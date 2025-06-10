Toprak to MotoGP confirmed

Yamaha has officially confirmed that Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will join the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP squad for the 2026 season.

The announcement raises a key question: will the arrival of the Turkish star force either Jack Miller or Miguel Oliveira out of the line-up?

It is understood that while Miller was on a single-season deal, Oliveira had a contract in place for the 2026 season.

However, the situation may not be as straightforward as it appears on paper. Miller has consistently outpaced his Portuguese teammate this year and has provided valuable expertise to Yamaha’s MotoGP project, particularly in the development of the YZR-M1’s electronics. Jack also has a great personal relationship with Pramac boss

In contrast, Oliveira is believed to be facing scrutiny over performance clauses within his contract—clauses that he likely has not met—fueling speculation that his position may be under review despite the existing agreement.

For now, Yamaha’s official statement is that “further details regarding the 2026 line-up of the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team will be communicated in due course.”

So, we wait to see how the pieces will fall…

Paolo Pavesio – Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director