pieces will fall…
Paolo Pavesio – Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director
“We are thrilled to welcome Toprak back into the Yamaha family. Toprak, the most victorious Yamaha rider of all time in Superbike, has proven to be an exceptional talent, securing the WorldSBK Title twice, which is no mean feat.His transition to MotoGP is both a ‘homecoming’ and an exciting new challenge that’s been set up with the clear goal of progressive growth over time. His fighting spirit and determination are a perfect fit for both the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team and Yamaha’s bold MotoGP strategy, so we believe 2026 is the right time to make the move that many fans have been waiting for.”