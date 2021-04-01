Razgatlıoğlu tests positive but has no symptoms

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu was withdrawn from the Barcelona WorldSBK test and placed in isolation by the team after testing positive for COVID-19 in a mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

All the Pata Yamaha team members were tested at the same time and Razgatlıoğlu was the only one to return a positive result. The Pata Yamaha rider submitted to a second PCR test this morning, which also returned a positive result.

Until such time as Razgatlıoğlu returns a negative test, and in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Spain, the Pata Yamaha rider will remain in self-isolation.

Toprak Razgatlıoğu

“The test yesterday was not bad, not a perfect day for me but still I feel the new R1 has good potential for this season. After working with my team and looking at the data last night, I think today would have been very good for us because where to improve was easy to understand. I feel great, but unfortunately, the PCR test was positive. This is outside of my control and now I only focus on being ready for the next test.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal – Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK

“Toprak, by his own very high standards, had a slightly frustrating day yesterday where some new components and settings didn’t work quite as expected and we lost a bit of the improvement path. But nonetheless, he was very close to the best time as always and was set for a much better day’s work today. Unfortunately after a routine PCR test Toprak’s result was positive. Therefore, we had no choice but to cancel today’s on track activity. Toprak has no symptoms, he feels 100 per cent well with the exception of being extremely ‘bored’ already and won’t travel home to Turkey but will self-isolate here in Spain. Fingers crossed his condition remains good and that he’ll be able to re-join us at the Aragon test in mid-April following the self-isolation period.”

2021 WorldSBK Calendar

Round Date Circuit WSBK WSSP WSSP300 Test 29 – 30 Mar Catalunya X X Test 31 Mar – 1 Apr Catalunya X 1 21 – 23 May MotorLand Aragón X X X 2 11 – 13 June Misano X X X 3 2 – 4 Jul Donington Park X 4 23 – 25 Jul TT Circuit Assen X X X 5 20 – 22 Aug Circuito de Navarra X X 6 3 – 5 Sep Nevers Magny-Cours X X X 7 17 – 19 Sep Barcelona-Catalunya X X X 8 24 – 26 Sep Jerez – Ángel Nieto X X X 9 1 – 3 Oct Portimao X X X 10 15 – 17 Oct Circuito San Juan Villicum X X 11 12 – 14 Nov Mandalika Street Circuit*** X X 12 TBA **** Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit** X X 13 TBA **** Estoril** X X X

*All dates, events and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the global pandemic and the approval of the corresponding governments and authorities.

** (STC) Subject to contract / *** (STH) Subject to homologation /**** (TBA) Venue/event/date to be announced